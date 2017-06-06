Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad Under $50

By Jenna Sims Updated April 16, 2021
Credit: Etsy

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, so now is the time to start shopping for perfect gift for all of the dads in your life. While no gift can adequately express all that they mean to you, these gifts will serve as a great token of appreciation. Whether you need a gift for Dad, Grandpa, or your father-in-law, these unique gifts are sure to please. Rest assured that they'll be a welcome change from the basic tie or pair of socks that he might be expecting. We included ideas for the dad who loves grilling, golfing, music, and more.

1 of 30

Lodge Grill Press

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $27.23; amazon.com

Cooking bacon and burgers will be even easier with this pre-seasoned grill press from Lodge. It helps ensure heat is distributed evenly and keeps food in the correct shape. 

 

2 of 30

Dad's Ice Cream Spoon

Credit: Etsy

 BUY IT: $16.99; etsy.com

If ice cream is part of his nightly routine, he'll love having a personalized stainless steel spoon just for the occasion. 

3 of 30

Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $34.99; amazon.com

This best-seller with three different attachments will help him keep his car in tip-top shape even if he's constantly on-the-go. 

4 of 30

Magnetic Wristband

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com

Fifteen strong magnets will lend Mr. Fix It a helping hand when he needs it most. The lightweight wristband can hold nails, drill bits, fasteners, wrenches, and small tools.

5 of 30

Harry & David Gift Box for Him

Credit: Harry & David

BUY IT: $39.99; harryanddavid.com

This gift box is packed with plenty of sweet and savory snacks including Moose Munch, Mesa Verde trail mix, mixed nuts, sriracha cheese straws, white sharp cheddar cheese, and two types of sausage.

6 of 30

Kentucky Bourbon Pie Filling

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $21; uncommongoods.com

If pecan pie is his favorite dessert, gift him this jarred filling so he'll have it in the pantry when the craving strikes. 

7 of 30

Insulated Beer Holder

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: from $35; markandgraham.com

This insulated holder will keep his beer colder for longer and a monogram will let everyone know it's his brew. The two-part attachment allows it to fit both bottles and cans. 

8 of 30

Dad Established Glass

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $22.95; amazon.com

Personalize this cup with the title of your choice followed by the birthdates of his children or grandchildren. 

9 of 30

Men's Herbal Slippers

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $48; uncommongoods.com

After a long day, these slippers will help him relax with a comforting aroma of lavender. Cool them down in the refrigerator in the summer or warm them in the microwave during the winter. 

10 of 30

Kikkerland Putter Cup Golf Mug

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $11.02; amazon.com

This mug will allow him to practice his putting skills making his morning coffee much more enjoyable.

11 of 30

Monogram BBQ Grill Tools

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $49.99; etsy.com

A monogrammed case will help keep all of his grilling tools organized and protected when they're taking the day off.

12 of 30

Amazon Echo Dot

Credit: Amazon

BUT IT: $39.99; amazon.com

He'll think of hundreds of things to ask Alexa, including what the weather looks like for his round of golf on Saturday.

13 of 30

Crosley Record Storage Crate

Credit: Urban Outfitters

BUY IT: $39; urbanoutfitters.com

A practical way to display his beloved record collection, this wooden crate can hold up to 75 records. 

14 of 30

Seneo 3 in 1 Charging Station

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $23.99; amazon.com

If he has an iPhone, Apple watch, and Airpods, this station will allow him to charge them all in one place. 

15 of 30

Smoker Box

Credit: Williams Sonoma

BUY IT: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com

Any grill will have the ability to create smoked meat, seafood, or vegetables with the help of this stainless steel smoker box. 

16 of 30

7-Piece Shoe Cleaning Kit

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $25; nordstrom.com

A travel-ready shoe cleaning kit will keep his shoes looking as new as the day he bought them. 

17 of 30

Darts Ring Toss

Credit: Wayfair

BUY IT: $39.99; wayfair.com

If he's the competitive type, he'll love schooling the family in this new game that's a combination of darts and ring toss. Suitable for indoor or outdoor play. 

18 of 30

Personalized Golf Tees

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $9.99; etsy.com

You get to choose the sentiment to share on this set of 20 golf tees. 

19 of 30

Glass Zipper Bag

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $17; uncommongoods.com

Gift him this unique version of a candy dish alongside his favorite candy. It'll be a great addition to his office or den. 

20 of 30

Personalized Hammer

Credit: Etsy

BUY IT: $25; etsy.com

Customizable with the message of your choice. 

21 of 30

Beer Preserver

Credit: Uncommon Goods

BUY IT: $14; uncommongoods.com

This preserver was made to keep his drink safe in the pool, lake, or ocean. 

22 of 30

Bluetooth Headphones

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $22.96; amazon.com

These Bluetooth headphones will stream music from enabled devices that are up to 30 feet away so he's never without his favorite music. 

23 of 30

Wooden Beer Caddy with Bottle Opener

Credit: UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $36.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Complete this beer caddy with a pack of his favorite brews.

24 of 30

Homedics Neck Massager with Heat

Credit: Macy's

BUY IT: $39.99; macys.com

Help Dad relax after a long day with this neck massager that offers deep-kneading shiatsu mode or gentle vibration. 

25 of 30

Cherry Wood Four-Watch Box

Credit: Macy's

BUY IT: $37.50; macys.com

His valuable timepieces will look better when stored and displayed in this cherry wood box complete with a velour lining. 

26 of 30

Waterproof Slide Sandal

Credit: Nordstrom

BUY IT: $44.95; nordstrom.com

If he has beach or pool time in his future, these waterproof sandals are stylish and practical. Available in black, green, and white. 

27 of 30

Drive Safe Dad Keychain

Credit: Amazon

BUY IT: $8.98; amazon.com

This stainless steel keychain will serve as a sweet reminder that you love him each time he picks up his keys.

28 of 30

Harry's Truman Shave Set

Credit: Birchbox

BUY IT: $20; birchbox.com

His morning routine will become easier with this rubberized shave set.

29 of 30

Gentleman's Handkerchief

Credit: Mark & Graham

BUY IT: $29; markandgraham.com

These embroidered cotton handkerchiefs are the finishing touch his suit pocket needs. 

30 of 30

Southern Living Ultimate Book of BBQ: The Complete Year-Round Guide to Grilling and Smoking

BUY IT: $20.50; amazon.com

The grillmaster in your life will have access to over 200 BBQ recipes, including meats, sides, sauces, and more.

