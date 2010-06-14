40 Father's Day Cookout Recipes Dad is Sure to Love

By Marissa Wu Updated March 01, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Celebrating Dad is serious business. From keeping us laughing (and cringing) at the dinner table to executing every one of Mama's spring to-dos, he works hard all year long. Show him how much you appreciate him with this array of spectacular Father's Day dinner ideas that he's sure to love. We've covered everything you'll need to host an impressive cookout with the whole family, and they're sure to ask you for these Father's Day recipes before they leave. So what's on the menu? All the good things, like Loaded Hot Dogs with Everything Hot Dog Buns, plenty of steak options (of course), sides (mac and cheese and dips to rival the meat and potatoes), plus desserts. Cool trifles of the fruit and chocolate variety, popsicles, and cake line the sideboard. With such a thoughtful and tasty menu, Dad is sure to feel love and appreciation with these recipes straight from the heart.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Spicy Grilled Chicken Wings

Bring the heat with wings that use a little Gochujan and fresh ginger for their spicy kick.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Loaded Hot Dog on Everything Hot Dog Buns

No better way to throw a summer party (or celebrate Dad) than with a Loaded Hot Dog. We've piled ours high with sweet onions, mild Cheddar, green onions, and pickled onions.

3 of 40

Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

Credit: Evin Photography

Recipe: Hot Dogs with Pickle and Parsley Relish

The simple way to step up your Father's Day cookout game is to add a little homemade relish to the condiment lineup.

Advertisement

4 of 40

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

This dip might just steal the thunder of Dad's favorite steak or burger. Make it and you'll find out!

5 of 40

Banana Pudding Cake

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cake 

If Dad loves banana pudding, this cake is an absolute must on your Father's Day cookout menu.

6 of 40

Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Grilled Pork-and-Peach Salad With Honey-Mustard Dressing

This salad is a great way to add some greens to the cookout table. Pair juicy slices of pork with grilled peaches on a vibrant bed of baby arugula and call it good.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Rotel Sausage Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Rotel Sausage Dip

Just six ingredients and incredibly easy, it's not hard to whip up a batch of this beloved dip for Dad.

8 of 40

Banana Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Pudding

This dessert mainstay is super simple but never fails to please. Watch Dad (and everyone) come around for seconds.

9 of 40

Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Southern-Style Grilled Cobb Salad

Packed with fresh okra, crunchy bacon, bright corn, and heirloom tomatoes, our spin on the cobb salad is a welcome side dish.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw

Summer without watermelon? Never heard of it. Make sure to serve this Pickled Watermelon Rind Slaw at the Father's Day cookout.

11 of 40

Chocolate Delight

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Chocolate Delight

As the name implies, this creamy dessert will elicit squeals of delight. Cut us an extra slice and we'll be right over.

12 of 40

Charred Okra-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad

One of the cookout's most dependable dishes, the potato salad, gets all dressed up with crisp, smoky, grilled okra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese

What's better than plain mac and cheese? Not much, but the addition of pulled pork sure does pack a nice, meaty punch.

14 of 40

Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Onion and Bacon Dip

If Dad loves French onion dip, be sure to serve him this homemade rendition on Father's Day.

15 of 40

Peach Shortcake Trifle

Credit: Pam Lolley; Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Shortcake Trifle

If you want a truly show-stopping Father's Day cookout dessert, look no further than our Peach Shortcake Trifle. It makes good use of the summer's ripest peaches, which are tucked between tender wedges of cake and pillowy whipped cream.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak

Bring a restaurant-quality steak to the Father's Day picnic table with our Cast-Iron Cowboy Steak. It's a juicy, bone-in cut with minimal effort. We're sure Dad will love it.

17 of 40

Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Chocolate cream pie and banana pudding got together and the result is this luscious dessert featuring a rich chocolate custard, fresh sliced bananas, and a whole mountain of whipped cream.

18 of 40

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Instead of slinging burgers at the Father's Day cookout, how about these Grilled Chicken Sandwiches? Our Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce delivers a sweet, tangy note without smothering the meat, and it stores well, too.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

Dad's Mac and Cheese

Credit: Anisha Sisodia

Recipe: Dad's Mac and Cheese

If you had to serve only one side for Father's Day, make it Lazarus Lynch's recipe for Dad's Mac and Cheese. So the story goes, this dish never lasted long at the family restaurant. Watch it fly off the picnic table.

