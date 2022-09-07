55 Clever Fall Sayings For Signs
“Fall is a Southerner's reward for having survived summer.”
Advertisement
Credit: Getty Images
Few things in life bring more joy than the fall. As the heat of summer retreats, you start to see the first hints of autumn: The smoky smell of backyard bonfires, the whisper of wind through the trees, and, of course, the leaves turning.
This delight for the senses may be why autumn inspires so many of us Southerners to create a cozy atmosphere in our homes—especially through signage. Use one of these clever fall sayings for signs to evoke a smile from family, friends, and guests this autumn.
Fall Sayings
- Happy Fall, Y'all!
- Hello Pumpkin!
- Fall Sweet Fall
- Fall is in the Air
- Home for the Harvest
- Fall-elujah
- Pumpkin Kisses and Harvest Wishes
- Autumn Skies and Pumpkin Pies
- Welcome to the Pumpkin Patch
- Happy Pumpkin Spice Season
- Autumn Leaves and Pumpkins Please
- Hello Autumn
- Sweater Weather
Funny Fall Sayings
- TGIF: Thank God It's Fall
- Oh Autumn, Please Don't Ever Leaf Me Again
- If Only Alexa Could Rake the Leaves
- I Only Have Pies for You
- Life is Gourd
- You're the Apple of My Eye
Fall Sayings for Coffee and Bar Signs
- Apple Cider, Nothing Nicer
- Always Look on the Bright Cider Life
- Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice
- Pumpkin is the Spice of Life
- My Blood Type is Pumpkin Spice
- Sit Down and Breathe a Chai of Relief
Fall Quotes for Signs
- "Fall is a Southerner's reward for having survived summer." – James Farmer
- "Even if something is left undone, everyone must take time to sit still and watch the leaves turn." — Elizabeth Lawrence
- "I loved autumn, the one season of the year that God seemed to have put there just for the beauty of it." — Lee Maynard
- "It's the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!" — Winnie the Pooh
- "Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons." — Jim Bishop
- "Autumn leaves don't fall, they fly. They take their time and wander on this their only chance to soar." — Delia Owens
- "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers." — Lucy Maud Montgomery
- "In October any wonderful unexpected thing might be possible." — Elizabeth George Speare
- "Autumn shows us how beautiful it is to let things go." — Anonymous
Halloween-Themed Sayings
- Eat, Drink, and Be Scary
- Black Cats and Witch's Hats
- If You've Got It, Haunt It!
- Broom Parking Only
- Come in for a Spell
- Witches Get Stitches
- Trick-or-Treat Yo Self!
- Gone Trick or Treating, Be Back When My Bag is Full
- Something Wicked This Way Comes
- A Spooky Witch and Her Boo Haunt Here
- Abandon Hope All Ye Who Enter Here
Thanksgiving-Themed Sayings
- Grateful for All Things, Big and Small
- Gobble 'Til You Wobble
- Let Our Lives Be Full of Both Thanks and Giving
- In All Things Give Thanks
- Eat, Drink, and Be Thankful
- Gather Here with Grateful Hearts
Football-Themed Sayings
- It's Not Fall without Football
- Sunday Funday
- It's a Touchdown Kind of Day
- Football is My Favorite Season