35 Thoughtful Housewarming Gifts That Every Southerner Will Appreciate
In the South, we pride ourselves on being kind, welcoming, and thoughtful people. These qualities extend to how we treat others—with open arms and good manners, just like our Mamas taught us.
When welcoming newcomers to your community, listen to Mama and be intentional about how you treat neighbors and soon-to-be friends. A gift is not always necessary, but a thoughtful housewarming present can show that you are a kind, welcoming, and thoughtful person and family they can depend on. And while any gesture goes a long way, a gift doesn't have to be elaborate or expensive, either. With housewarming gifts, it's the thought that counts. (Just be sure to include a note!)
Need ideas? We put together a list of 35 thoughtful housewarming gifts to welcome new neighbors and newcomers to the South. These gifts start under $20, and are packed full of personality for every kind of recipient—think entertaining essentials, monogrammed goods, and Southern treasures guaranteed to make any house feel like a home.
Wood and Marble Appetizer Serving Platter
BUY IT: $109 (orig. $139); Markandgraham.com
Welcome new neighbors with a serving tray personalized with their last name. This gift can be used to serve charcuterie, fruit, breakfast, you name it.
Share the Love Basket
BUY IT: $47.95; Goldbelly.com
There's no Southern welcome like a spread of comfort food. This set ships nationwide from Goldbelly and is packed full with pimento cheese and 18 Southern-style biscuits in three flavors—buttermilk, cinnamon (with cinnamon butter!), and cheese and chive.
Custom House Portrait
BUY IT: $35.99; Etsy.com
Sure, iPhone photos are great but there's something more special about turning a quick snap into a lasting piece of art—especially for under $40!
Enamelware Party Bucket
BUY IT: $69; Markandgraham.com
Gather round, party people: This massive ice bucket is a fun favor to have on hand for potlucks, barbecues, and neighborhood gatherings.
Happy Hydrangea
BUY IT: $59.49 (orig. $69.99); Teleflora.com
Pretty blue hydrangeas are a gift that anyone will adore. This fresh batch can be ordered via Teleflora—a favorite online flower delivery service that partners with local florists—and shipped nationwide, whether hydrangeas are in bloom at home or not.
Blue Floral Block Print Tablecloth
BUY IT: Starting at $45; Dillards.com
A linen tablecloth is a housewarming gift that can be put to use right away, even if the rest of the house is covered in boxes! Simply drape the cloth over the dining table or patio table outside for an easy yet presentable meal—even with takeout.
7-Layer Caramel Cake
BUY IT: $70; Goldbelly.com
Caroline's Cakes are a classic for occasions in the South, and now you can have them delivered nationwide via Goldbelly.
Happy Hour Gift Set
BUY IT: $210. 98 (orig. $242); Markandgraham.com
Ready for cocktail hour? This fun set is all you need to shake up some fresh cocktails al fresco as it comes with 4 wine glasses, a cocktail tray, and a pitcher for mixing and pouring.
Homesick Premium Scented Candle Beach House
BUY IT: $33.99; Amazon.com
These Homesick candles were made as scents for the home, so tailor your gift to the home of your choosing. We like Beach Cottage for beach houses, the State Collection for homes all over the South, and Let's Toast for any occasion.
Round Mango Wood Serving Board
BUY IT: $50; Dillards.com
A solid wood board, like this one from the Southern Living Collection at Dillard's, can be used as a dish for cheese and crackers as well as a staple on a kitchen counter. Just prop it up against the backsplash, layer on some cookbooks, then pull out the next time you need a big dish for grazing.
Southern Gossip Cocktail Napkins
BUY IT: $44; Etsy.com
What's more fun than linen napkins scribbled with cute sayings like, "Bless Your Heart," Too Big for His Britches," and "Living on High Cotton"? We can't think of anything—so be sure to snatch these up for a fun porch party-slash-gossip-sesh.
Complete Garden Tool Kit
BUY IT: $21.99; Amazon.com
Every home gardener needs a trusty kit, and this one is too cute to pass up. At just over $20 on Amazon, you get a lot of bang for your buck with 10 essential tools that can be used in flower pots, container gardens, house beds, and beyond.
Hand Embroidered State Pillows
BUY IT: $255; Uncommongoods.com
Moving to a new state? This pillow can serve as a reminder of home, or welcome friends to a new state by calling out its fun, colorful, unique highlights in embroidery form.
State Cheese Boards
BUY IT: $48; Uncommongoods.com
We're really leaning into a state theme here, but it's hard not to when there are so many cute and creative options on the market. This cheese board is a kitchen essential that can also double as a conversation starter or counter accessory.
Personalized Last Name Doormat
BUY IT: $86.95; Williams-sonoma.com
New home, new doormat. This gift may seem a little boring (if not predictable) on the surface, but we can assure you that any recipient will appreciate a new, clean place to start out on the right foot.
Mint Julep Cups, Set of 6
BUY IT: $99.99; Ross-simons.com
Welcome new friends to the South with a set of classic mint julep cups that are meant to be shared. For an extra special touch, print our signature recipe and attach it as a gift tag.
