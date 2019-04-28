25 Unique Gifts for Your Father-in-Law That We Know He'll Love
We've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for your father-in-law to help make your shopping a little easier. These gifts are perfect for Father's Day, his birthday, or even just because. These unique gift ideas for your father-in-law will help show him how much he means to you and your family. Whether he loves golf, grilling, or traveling, there is a perfect gift for every hobby on this list.
BBQ Apron
BUY IT: from $59; markandgraham.com
Embroider his name, initials, or even "Grill Master" on this durable cotton canvas apron. Pockets are great for holding his phone, grilling tools, and a cold beverage.
Golf Putter Drinkware Mug
BUY IT: $9.99; target.com
Coffee time just got a little more fun with this mug that will allow him to work on his putting game while he enjoys his morning or afternoon cup.
Sound Beam Grill Light Speaker
BUY IT: $33.99; amazon.com
Elevate his grilling experience with this two-in-one light and Bluetooth speaker that can be attached to his grill.
USB Rechargeable Lighter
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
He'll never be without a lighter again with this rechargeable version that is meant to last a lifetime. A 1.5-hour charge provides up to 300 lights.
Omaha Steaks Gift Box
BUY IT: $159.99; omahasteaks.com
Including filet mignon, pork chops, potatoes au gratin, apple tartlets, and more, he'll want to fire up the grill as soon as this assortment arrives on his doorstep.
Rtic Lightweight Backpack Cooler
BUY IT: $34.99; rticoutdoors.com
This lightweight backpack will keep contents cold for up to 24 hours. It also has two mesh side pockets for easy access to his most-used items and an interior dry pocket for snack storage.
OXO Brew Glass Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set
BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com
Show him the magic of a slowly-brewed cup by gifting him this glass pour-over coffee set. It just may become his new favorite step in his morning routine.
National Parks Puzzle
BUY IT: $34.95; llbean.com
This 500-piece puzzle will provide hours of entertainment as well as serve as inspiration for his next great adventure.
Yeti Hopper SideKick Dry
BUY IT: $49.99; dicks.com
Whether he spends most of his time at the lake or near the ocean, this dry bag from Yeti will keep his valuables safe from the elements during his outdoor adventures.
Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, 19 pc.
BUY IT: $29.95; godiva.com
This assorted chocolate box comes with 19 pieces and is sure to please the chocolate-loving father-in-law.
Vinyl Record Coasters
BUYIT: $5.99; amazon.com
Retro vinyl records provide a non-slip coaster for drinks. Each set includes six coasters featuring various artists.
Handmade Wooden Foot Massager
BUY IT: $34 ; uncommongoods.com
Treat him to an at-home massage anytime with this birch wood foot massager.
Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit
BUY IT: $16; nordstrom.com
This premium shoe cleaner will keep his favorite kicks in tip-top shape and free of stains. It's safe to use on leather, suede, canvas, and more.
Ice Cream Starter Kit
BUY IT: $16.95; williams-somoma.com
If he's known for breaking out his ice cream maker on hot summer days, this flavored starter will allow him to experiment with a new decadent option.
Classic Handblown Beer Mug
BUY IT: $59.95; williams-sonoma.com
These classic handblown beer mugs will allow him to spot his brew. Comes in a set of four mugs available with a single or triple monogram.
Polo Ralph Lauren Dezi Slipper
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
This slip-on moccasin style has a warm interior for comfort and rubber outside sole for functionality. They'll become his new go-to pair of house shoes.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag
BUY IT: $89.99; nordstrom.com
We think the best feature of this duffle is the exterior pocket to keep shoes separate from clothes.
Personalized Socks, Set of 5
BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com
Available in black and grey, these cotton socks will become his new must-haves. Why? Because they're personalized and a thoughtful choice from you.
Personalized Golf Ball Gift Set
BUY IT: $89; markandgraham.com
Personalized golf balls, tees, and pencils will instantly upgrade his golf game. Twelve of each are included in the display case.
Sephora Cologne Sampler
BUY IT: $68; sephora.com
Once he selects his scent from the sampler set, he can redeem the included voucher for a full-size bottle for no extra cost.
Digital Air Fryer
BUY IT: $90.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
After using his new air fryer once, he'll be instantly hooked and wish he had tried it sooner.
Wood Watch Box
BUY IT: from $120; markandgraham.com
This personalized box comes with a key to keep his treasured timepieces safe.
Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers
BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com
Pair these golf ball-shaped chillers with a bottle of his top whiskey so he can put them to use right away.
Leather Golf Score Card Holder
BUY IT: from $69; markandgraham.com
For the avid golfer, this leather score card holder in black or green will allow him to keep all of his winning scores in one place.
Retro Electric Skeeball Game
BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com
This indoor version of the fun outdoor game will be a great addition–er, distraction– to his man cave or office.