23 Sweet Father's Day Gift Ideas Perfect For a First-Time Dad
Celebrating Father's Day is incredibly special no matter how many times you get to celebrate it, but no year will feel quite as nostalgic and unique as the first one. It's a year of totally new experiences and amazing memories being made. Nonetheless, being a new dad is as difficult as it is rewarding, which is exactly why we bake dad his favorite cake, cook his most beloved meal, and snag a perfect gift to commemorate the occasion. On a first-ever Father's Day, a newborn kiddo might need some help with the details, dealing with teething and learning to crawl and whatnot. That's where we come in. From personalized presents like a framed art print or monogrammed leather cuff to special little happies just for dad—seriously, those slippers are calling his name—these sweet Father's Day gift ideas are perfect to celebrate a Southern dad's first year as a parent.
Custom Father's Day Wood Photo Print
Buy It: $45 and up; etsy.com
Your typical framed photo gets a dad-worthy makeover. Have your favorite photo (black-and-white or color) printed on a wooden canvas.
Papa Bear Mug
Buy It: $13; williams-sonoma.com
Just a little something that will make him smile with his first cup of coffee—even at the crack of dawn.
Dad's Playbook
Buy It: $13; uncommongoods.com
Meet the ultimate playbook for rookie dads, featuring inspirational quotes to get him through all stages of his kid's life, including, you know, teething.
His Baby's Birthday Bracelet
Buy It: $36; etsy.com
He can wear his heart on his sleeve, literally, with this classic leather cuff that can be personalized with birth dates and initials.
Best Dad Ever Double Old-Fashioned Glass
Buy It: $15; williams-sonoma.com
Because happy hour is just as fun when you're a new parent. These cheeky old-fashioned glasses will make the cocktails go down even sweeter.
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slippers
Buy It: $79; llbean.com
Parenting calls for cozy house shoes—at least that's what we think. These are some of the most popular men's slippers on the Internet for a reason, being that they're ultra-comfy.
Personalized Dear Daddy Book
Buy It: $34; etsy.com
This bedtime book celebrates the lessons a father teaches his child—and you can customize it to include your favorite new father and cute kiddo.
S'mores Grilling Basket
Buy It: $10; target.com
There's nothing cuter than baby's first s'mores, and this grilling basket makes it possible on any night that Dad's firing up the grill.
Custom Father's Day Print
Buy It: $26 and up; etsy.com
Use high-resolution photos of your favorite duo to create this personal print that he'll cherish way beyond year one.
Cooling Gel Sleep Eye Mask
Buy It: $28; macys.com
Help a new dad get the best sleep of his life with this calming sleep mask that comes with cooling gel technology.
To the Best Dad Ever! Coupon Book
Buy It: $8; target.com
As your little ones get older, they can work through these fun "coupons" with dad, from quality time to cool crafts.
Papa Bear T-Shirt
Buy It: $14 and up; etsy.com
A papa bear protects his cubs, and this casual tee is perfect to help him do so at the park on a Saturday morning, hm?
YETI Rambler Tumbler
Buy It: $30; williams-sonoma.com
Every father loves a cup that can travel and keep his drink cold for hours. Running around after a little one requires lots of replenishment. Set him up for success.
Personalized Family Tandem Bike Art
Buy It: $125 and up; uncommongoods.com
This cute print is made to look like your family riding along on a tandem bike, using the likeness of the whole crew, including the pup.
Adjustable Nonstick Burger Press
Buy It: $30; williams-sonoma.com
He can spend way less time getting those perfect burger patties ready to hit the grill. As a parent, time management is key.
Your Father's Story Lined Journal
Buy It: $8; barnesandnoble.com
This journal is more about the long game. It lets a father fill in thoughtful prompts and write down his memories and knowledge to pass on later to his child.
Custom Engraved Screwdriver
Buy It: $17 and up; etsy.com
This new addition to his tool belt feels special and adds just a touch of humor to his first Father's Day celebration.
Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds
Buy It: $129; nordstrom.com
Wires are so yesterday, and these let him move around or work out without getting caught on everything. Plus, they're perfect for letting him have some much-needed me time.
Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book
Buy It: $35; uncommongoods.com
It's time for some heroic adventures. This custom hard-cover comic book incorporates your kid's name and the Mega Dad of your choice.
11-Function Hammer Multi-Tool
Buy It: $15; target.com
This makes the perfect space saver when you don't have time to bring the whole toolbox. He can keep it in the car in case of emergencies.
Best Flippin' Dad Ever Apron
Buy It: $24; etsy.com
When the grill master is at work, let him rock this apron so he can let the world know he's a new dad. He'll love it for years to come, because let's be honest, we know he loves dad jokes.
Pops Trucker Hat
Buy It: $30; etsy.com
If a hat is part of his uniform, consider gifting this trucker-style one. We love the leather patch on the front that adorns his nickname. We think it will be the new go-to on sunny days.
First Father's Day Onesie
Buy It: $14 and up; etsy.com
Last but not least, a super fun onesie made just to celebrate Dad on his first Father's Day ever. Cheers!