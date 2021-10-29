10 Dolly Parton Gifts That Are Beyond Perfect For Anyone Obsessed with the Country Music Queen

Dolly Parton is one Southerner who needs no introduction. Despite already being one of the most iconic country music stars of all time, the Tennessee queen is more popular than ever. It's a good thing that her songs never go out of style, and neither do her over-the-top personality and charm. Whether you're a longtime fan, have a friend who is obsessed with all things Dolly, or are looking to become your mother's favorite child—Truvy Jones has always been her most beloved Steel Magnolias character, after all—there is never a bad time for a Dolly Parton gift.