20 of 40

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

This delicious dip also couldn't be easier to prepare. The most difficult step? Turning those onions golden brown and translucent, which yields a sweet, rich flavor.

21 of 40

Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Steak Salad with Potatoes and Pickled Red Onion

Bring on the greens with the meat and potatoes in this hearty salad. Picked Red Onion adds a little tang and color.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Red Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Red Potato Salad

Loaded with bacon, fresh herbs, and zingy dressing, this variation of the mainstay potato salad will fly off the picnic table.

23 of 40

Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Grilled Chicken and Corn with Charred Scallion-Lime Butter

Sure, grilled chicken and corn are good by themselves or with a nice, tangy barbecue sauce. But, may we suggest some Charred Scallion-Lime Butter for Dad's special day? It's pleasantly smoky and can be prepared in advance, making for an effortless main dish.

24 of 40

Brownie Trifle

Credit: William Dickey; Styling: Cari South

Recipe: Brownie Trifle

Elegant, rich, convenient. With the help of some brownie mix, this trifle is a breeze to throw together. One taste, however, and you'll find that it's no trifling matter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Grilled Garlic Bread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Grilled Garlic Bread

Throw slices on the grill alongside the burgers and hot dogs, and sprinkle with a little Parmesan cheese before serving, if desired.

26 of 40

Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Shout Hallelujah Potato Salad

One way to garner plenty of praise at the Father's Day cookout? Show up with this potato salad. It's all in the name.

27 of 40

Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks

Credit: Stephen DeVries; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Watermelon-Braised Pork Shoulder Steaks

With miso, Sambal sauce, mirin, and summer watermelon, this dish will be an unexpected delight on the cookout table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce

Sure, you could grill your chicken and call it a day. Or, you could serve it up with a batch of famous Alabama White Sauce. That's a winning combination right there.

29 of 40

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Southerners know an exceptional dip is a one-way ticket to hostess Heaven. Here's the one that'll get you there.

30 of 40

Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Southern Pimiento Mac and Cheese

Chef's tip: Undercook the pasta by a minute. That way, it'll be just the right consistency when you take it out of the broiler.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Root Beer Float Ice Pops

Credit: Photography and Prop Styling: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Root Beer Float Ice Pops

If Dad loves a root beer float, put these popsicles on the menu. Creamy and refreshing, it's a dessert that'll be a hit with the kids, too.

32 of 40

Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Grilled Steak with Blistered Beans and Peppers

If you want to grill with your cast iron skillet, here's just the recipe that's sure to impress Dad on Father's Day. Make sure to baste the meat with butter and pan juices for a flavor boost.

33 of 40

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Bright, light, and refreshing, this simple salad will give everyone a much-needed break from all the meat and potatoes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Pan-Seared Flat Iron Steak

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Pan-Seared Flat Iron Steak

If you want a superior crust, the key is to use a piping hot skillet right off the grill—just don't forget those mitts.

35 of 40

Alabama Hush Puppies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Alabama Hush Puppies

The lore of the hush puppy is rich, varied, and positively delicious. There'll be no complaints if a basket of these land on the Father's Day cookout picnic table.

36 of 40

Grilled Potato Salad

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Grilled Potato Salad

If you're firing up the grill for burgers and dogs, throw on some potatoes, too. The flavor and smoke add a new spin on the classic salad that Dad's sure to love.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

Tangy Rainbow Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tangy Rainbow Slaw

For some much-needed crunch on the cookout table, try this Tangy Rainbow Slaw. Purple cabbage, carrots, and cilantro create a colorful, flavorful medley dressed with olive oil, rice vinegar, lime juice, and a little sugar.

38 of 40

Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Grilled Pork Meatball Kebabs

These meatballs get a little heat from some Korean chile sauce, Gochujang. Serve atop lettuce leaves for pretty presentation and a little greenery.

39 of 40

Husk BBQ's Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Credit: Andrew Cebulka

Recipe: Husk BBQ's Cheesy Collard Green Dip

Give the average cheese dip a Southern spin with some collard greens. We don't think it gets any more Southern than that.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

Grilled Sirloin Tacos

Credit: Photo: Wynn Myers; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford

Recipe: Grilled Sirloin Tacos

Swap those standard hot dogs, burgers, and steaks in favor of Grilled Sirloin Tacos. The proof is in the delicious marinade, which consists of onion, garlic, jalapeños, and beer. We're pretty sure it's Dad-approved.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Marissa Wu