Permanent Botanicals Natural Touch Phalaenopsis Orchids in Ceramic Bowl
BUY IT: $109; Dillards.com
This faux orchid is from our Southern Living Collection at Dillard's so you know it comes highly recommended by our editors! It's a great buy for a neighbor who travels often.
Boxwood Wreath
BUY IT: $34.99 (orig. $35.99); Amazon.com
A boxwood wreath can be gifted in any season. We love hanging these faux wreaths from doors and windows during Christmastime, as well as switching them out seasonally with different ribbons and accessories.
Hand-Sewn American Flag
BUY IT: $75; Allegianceflagsupply.com
The gift of an American flag can be a special one, especially when you order from a family-owned, Made in the USA, shop like this one.
Wood-Handled 9-Piece Barbecue Tool Set
BUY IT: $55.95 (orig. $79.95); Crateandbarrel.com
Everybody loves a grill and this 9-piece kit from Crate and Barrel is a gift every gift in the family will love. Even if the recipient has grilling essentials of his own, this is a great one to have on hand to pack on a road trip—or, hey, bring over to your house if you're neighbors!
State Puzzles
BUY IT: $27; Uncommongoods.com
This puzzle set, which is made in the USA, is a gift that the whole family can enjoy. It'll be a sure favorite at game night, especially for those studying up on a new state.
Spring Favorite
BUY IT: $59.49 (orig. $69.99); Teleflora.com
Send friends the gift of spring with a terra cotta pot overflowing with vibrant colors. This arrangement would look perfect on a dining table or above a sink in your kitchen windowsill.
Whiskey in a Teacup: What Growing Up in the South Taught Me About Life, Love, and Baking Biscuits
BUY IT: $16.23 (orig. $35); Amazon.com
A coffee table book is a favorite gift to give, but the type depends on the recipient, home location, and interests. When in doubt, actress Reese Witherspoon's treasure of family recipes, traditions, and humor will please anyone who calls the South home.
Woodford Reserve X Williams Sonoma Cocktail Mix, Old Fashioned
BUY IT: $22.95; Williams-sonoma.com
Send a friend home with a porch cocktail on-the-go with this batch-made Old Fashioned cocktail mix. Just add a glass, ice cube, and garnish.
State Stamp State Return Address Stamp
BUY IT: $17.99; Etsy.com
A new home calls for a new return address. Lean into the at-home theme by ordering one outlined in the family's home state.
Lacquer Bean Bag Toss
BUY IT: $199; Markandgraham.com
Yard games? Yes, please. Corn hole is a favorite for groups of all ages. This custom set from Mark & Graham can be customized with a family's name or initials and ordered in several colors to match a backyard or even a favorite football team's colors.
Mark D. Sikes Throw Blanket
BUY IT: $103 (orig. $138); Anthropologie.com
A good throw blanket is the gift that keeps on giving. We love this tone-on-tone floral print from designer Mark Sikes as it can fit in a country, beach, or city home.
Hanging Fruits Recipe Journal
BUY IT: $35; Papier.com
Sure, there will always be grandmother's recipe book in your kitchen but this one is too cute to pass up. It's small in size, so it's a great gift for starting fresh in a new kitchen.
Spicy Margarita Salt
BUY IT: $18; Redclayhotsauce.com
Fans swear by this Charleston-made margarita salt. We recommend pairing it with a pair of tumblers, fresh limes, and enough tequila for two cocktails. What a way to toast to a new home!
Sarah Campbell Apron
BUY IT: $36; Anthropologie.com
This cute apron is a perfect gift no matter the recipients skills in the kitchen. Thanks to the rainbow of colors, it fits perfectly over a sundress or can dress up a plain white tee for a quick hostess upgrade.
Quinn Dish Towels, Set of 3
BUY IT: $28; Anthropologie.com
Is there such thing as having enough dish towels? We think not, and this trio from Anthropologie is a fun mix of colors and styles to brighten up anyone's kitchen.
Julia Berolzheimer Lily Scalloped Metal Tole Planters
BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $39.50); Potterybarn.com
Looking for something simple and sweet you can pick up easily? Order a few of these scalloped pots to have on hand for gifting—then, just add a cheap plant from the local grocery or hardware store.
Isla Guest Towels
BUY IT: $38 (orig. $58); Serenaandlily.com
Guest towels are an entertaining must, so every hostess can appreciate a crisp new set. This pair is perfect because pineapples have long been a sign of hospitality.
Mosser Jadeite Glass Chicken Dish with Lid
BUY IT: $39; Food52.com
Does anyone actually need a fragile chicken-shaped dish? No, but that doesn't mean we all don't want one! This gift is more of a wild card pick, but for the right neighbor, it can be a memorable hit.
Everyday Photo Book
BUY IT: $62; Artifactuprising.com
A new home calls for new memories to be made. Consider gifting a new photo book for the start of this next chapter that the recipient can fill with photos and mementos from their new home. This style comes in a variety of colors, so we'd recommend choosing one that matches their home or their favorite color.