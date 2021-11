Our Favorite Southern-Made Gifts For Dad

While we know our dads would be fine with a few hours spent fishing or maybe a nice dinner downtown, for some reason we can't help but fret over Father's Day . While mamas often benefit from unnecessary luxuries and a requisite brunch on their special day, dads evoke gift ideas that err toward the ultra-practical and perhaps boring side. That's why if you put a magazine gift guide from 1992 side by side with one from today, it reads remarkably the same plus or minus a few more modern necktie designs and futuristic technology upgrades. The Apple Watch is just today's version of yesteryear's pager or palm pilot, y'all. Since our editors come from a collection of more discerning dads, we decided to put together a list of gifts that not only say, "Hey I understand you not just as my father, but as a whole person with interests and hobbies," but also say "Hey, this gift isn't just some mass-produced item I settled on due to sheer retail-induced exhaustion and anxiety."