Last-Minute Gifts You Can Still Get In Time For Father's Day
We're here to give you a friendly reminder that Father's Day is coming up on June 19. Even if you haven't found the perfect Father's Day gift for your dad, you still have time to show him how much you love him with a meaningful gift from Amazon. Instead of running to the mall, use the option of two-day shipping with Amazon Prime to order gifts for all of the dads that you will be celebrating this year. They will arrive at your door just in time for you to wrap them up for Father's Day.
Whether he enjoys cooking, golfing, or reading, these gifts are sure to put a smile on his face because you picked it out with him in mind. There are gifts for all price ranges, starting at under $10. We've also included some bigger ticket items that are great for splitting with siblings. No matter what gift you choose, these Father's Day gift ideas are so great that he won't even know you got it at the last minute.
Sunglasses Organizer
BUY IT: $25.99; amazon.com
He'll be able to keep his favorite shades safe and organized in this wooden case with a linen lining.
This Guy is One Awesome Dad, Funny Beer Glass
BUY IT: $12.91; amazon.com
Pair this glass with a 6-pack of his favorite brew so he can put it to use right away. And you'll become his favorite child.
Easylife Metal Meat Shredder Claws
BUY IT: $25.79; amazon.com
He'll love barbecuing and smoking meats even more because it'll give him a reason to pull out these metal meat shredders.
Inflatable Pool Golf Game
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Dad can tee up his shot in the backyard and practice his swing by aiming for the floating green.
Dad's Ice Cream Shovel Spoon
BUY IT: $13.93; amazon.com
This special spoon will be the perfect addition to his nightly post-dinner ice cream routine.
Yeti Camino Carryall Bag
BUY IT: $150; amazon.com
For the boat, lake, beach, and more, this durable carryall bag was made to protect its contents from water and damage from gear. It's available in five colors.
Blendx Magnetic Wristband
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Offer your dad a helping hand, even when you can't be there, with this magnetic wristband that holds nails, screws, and small tools.
Cast-Iron Smoker Box
BUY IT: $17.47; amazon.com
Any grill can become a smoker with the help of this cast-iron box that's vented to direct smoke towards food to add plenty of flavor.
LEXIVON 2 in 1 Digital Laser Tape Measure
BUY IT: $44.97; amazon.com
Measuring will be made easy with this digital tool that has both a laser and tape for measurements.
Anker PowerCore Portable Charger
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Make sure he's always just a phone call away with this portable phone charger that will keep his mobile device powered up even when he's on-the-go.
Meater Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
BUY IT: $99.95; amazon.com
This wireless meat thermometer will allow him to keep tabs on the internal temperature of his meat while it's cooking from up to 165 feet away. Alerts can also be set up for temperature and time.
Back, Neck, and Shoulder Massager with Heat
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Treat him to an at-home massage whenever he needs some relief for back or neck pain with this heated massager that has three strength settings.
AirPods Leather Case
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Upgrade his AirPods with this leather case with a clip that will help keep them protected.
I Love That You're My Dad Sign
BUY IT: $9.20; amazon.com
This simple but sweet sign will remind him just how loved he is each time he sees it.
Dad's Playbook
BUY IT: $12.19; amazon.com
He'll love poring through the playbook's 120 pages of quotes and photos.
Amazon Echo Dot
BUY IT: $49.99; amazon.com
Alexa can do everything from answering all of his random questions to closing the garage door.
Coffee Mug Warmer
BUY IT: $25.95; amazon.com
This warmer has a low and high setting to keep coffee warm until the last sip.
iBobber
Buy It: $90.09; amazon.com
This fishfinder connects with smartphones to show information on fish depth, water temperature, and waterbed contour to 135 feet.
Bose SoundLinkMicro Bluetooth Speaker
BUY IT: $119; amazon.com
Available in orange, blue, and black, this loud waterproof speaker will allow him to take his tunes with him wherever he goes.
Hanes Moccasin Slippers
BUY IT: $28.99; amazon.com
These stylish slippers are the ultimate gift for the work-from-home dad. The sole is made for indoors and outdoors, so he can run and grab the mail or water the plants without changing into his sneakers. Plus, these are machine washable.
Weighted Blanket
BUY IT: $26.99; amazon.com
Give Dad the gift of a better night's sleep and incredible Sunday naps with this weighted blanket that has more than 25,000 five-star reviews.
Callaway Warbird Custom Personalized Golf Balls
BUY IT: from $29.99; amazon.com
If your dad is a golfer, he will flip over these personalized golf balls. You can include his initials, a favorite team logo, or even a photo of his favorite child (you!) if he has a good sense of humor.