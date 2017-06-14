The Best Things To Do in the South This Fall
Ramble North Georgia’s Wine Country
This area is known for acclaimed wines and gorgeous mountain scenery in the fall. Dahlonega, Georgia is a good place to make base camp, with six local wineries, including Frogtown Cellars (pictured). For information about this charming mountain town and its wineries, visit dahlonega.org.
Experience Fall Pilgrimage in Natchez
One of this oldest cities in America, this river town features some of the most stunning historic homes in the South. Take this opportunity to see the ones that are only open during fall or spring pilgrimage. Fall pilgrimage runs September 22–October 9. natchezpilgrimage.com
Take a Leaf-Peeping Drive
Whether you ramble the Blue Ridge Parkway or take a scenic drive through small-town Maryland, relax and take in the spectacular Southern landscape in fall.
Go to the Beach
Seriously, this is a great time to kick back on the beach, when the autumn light is beautiful, the temps are comfortably below sweltering, and the crowds of summer are long gone. While the weather on the Outer Banks and mid-Atlantic beaches can start getting dicey in late fall, Gulf beaches and lower Atlantic coasts are terrific this time of year.
Speaking of the Coast...
Something about fall puts many waterfront towns in a festive frame of mind. If your dream car is a ’57 T-bird or maybe a vintage Caddy, then Cruisin’ the Coast is for you (October 1–8). Part classic car show, part cruise, part block party, Cruisin’ stretches all up and down the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Also on our radar this fall: the Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam (September 1–3) in Panama City Beach, Florida; Pirate Fest on Tybee Island, Georgia (October 5–8); the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama (October 12–15); the Savannah Film Festival (October 28–November 4); and the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival in Ocean Springs, Mississippi (November 4–5).
Visit a Pumpkin Patch
Some of our favorites: the Dallas Arboretum for Autumn at the Arboretum and Pumpkin Village; the Great Hill Country Pumpkin Patch at Love Creek Orchards, Medina, Texas; Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze at Peebles Farm, Augusta, Arkansas; Parkhurst Ranch, Arcadia, Oklahoma; Burt’s Farm, Dawsonville, Georgia; and Lucky Ladd Farms, Eaglesville Tennessee. One to grow on: Old Baker Farm, Harpersville, Alabama. oldbakerfarm.com
Sample Virginia Oysters
The state’s oyster trail includes 8 different regions, each with its own distinctly flavored bivalves. November is oyster month in Virginia, so...
Tailgate!
SEC football is happening NOW. Break out the cooler and the barbecue.