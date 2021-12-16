The One Self-Care Gift That Any Mother Will Be Delighted To Receive
Mothers deserve the best gifts of all, just for the sake of putting up with all of us for the entire year and always going the extra mile to make everyone else feel special. So, when birthdays and holidays come around, it's the perfect time to spoil her, and what better way than to help her treat herself to some much-needed self-care?
That can come in the form of a spa gift card for a massage or pedicure, or it can be something that she can use at home to make every day feel luxurious. While you can never go wrong with a self-care beauty gift like face masks or a fancy new serum, we've got one recommendation that is even more cozy and luxe: silk pajamas.
Something about silk pajamas just feels superior to the oversized plaid ones we've all been holding onto since college, though there's always a place for those when comfy nostalgia is needed. It doesn't hurt that silk pajamas are also great for thermoregulating. They're breathable and (some say) the secret to a great night's sleep.
When I gave my mother this silk pajama set last Christmas, she had it on before sunset, and she's been wearing it since—a raving endorsement. The epitome of plush sleeping, silk pajamas are a fanciful treat that many mothers probably wouldn't think to purchase for themselves, which is exactly why it makes the best surprise. You might even want to gift yourself a matching set, too.
While silk pajamas can run the gamut on price, we've found options that won't break the bank, and you can always opt for silky satin to budget accordingly. Shop my top three recommendations for silk pajamas below.
Related Items
Affordable: Papinelle Mia Cotton & Silk Pajamas
These classic pajamas feature a charming pipe trim. To help bring down the price point, they're made partly with cotton, which is as breathable as silk. This set comes in a relaxed fit and four color options.
BUY IT: $99; nordstrom.com
Splurge: Lunya Washable Silk Pajamas
What makes these silk pajamas worth the major splurge is that they're 100 percent silk and made to be thrown in your washing machine, which can't be said for some silk or satin pajamas that can't take the jostling and tend to shrink.
BUY IT: $258; nordstrom.com
Dupe: SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajama Set
With over 9,000 Amazon reviews, this silky satin set is a hit amongst shoppers, and the compelling price point certainly helps. It comes in every color you can imagine, so pick whichever one you think she'll like the best!
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
My Mom's: Averie Sleep Two-Piece Pajama Set
These zebra print pajamas come in all sorts of gorgeous jewel-toned colors, and I knew it would be perfect for my mom, who loves things that are colorful and fun.
BUY IT: $98; saksfifthavenue.com