Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dad Under $50

Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, so now is the time to start shopping for perfect gift for all of the dads in your life. While no gift can adequately express all that they mean to you, these gifts will serve as a great token of appreciation. Whether you need a gift for Dad, Grandpa, or your father-in-law, these unique gifts are sure to please. Rest assured that they'll be a welcome change from the basic tie or pair of socks that he might be expecting. We included ideas for the dad who loves grilling, golfing, music, and more.