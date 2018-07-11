When our fall harvest favorites finally hit the farm stand or produce section, we know exactly what to do: let them shine. With colorful picks like sweet potatoes and pumpkin, and crunchy ones like apples and collards, the season is more than abundant with fall potluck ideas.

With hearty stews, creamy pasta bakes, and packed-to-the-brim vegetable gratins, these fall potluck recipes are sure to warm and wow the crowd on a crisp, breezy autumn evening. Our Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake throws together just about everything except the kitchen sink to get a filling, satisfying dinner on the table. Looking for a new Cajun favorite? Might we recommend our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya. Saddled with dessert duty? Fret not, because we didn't forget to include some fall-tastic Bundt cakes, bars, and the best pull-apart bread you'll ever taste (also known as our Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread). Check out these easy fall potluck recipes we're making all season long.