25 Unique Gifts for Your Father-in-Law That We Know He'll Love

Credit: Mark & Graham

We've rounded up our favorite gift ideas for your father-in-law to help make your shopping a little easier. These gifts are perfect for Father's Day, his birthday, or even just because. These unique gift ideas for your father-in-law will help show him how much he means to you and your family. Whether he loves golf, grilling, or traveling, there is a perfect gift for every hobby on this list. 

BBQ Apron

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $59; markandgraham.com

Embroider his name, initials, or even "Grill Master" on this durable cotton canvas apron. Pockets are great for holding his phone, grilling tools, and a cold beverage. 

Golf Putter Drinkware Mug

Credit: Target

BUY IT: $9.99; target.com

Coffee time just got a little more fun with this mug that will allow him to work on his putting game while he enjoys his morning or afternoon cup. 

Sound Beam Grill Light Speaker

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $33.99; amazon.com

Elevate his grilling experience with this two-in-one light and Bluetooth speaker that can be attached to his grill. 

USB Rechargeable Lighter

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

He'll never be without a lighter again with this rechargeable version that is meant to last a lifetime. A 1.5-hour charge provides up to 300 lights. 

Omaha Steaks Gift Box

Credit: Omaha Steaks

BUY IT: $159.99; omahasteaks.com

Including filet mignon, pork chops, potatoes au gratin, apple tartlets, and more, he'll want to fire up the grill as soon as this assortment arrives on his doorstep. 

 

Rtic Lightweight Backpack Cooler

Credit: Rtic

BUY IT: $34.99; rticoutdoors.com

This lightweight backpack will keep contents cold for up to 24 hours. It also has two mesh side pockets for easy access to his most-used items and an interior dry pocket for snack storage. 

OXO Brew Glass Pour-Over Coffee Maker Set

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $19.99; amazon.com

Show him the magic of a slowly-brewed cup by gifting him this glass pour-over coffee set. It just may become his new favorite step in his morning routine. 
 

National Parks Puzzle

Credit: L.L. Bean

BUY IT: $34.95; llbean.com

This 500-piece puzzle will provide hours of entertainment as well as serve as inspiration for his next great adventure. 

Yeti Hopper SideKick Dry

Credit: Dick's

BUY IT: $49.99; dicks.com

Whether he spends most of his time at the lake or near the ocean, this dry bag from Yeti will keep his valuables safe from the elements during his outdoor adventures. 

Assorted Chocolate Gold Gift Box, 19 pc.

Credit: Godiva

BUY IT: $29.95; godiva.com

This assorted chocolate box comes with 19 pieces and is sure to please the chocolate-loving father-in-law. 

Vinyl Record Coasters

Credit: Amazon

BUYIT: $5.99; amazon.com

Retro vinyl records provide a non-slip coaster for drinks. Each set includes six coasters featuring various artists. 
 

Handmade Wooden Foot Massager

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $34 ; uncommongoods.com

Treat him to an at-home massage anytime with this birch wood foot massager. 

Essential Shoe Cleaning Kit

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $16; nordstrom.com

This premium shoe cleaner will keep his favorite kicks in tip-top shape and free of stains. It's safe to use on leather, suede, canvas, and more. 

Ice Cream Starter Kit

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $16.95; williams-somoma.com

If he's known for breaking out his ice cream maker on hot summer days, this flavored starter will allow him to experiment with a new decadent option.

Classic Handblown Beer Mug

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $59.95; williams-sonoma.com

These classic handblown beer mugs will allow him to spot his brew. Comes in a set of four mugs available with a single or triple monogram. 

Polo Ralph Lauren Dezi Slipper

Credit: Zappos

BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com

This slip-on moccasin style has a warm interior for comfort and rubber outside sole for functionality. They'll become his new go-to pair of house shoes. 

Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffle Bag

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $89.99; nordstrom.com

We think the best feature of this duffle is the exterior pocket to keep shoes separate from clothes. 

Personalized Socks, Set of 5

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com

Available in black and grey, these cotton socks will become his new must-haves. Why? Because they're personalized and a thoughtful choice from you. 

Personalized Golf Ball Gift Set

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $89; markandgraham.com

Personalized golf balls, tees, and pencils will instantly upgrade his golf game. Twelve of each are included in the display case. 

Sephora Cologne Sampler

Credit: Sephora

BUY IT: $68; sephora.com

Once he selects his scent from the sampler set, he can redeem the included voucher for a full-size bottle for no extra cost. 

Digital Air Fryer

Credit: Bed Bath & Beyond

BUY IT: $90.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

After using his new air fryer once, he'll be instantly hooked and wish he had tried it sooner. 

Wood Watch Box

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $120; markandgraham.com

This personalized box comes with a key to keep his treasured timepieces safe. 

Golf Ball Whiskey Chillers

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $30; uncommongoods.com

Pair these golf ball-shaped chillers with a bottle of his top whiskey so he can put them to use right away. 

Leather Golf Score Card Holder

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $69; markandgraham.com

For the avid golfer, this leather score card holder in black or green will allow him to keep all of his winning scores in one place. 

Retro Electric Skeeball Game

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $50; uncommongoods.com

This indoor version of the fun outdoor game will be a great addition–er, distraction– to his man cave or office. 

