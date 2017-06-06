Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad Under $50
Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, so now is the time to start shopping for perfect gift for all of the dads in your life. While no gift can adequately express all that they mean to you, these gifts will serve as a great token of appreciation. Whether you need a gift for Dad, Grandpa, or your father-in-law, these unique gifts are sure to please. Rest assured that they'll be a welcome change from the basic tie or pair of socks that he might be expecting. We included ideas for the dad who loves grilling, golfing, music, and more.
Lodge Grill Press
Cooking bacon and burgers will be even easier with this pre-seasoned grill press from Lodge. It helps ensure heat is distributed evenly and keeps food in the correct shape.
Dad's Ice Cream Spoon
If ice cream is part of his nightly routine, he'll love having a personalized stainless steel spoon just for the occasion.
Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum
This best-seller with three different attachments will help him keep his car in tip-top shape even if he's constantly on-the-go.
Magnetic Wristband
Fifteen strong magnets will lend Mr. Fix It a helping hand when he needs it most. The lightweight wristband can hold nails, drill bits, fasteners, wrenches, and small tools.
Harry & David Gift Box for Him
This gift box is packed with plenty of sweet and savory snacks including Moose Munch, Mesa Verde trail mix, mixed nuts, sriracha cheese straws, white sharp cheddar cheese, and two types of sausage.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie Filling
If pecan pie is his favorite dessert, gift him this jarred filling so he'll have it in the pantry when the craving strikes.
Insulated Beer Holder
This insulated holder will keep his beer colder for longer and a monogram will let everyone know it's his brew. The two-part attachment allows it to fit both bottles and cans.
Dad Established Glass
Personalize this cup with the title of your choice followed by the birthdates of his children or grandchildren.
Men's Herbal Slippers
After a long day, these slippers will help him relax with a comforting aroma of lavender. Cool them down in the refrigerator in the summer or warm them in the microwave during the winter.
Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug
This mug will allow him to practice his putting skills making his morning coffee much more enjoyable.
Monogram BBQ Grill Tools
A monogrammed case will help keep all of his grilling tools organized and protected when they're taking the day off.
Amazon Echo Dot
He'll think of hundreds of things to ask Alexa, including what the weather looks like for his round of golf on Saturday.
Crosley Record Storage Crate
BUY IT: $39; urbanoutfitters.com
A practical way to display his beloved record collection, this wooden crate can hold up to 75 records.
Seneo 3 in 1 Charging Station
If he has an iPhone, Apple watch, and Airpods, this station will allow him to charge them all in one place.
Smoker Box
Any grill will have the ability to create smoked meat, seafood, or vegetables with the help of this stainless steel smoker box.
7-Piece Shoe Cleaning Kit
A travel-ready shoe cleaning kit will keep his shoes looking as new as the day he bought them.
Darts Ring Toss
If he's the competitive type, he'll love schooling the family in this new game that's a combination of darts and ring toss. Suitable for indoor or outdoor play.
Personalized Golf Tees
You get to choose the sentiment to share on this set of 20 golf tees.
Glass Zipper Bag
Gift him this unique version of a candy dish alongside his favorite candy. It'll be a great addition to his office or den.
Personalized Hammer
Customizable with the message of your choice.
Beer Preserver
This preserver was made to keep his drink safe in the pool, lake, or ocean.
Bluetooth Headphones
These Bluetooth headphones will stream music from enabled devices that are up to 30 feet away so he's never without his favorite music.
Wooden Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener
Complete this beer caddy with a pack of his favorite brews.
Homedics Neck Massager with Heat
Help Dad relax after a long day with this neck massager that offers deep-kneading shiatsu mode or gentle vibration.
Cherry Wood Four-Watch Box
His valuable timepieces will look better when stored and displayed in this cherry wood box complete with a velour lining.
Waterproof Slide Sandal
If he has beach or pool time in his future, these waterproof sandals are stylish and practical. Available in black, green, and white.
Drive Safe Dad Keychain
This stainless steel keychain will serve as a sweet reminder that you love him each time he picks up his keys.
Harry's Truman Shave Set
His morning routine will become easier with this rubberized shave set.
Gentleman's Handkerchief
These embroidered cotton handkerchiefs are the finishing touch his suit pocket needs.
Southern Living Ultimate Book of BBQ: The Complete Year-Round Guide to Grilling and Smoking
The grillmaster in your life will have access to over 200 BBQ recipes, including meats, sides, sauces, and more.