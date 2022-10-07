7 Homemade Holiday Gift Basket Themes And Ideas

As the holiday season kicks off and party invites begin to arrive in the mail, the need for creative and meaningful gifting is strong. For many Southerners, nothing welcomes the gathering season like a holiday gift basket.

"Holiday gifting is the perfect time to show your friends and family your love and how much they mean to you," says Theresa Dickinson, owner of A Box of Dallas, a custom gifting company in Texas.

Below, she shares seven curated holiday gift basket ideas and tips to inspire your own gifting.

Why Do Southerners Love a Holiday Gift Basket?

A holiday gift basket is a favorite for many reasons, the first being that it's a token that comes across as thoughtful and intentional no how much time, effort, and money was put into it. The gift tag might as well say, "I picked out each of these items thinking of you!" While you can always do just that, Dickinson says another fun idea is to "focus on thoughtfully curated times," meaning you can tailor your basket theme to a time of day (i.e. brunch!) or an occasion like movie night. Another tip? "Personalized touches, such as monogrammed items or a handwritten notecard with a personal message are always very meaningful and special for the recipients," she advises.

How Much Should You Spend On A Holiday Gift Basket?

This answer very much depends on the recipient and occasion. Are you attending a seasonal gathering at a friend's home, dropping off a little happy at a neighbor's doorstep, or are you putting together a custom gift for your best friend? As a general rule, think about what you would spend if you were giving a gift card, and go from there. The good news is that, while you have to spend some money on wrapping materials, you can get a lot of look for your buck inside a gift basket with smaller, often inexpensive items adding up to a bigger, special surprise when put together.

Do You Have To Use A Basket?

Traditionally, many opt for a classic basket whether you want something traditional like wicker or more modern such as an acrylic basket, it all depends on your recipient and gift basket theme. But don't feel limited to a basket. You can use whatever vessel you please, even if it's a pot you found at a thrift store or something you have on hand that fits the basket theme!

Holiday Gift Basket Ideas To Make Your Own

Once your price point is established, what should you put your gifts inside?