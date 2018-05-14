Graduation Gift Ideas for Every Budget To Celebrate the Class of 2022
Although it may be hard to believe, graduation season is already upon us. Now is the time to pick a suitable gift for congratulating all of the 2022 graduates in your life. Whether you want to give a small token of congratulations to acquaintances or are looking for a more grand gift for family members, these picks are sure to remind them of their accomplishments and help prepare them for their next phase of life.
Even if you are working with a limited budget or have multiple graduates to shop for, you can still give a meaningful gift that they're sure to love, starting at just $5. We've broken gifts down into categories by budget including under $10, under $25, under $50, under $100, and under $200. No matter what gift you choose, we know the graduate who receives it will love that you picked it out with them in mind.
Under $10: Graduate Definition Print
BUY IT: $5; etsy.com
Print this instant download in the size of your choice as soon as your purchase is complete.
Luggage Tag
BUY IT: $5; etsy.com
Whether they're jet setting on a graduation trip or headed to college, a cute luggage tag will always come in handy.
Opalhouse Natural Picture Frame
BUY IT: $6; target.com
Add a picture of yourself with the graduate to this debossed photo frame for them to put in their dorm room, new apartment, or office.
Pocket Notebook Set
BUY IT: $10; riflepaperco.com
The perfect size for tucking into bags, backpacks, and pockets, these colorful notebooks are great for jotting down notes and to-do lists.
Under $25: Monogram Mug
BUY IT: $14; anthropologie.com
A monogram adds a personal touch to this budget-friendly gift.
Vera Bradley Zip ID Case
BUY IT: $15; verabradley.com
Available in 13 different colorful patterns, these zip ID cases are perfect for the college-bound gal who needs a place to store her ID, cards, and a little cash.
One Line a Day Five-Year Memory Book
BUY IT: $11.50; amazon.com
This book offers a unique way to journal and will serve as a great way to capture memories as they head into their next phase of life.
Money Clip Wallet
BUY IT: from $18.89; etsy.com
A personalized leather money clip will help him keep up with his cash and student ID in style.
Under $50: Engraved Cuff Bracelet
BUY IT: from $29.99; etsy.com
"She Believed She Could So She Did" can be engraved on the inside or outside of this silver bangle to serve as a small reminder of her accomplishments each time she wears it.
Homesick Candles
BUY IT: $34; amazon.com
Homesick Candles offer a unique scent for every state.
Kate Spade Office Supply Tackle Box
BUY IT: $38.95; katespade.com
Whether she's starting an internship, a new job, or college classes, this office supply kit will help her stay organized in style.
Baked by Melissa Congrats Cupcakes
BUY IT: $44; bakedbymelissa.com
Send 25 mini cupcakes in the latest and greatest flavors from Baked by Melissa straight to their front door.
Amazon Echo Dot
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
The compact size of the Echo Dot makes it the perfect addition to any dorm room.
Under $100: Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace
BUY IT: from $55; kendrascott.com
This 14k gold plated necklace will become her new go-to accessory.
Herschel Supply Co Duffel Bag
BUY IT: $89.99; zappos.com
The exterior compartment helps keep dirt from shoes off of clothes or serves as a way to keep dirty clothes separate from clean ones.
Fujifilm Mini Link Smartphone Printer
BUY IT: $99.99; amazon.com
This smartphone printer will help them turn their digital memories into prints for their dorm room.
Under $200: Power AirFryerXL
BUY IT: $110.99; amazon.com
An oil-less fryer will help them easily conquer cooking on their own.
Hatch Restore
BUY IT: $129.99; amazon.com
The Hatch Restore is an alarm clock, reading light, alarm clock, and more all in one. It aims to help create a personalized routine to help users fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed. Whether new grads are starting a new job or starting college, the Hatch Restore will help them establish a healthy routine.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi with Aeroccino Milk Frother
BUY IT: $198.99; amazon.com
Gift the coffee loving graduate this machine that will allow them to create lattes, cappuccinos, and more in the comfort of their new home or apartment.
Mark and Graham Monogrammed Carry-On
BUY IT: $199; markandgraham.com
Available in five shades, this monogrammed carry-on will come in handy on your next mother-daughter getaway.