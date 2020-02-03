Traditional Anniversary Gifts by Year
Tradition matters. Shop our favorite wedding anniversary gifts by year. Your spouse is sure to thank you!
1st Anniversary Gift: Paper
2nd Anniversary Gift: Cotton
Gift Idea: Cotton Catchall Tray
BUY IT: $69; etsy.com
Surprise your partner with a cotton catchall tray for your second anniversary. He'll finally have somewhere to drop keys, mail, or that iPhone.
3rd Anniversary Gift: Leather
Gift Idea: Leather Journal
BUY IT: $17.99; etsy.com
Journaling is a great way to reflect on the important things in life, like perhaps how much you love your partner. This leather journal is the perfect gift for a year three anniversary.
4th Anniversary Gift: Fruit
Gift Idea: Fruit Basket
BUY IT: $72; etsy.com
Year four is all about fruit. Instead of getting your spouse an edible arrangement; we suggest something super chic like this hanging fruit basket.
5th Anniversary Gift: Wood
Gift Idea: Wood Cutting Board
BUY IT: 17.99; etsy.com
Give your sweetheart a personalized cutting board to celebrate five great years of marriage. They may even use it to make you a delicious dinner.
6th Anniversary Gift: Iron
Gift Idea: Iron Book Mark
BUY IT: $35; etsy.com
Iron is a little tricky, so we suggest keeping it simple. For the book lover in your life, purchase this bookmark that's engraved with your wedding date for a special touch.
7th Anniversary Gift: Copper
Gift Idea: Copper Money Clip
BUY IT: $30; etsy.com
Year seven calls for copper. Choose something personalized like a monogrammed money clip for a sweet surprise.
8th Anniversary Gift: Bronze
Gift Idea: Bronze Wine Glass
BUY IT: $30; etsy.com
Things get fancy for year eight with the addition of bronze. Purchase these unique wine glasses and break them out for a romantic dinner to celebrate another year together.
9th Anniversary Gift: Pottery
Gift Idea: Ceramic Olive Oil Dispenser
BUY IT: $25.32; etsy.com
For the foodie in your life, these ceramic olive oil dispensers will add a modern touch and look gorgeous sitting on your countertop.
10th Anniversary Gift: Aluminum
Gift Idea: Aluminum Cufflinks
BUY IT: $59.99; etsy.com
We love this anniversary gift because it combines aluminum dimes, which symbolize ten years together.
11th Anniversary Gift: Steel
Gift Idea: Steel Family Tree
BUY IT: $162.91; etsy.com
This unforgettable present is a family tree completely made of steel. It's a beautiful gift to honor your family, as well as the eleventh anniversary theme.
12th Anniversary Gift: Silk
Gift Idea: Silk Wedding Bouquet
BUY IT: $128; etsy.com
Choose something extra meaningful to celebrate twelve years of marriage. Cue the nostalgia by gifting a piece of wall art that is made completely of silk and inspired by your wedding day bouquet.
13th Anniversary Gift: Lace
Gift Idea: Lace Wedding Dress Pendant
BUY IT: $24; etsy.com
Made from the lace of your wedding gown, this gorgeous pendant is a truly remarkable gift that will being back so many wonderful memories.
14th Anniversary Gift: Ivory
Gift Idea: Ivory Push Pin Globe
BUY IT: $204; etsy.com
Oh, the places you'll go. Oh, the places you've been together. This push pin globe is a great way to reflect on adventures together and dream about all the exciting trips ahead.
15th Anniversary Gift: Crystal
Fifteenth Anniversary: Crystal
Gift Idea: Crystal Glassware
BUY IT: $24.95; amazon.com
Toast all of your years together with a pair of stemless glasses. For a special touch, mix up the signature drink you served on your Big Day.
20th Anniversary Gift: China
Gift Idea: Anniversary China
BUY IT: $19.75; etsy.com
Fine china is forever a favorite. Go with this special anniversary edition for an extra flare.
25th Anniversary Gift: Silver
Gift Idea: Silver Rim Toasting Glasses
BUY IT: $65; etsy.com
Twenty-five wonderful years together is a reason to raise a glass. These silver rimmed toasting glasses are beautifully refined, and a perfect addition to your stemware collection.
30th Anniversary Gift: Pearls
Gift Idea: Pearl Tree
BUY IT: $58, etsy.com
Celebrate 30 years of marriage with a decorative pearl tree. Use it as a show-stopping centerpiece on your dining table or set it on an entryway credenza.
35th Anniversary Gift: Coral
Gift Idea: KitchenAid Stand Mixer
BUY IT: $299.99; amazon.com
Give your kitchen a pop of coral with this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Plan a date night in, celebrate thirty-five years of marital bliss, and make something extra sweet together with your new kitchen tool.
40th Anniversary Gift: Ruby
Gift Idea: Ruby Wall Art
BUY IT: $120.48; etsy.com
A ruby ring or pair of studs are obvious picks so dare to be a little different with this handmade framed ruby-colored 3D butterfly heart.
45th Anniversary Gift: Sapphire
50th Anniversary Gift: Gold
Gift Idea: Gold Drop Earrings
BUY IT: $45; saksfifthavenue.com
Your spouse will never forget this big anniversary, especially when gifted a stunning pair of gold drop earrings.
55th Anniversary Gift: Emerald
Gift Idea: Emerald Headphones
BUY IT: $50; cowinaudio.com
Who doesn't love a great pair of headphones? And this emerald hue adds an unexpected touch.
60th Anniversary Gift: Diamond
Gift Idea: Diamond Earrings
BUY IT: $261; bluenile.com
Diamonds really are a girl's best friend. Buy your lady a pair of these earrings and the next sixty years are sure to be even sweeter than the first.