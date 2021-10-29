10 Dolly Parton Gifts That Are Beyond Perfect For Anyone Obsessed with the Country Music Queen
Dolly Parton is one Southerner who needs no introduction. Despite already being one of the most iconic country music stars of all time, the Tennessee queen is more popular than ever. It's a good thing that her songs never go out of style, and neither do her over-the-top personality and charm. Whether you're a longtime fan, have a friend who is obsessed with all things Dolly, or are looking to become your mother's favorite child—Truvy Jones has always been her most beloved Steel Magnolias character, after all—there is never a bad time for a Dolly Parton gift.
These gift ideas are totally inspired by Dolly Parton, her lyrics, and some of her favorite things. Stock up now ahead of the holiday season, or use them as inspiration for many birthdays, hostess gifts, and just-because goodies to come.
Shop the best Dolly Parton gifts below.
Related Items
What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote
Make your loyalty known all over town with this tote bag that's perfect for carrying the essentials for a travel day or while running errands.
BUY IT: $30; draperjames.com
Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics Book
Why not read from the lipsticked lips of the legend herself? Dolly Parton's recent book is a fun read that also looks fabulous on your coffee table.
BUY IT: $30; amazon.com
Pour Yourself A Cup Of Ambition Mug
Try not to take on the day after having your morning coffee or tea in this mug inspired by Dolly Parton's hit song, "9 to 5."
BUY IT: $11.96; etsy.com
Dolly Parton Art Print iPhone Case
For the biggest fans, a phone case puts your favorite country music star on full display for your enjoyment—and others' pleasure, too!
BUY IT: $35.99; society6.com
What Would Dolly Do Sweatshirt
Cozy and cute? What's not to love? This sweatshirt is made from 100 percent cotton and won't fail to rake in plenty of compliments.
BUY IT: $74; draperjames.com
Dolly Parton Cookie Cutter 26-Piece Set
This special set is inspired by Dolly Parton's beloved songs and childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The stainless-steel cutters turn rolled-out dough into musical notes, guitars, and wreaths for you to decorate. It also comes with 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, and a storage box. Rack up for Christmastime.
BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com
Dolly Parton Sticker Pack
Show your love for Dolly Parton on any surface with these hand-drawn stickers. The set comes with two stickers, so you can always keep one for yourself and gift the other.
BUY IT: $7 and up; etsy.com
Dolly Parton Lyric Tea Towel
This farmhouse-style tea towel displays an appreciation for the country queen, but can fit into basically any kitchen or bathroom aesthetic.
BUY IT: $11; etsy.com
What Would Dolly Do Tumbler
Keep your drinks chilled in style with this insulated tumbler with a fun design. What would Dolly do? Ask for a refill!
BUY IT: $28; etsy.com
Cowgirl Boot Christmas Ornament
When the holidays roll around, this nod to the country icon makes a charming addition to your Christmas tree or the annual ornament swap.
BUY IT: $22; urbanoutfitters.com