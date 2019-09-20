15 Fun Things To Do With Your Girlfriends This Fall

Fall makes it easy to feel like a kid again. Beyond getting excited for classic activities—such as visiting pumpkin patches, apple orchards, haunted forests, and the State Fair—there are more adult autumnal pursuits like game days, mountain getaways, and hard cider crawls. There is no better time to find your way through a corn maze, go glamping in the Smoky Mountains, or host a pumpkin-carving, pie-making party.

There are bushels of ways to make the most of autumn, and it's all made better when done with your best girlfriends. Whether you're looking to host a party at home or plan a road trip to a nearby destination, fall is a season for gathering your girls and celebrating what makes it so great. Here are 15 fun fall things to do with your friends this autumn.