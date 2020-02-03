Traditional Anniversary Gifts by Year

By Jorie Nicole McDonald
Tradition matters. Shop our favorite wedding anniversary gifts by year. Your spouse is sure to thank you!

1st Anniversary Gift: Paper

Gift Idea: Paper Wedding Song Print

BUY IT: $20; etsy.com

The theme for the first wedding anniversary may be the easiest of all: paper. The choices are truly endless, but we decided to choose a sentimental option. This wedding song print is simple and romantic all in one.

2nd Anniversary Gift: Cotton

Gift Idea: Cotton Catchall Tray

BUY IT: $69; etsy.com

Surprise your partner with a cotton catchall tray for your second anniversary. He'll finally have somewhere to drop keys, mail, or that iPhone.

3rd Anniversary Gift: Leather

Gift Idea: Leather Journal

BUY IT: $17.99; etsy.com

Journaling is a great way to reflect on the important things in life, like perhaps how much you love your partner. This leather journal is the perfect gift for a year three anniversary.

4th Anniversary Gift: Fruit

Gift Idea: Fruit Basket

BUY IT: $72; etsy.com

Year four is all about fruit. Instead of getting your spouse an edible arrangement; we suggest something super chic like this hanging fruit basket.

5th Anniversary Gift: Wood

Gift Idea: Wood Cutting Board

BUY IT: 17.99; etsy.com

Give your sweetheart a personalized cutting board to celebrate five great years of marriage. They may even use it to make you a delicious dinner.

6th Anniversary Gift: Iron

Gift Idea: Iron Book Mark

BUY IT: $35; etsy.com

Iron is a little tricky, so we suggest keeping it simple. For the book lover in your life, purchase this bookmark that's engraved with your wedding date for a special touch.

7th Anniversary Gift: Copper

Gift Idea: Copper Money Clip

BUY IT: $30; etsy.com

Year seven calls for copper. Choose something personalized like a monogrammed money clip for a sweet surprise.

8th Anniversary Gift: Bronze

Gift Idea: Bronze Wine Glass

BUY IT: $30; etsy.com

Things get fancy for year eight with the addition of bronze. Purchase these unique wine glasses and break them out for a romantic dinner to celebrate another year together.

9th Anniversary Gift: Pottery

Gift Idea: Ceramic Olive Oil Dispenser

BUY IT: $25.32; etsy.com

For the foodie in your life, these ceramic olive oil dispensers will add a modern touch and look gorgeous sitting on your countertop.

10th Anniversary Gift: Aluminum

Gift Idea: Aluminum Cufflinks

BUY IT: $59.99; etsy.com

We love this anniversary gift because it combines aluminum dimes, which symbolize ten years together.

11th Anniversary Gift: Steel

Gift Idea: Steel Family Tree

BUY IT: $162.91; etsy.com

This unforgettable present is a family tree completely made of steel. It's a beautiful gift to honor your family, as well as the eleventh anniversary theme.

12th Anniversary Gift: Silk

Gift Idea: Silk Wedding Bouquet

BUY IT: $128; etsy.com

Choose something extra meaningful to celebrate twelve years of marriage. Cue the nostalgia by gifting a piece of wall art that is made completely of silk and inspired by your wedding day bouquet. 

13th Anniversary Gift: Lace

Gift Idea: Lace Wedding Dress Pendant

BUY IT: $24; etsy.com

Made from the lace of your wedding gown, this gorgeous pendant is a truly remarkable gift that will being back so many wonderful memories. 

14th Anniversary Gift: Ivory

Gift Idea: Ivory Push Pin Globe

BUY IT: $204; etsy.com

Oh, the places you'll go. Oh, the places you've been together. This push pin globe is a great way to reflect on adventures together and dream about all the exciting trips ahead. 

15th Anniversary Gift: Crystal

Fifteenth Anniversary: Crystal

Gift Idea: Crystal Glassware

BUY IT: $24.95; amazon.com

Toast all of your years together with a pair of stemless glasses. For a special touch, mix up the signature drink you served on your Big Day. 

20th Anniversary Gift: China

Gift Idea: Anniversary China

BUY IT: $19.75; etsy.com

Fine china is forever a favorite. Go with this special anniversary edition for an extra flare. 

25th Anniversary Gift: Silver

Gift Idea: Silver Rim Toasting Glasses

BUY IT: $65; etsy.com

Twenty-five wonderful years together is a reason to raise a glass. These silver rimmed toasting glasses are beautifully refined, and a perfect addition to your stemware collection. 

30th Anniversary Gift: Pearls

Gift Idea: Pearl Tree

BUY IT: $58, etsy.com

Celebrate 30 years of marriage with a decorative pearl tree.  Use it as a show-stopping centerpiece on your dining table or set it on an entryway credenza. 

35th Anniversary Gift: Coral

Gift Idea: KitchenAid Stand Mixer

BUY IT: $299.99; amazon.com

Give your kitchen a pop of coral with this KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Plan a date night in, celebrate thirty-five years of marital bliss, and make something extra sweet together with your new kitchen tool. 

40th Anniversary Gift: Ruby

Gift Idea: Ruby Wall Art

BUY IT: $120.48; etsy.com

A ruby ring or pair of studs are obvious picks so dare to be a little different with this handmade framed ruby-colored 3D butterfly heart.

45th Anniversary Gift: Sapphire

Gift Idea: Sapphire Cufflinks

BUY IT: $34.70; etsy.com

Sapphire cufflinks say "forever feels good with you"; this gift is the perfect way to celebrate forty-five years of marriage.

50th Anniversary Gift: Gold

Gift Idea: Gold Drop Earrings

BUY IT: $45; saksfifthavenue.com

Your spouse will never forget this big anniversary, especially when gifted a stunning pair of gold drop earrings.

55th Anniversary Gift: Emerald

Gift Idea: Emerald Headphones

BUY IT: $50; cowinaudio.com

Who doesn't love a great pair of headphones? And this emerald hue adds an unexpected touch.  

60th Anniversary Gift: Diamond

Gift Idea: Diamond Earrings

BUY IT: $261; bluenile.com

Diamonds really are a girl's best friend. Buy your lady a pair of these earrings and the next sixty years are sure to be even sweeter than the first.

