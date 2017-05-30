Our Favorite Southern-Made Gifts For Dad

If you’re looking to make a fuss over your dad this year or have a mess of siblings to chip in, this grill will not only make all his backyard tailgate dreams become reality, it will also quickly become a family heirloom. Made in the tradition of Southern cane syrup boiling kettles, it functions as a centerpiece for the entire family to gather round for roasting oysters or marshmallows. The Sea Island Forge Fire Kettle also has attachments that you can get him next year. They include a griddle top or a steel plate called a “Sidekick” that quickly heats up coffee, hot cocoa, or a cast-iron skillet.