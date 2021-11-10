A Friend Introduced Me to Capri Blue's Multi-Surface Cleaner and Now It's My Go-To Gift For Every Occasion
While I am very familiar with and love the scent of Capri Blue's Volcano candles, I had never branched out to explore any of their other home products. I was talking to a friend who always has several of the candles in her home, and she mentioned that she loved to use their cleaner in her kitchen. So, I picked up a bottle for myself when I came across it while shopping and tested it out as soon as I got home.
I was hooked after just one use. Not only does the cleaner fill any space you use it in with the iconic scent that features notes of tropical fruit and sugared citrus, but it left my granite countertops in my kitchen and bathrooms free of dirt, water spots, and smudges. I love using it when I have guests coming because it essentially doubles as both a cleaner and a room spray in one.
After I tried out the cleaner for myself and loved it, I decided to gift a bottle to my grandmother for Mother's Day. When it comes to gift giving, I try to find something that's both unique and useful, so I don't end up gifting something that will just end up collecting dust. Thus, I decided Capri Blue's Multi-Surface Cleaner was the perfect gift. The next time I saw my grandmother, she expressed that she loved it, that it smelled wonderful, and asked where she could buy it.
Since it was given a stamp of approval by my grandmother and was recommended by a friend, it's now a no-brainer that I pick up a bottle when I need a gift. I'm adding a few to my cart to gift this holiday season and will always grab a bottle when I need a hostess gift, a gift for a new homeowner, or a birthday gift. And I'll always keep a bottle on hand in my home.
