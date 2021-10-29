10 Dolly Parton Gifts That Are Beyond Perfect For Anyone Obsessed with the Country Music Queen

Workin' 9 to 5...on our Christmas lists.
By Kaitlyn Yarborough October 28, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Dolly Parton is one Southerner who needs no introduction. Despite already being one of the most iconic country music stars of all time, the Tennessee queen is more popular than ever. It's a good thing that her songs never go out of style, and neither do her over-the-top personality and charm. Whether you're a longtime fan, have a friend who is obsessed with all things Dolly, or are looking to become your mother's favorite child—Truvy Jones has always been her most beloved Steel Magnolias character, after all—there is never a bad time for a Dolly Parton gift.

These gift ideas are totally inspired by Dolly Parton, her lyrics, and some of her favorite things. Stock up now ahead of the holiday season, or use them as inspiration for many birthdays, hostess gifts, and just-because goodies to come.

Shop the best Dolly Parton gifts below.

Credit: Draper James

What Would Dolly Do Market Canvas Tote

Make your loyalty known all over town with this tote bag that's perfect for carrying the essentials for a travel day or while running errands.

BUY IT: $30; draperjames.com

Credit: Amazon

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics Book

Why not read from the lipsticked lips of the legend herself? Dolly Parton's recent book is a fun read that also looks fabulous on your coffee table. 

BUY IT: $30; amazon.com

Credit: Etsy

Pour Yourself A Cup Of Ambition Mug

Try not to take on the day after having your morning coffee or tea in this mug inspired by Dolly Parton's hit song, "9 to 5." 

BUY IT: $11.96; etsy.com

Credit: Society6

Dolly Parton Art Print iPhone Case

For the biggest fans, a phone case puts your favorite country music star on full display for your enjoyment—and others' pleasure, too!

BUY IT: $35.99; society6.com

Credit: Draper James

What Would Dolly Do Sweatshirt

Cozy and cute? What's not to love? This sweatshirt is made from 100 percent cotton and won't fail to rake in plenty of compliments. 

BUY IT: $74; draperjames.com

Credit: Williams Sonoma

Dolly Parton Cookie Cutter 26-Piece Set

This special set is inspired by Dolly Parton's beloved songs and childhood Christmases spent in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. The stainless-steel cutters turn rolled-out dough into musical notes, guitars, and wreaths for you to decorate. It also comes with 12 icing bags, four decorating tips, and a storage box. Rack up for Christmastime.

BUY IT: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

Credit: Etsy

Dolly Parton Sticker Pack

Show your love for Dolly Parton on any surface with these hand-drawn stickers. The set comes with two stickers, so you can always keep one for yourself and gift the other. 

BUY IT: $7 and up; etsy.com

Credit: Etsy

Dolly Parton Lyric Tea Towel

This farmhouse-style tea towel displays an appreciation for the country queen, but can fit into basically any kitchen or bathroom aesthetic. 

BUY IT: $11; etsy.com

Credit: Etsy

What Would Dolly Do Tumbler

Keep your drinks chilled in style with this insulated tumbler with a fun design. What would Dolly do? Ask for a refill!

BUY IT: $28; etsy.com

Credit: Urban Outfitters

Cowgirl Boot Christmas Ornament

When the holidays roll around, this nod to the country icon makes a charming addition to your Christmas tree or the annual ornament swap. 

BUY IT: $22; urbanoutfitters.com

© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com