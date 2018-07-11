25 Comforting Recipes That'll Have You Ready for Fall Potluck Season
When our fall harvest favorites finally hit the farm stand or produce section, we know exactly what to do: let them shine. With colorful picks like sweet potatoes and pumpkin, and crunchy ones like apples and collards, the season is more than abundant with fall potluck ideas.
With hearty stews, creamy pasta bakes, and packed-to-the-brim vegetable gratins, these fall potluck recipes are sure to warm and wow the crowd on a crisp, breezy autumn evening. Our Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake throws together just about everything except the kitchen sink to get a filling, satisfying dinner on the table. Looking for a new Cajun favorite? Might we recommend our Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya. Saddled with dessert duty? Fret not, because we didn't forget to include some fall-tastic Bundt cakes, bars, and the best pull-apart bread you'll ever taste (also known as our Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread). Check out these easy fall potluck recipes we're making all season long.
Slow-Cooker Brisket Chili
What makes this so appealing for a big batch recipe? You can set it and forget it. A few hours later, a warm pot of flavorful brisket chili is waiting for you to haul over to the potluck.
Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
This savory cobbler gets a lovely touch from its flaky, latticed crust. In the sea of chicken pot pies, this version with diced ham makes a welcome addition and will stand out in the crowd.
Sweet Potato-and-Collard Green Gratin
Two Southern favorites come together in this indulgent gratin: sweet potatoes and collard greens. It gets an amazing crisp on top with the help of roasted sweet potatoes and panko, making it both pretty and tasty.
Turkey Pot Pie With Cranberry-Pecan Crusts
No casserole has ever looked quite as festive and ready for fall as this turkey pot pie. The cranberry-pecan crust gives the smallest touch of sweetness to a savory main dish.
Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers
Like all things, baked ziti deserves a little dose of Southern flair. This skillet recipe gets it from spicy, heavily smoked Andouille sausage.
Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread
Is this the best pull-apart bread on the planet? Yes. Between the scrumptious sugary crust and decadent caramel glaze, it hits the ball out of the park.
Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding
Baked in a rich Parmesan custard with smoky bacon, spinach, and chunks of roasted sweet potatoes, this bread pudding is a standout side dish that never fails to satisfy the fall cravings and hungry bellies of your Southern crowd.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
This colorful casserole will pop on that potluck table. Packed to the brim with cheese-filled tortellini, fresh broccoli, and chicken, this pasta bake gives a little something for everyone.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Serve up this not-your-basic macaroni and cheese to really impress at the family cookout or fall potluck. Buttery panko breadcrumbs seasoned with sage, thyme, and rosemary make up the delicious secret to this next-level recipe.
Apple-Cream Cheese Bundt Cake
Let this fall-tastic apple bundt cake wow with its sweet cream cheese filling and homemade praline frosting. This treat is packed with all the seasonal flavors we love: cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, apples, and pecans.
Root Vegetable Gratin
Layers of veggies and bubbly cheese are a surefire way to side dish success. The best part? You can make this easy casserole ahead and just pop it in the oven to cut down day-of-potluck prep time.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
When the table is full of pasta bakes and vegetable casseroles, this almond-topped casserole filled with chicken, water chestnuts, sour cream, and cheese will offer a welcome alternative.
New Turkey Tetrazzini
Nothing like a freshened-up version of a classic comfort dish to really rev up your potluck game. This is the type of casserole that needs nothing else, which means everyone will just be forever grateful that you brought it!
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
From the fall potluck to the Thanksgiving dessert table, this decadent Bundt cake won't disappoint. Test Kitchen Tip: For the smoothest texture and most impressive presentation, make sure the icing is still warm when you spoon it over the cake.
Collard Green Creole Dirty Rice
This dirty rice gets its flavoring from chicken sausage, paprika, cayenne pepper, and even a poblano chile. Just add a serving of hot cornbread, and—poof!—potluck is set to go.
Mushroom Stroganoff
A creamy mushroom-studded sauce served over wide egg noodles basically hits all of the marks for a slightly nostalgic, totally delicious main dish. It's a classic that the whole family will love.
Tomato 'n' Beef Casserole With Polenta Crust
This beefy casserole is all kinds of satisfying and just perfect for a crisp fall day. The cornmeal-based crust sets the cheesy dish apart from every other Italian casserole.
Pumpkin-Chocolate Brownies
Pumpkin and chocolate lovers, rejoice! Baked with chocolate chips, pumpkin filling, and a hint of espresso, these decadent brownies are just perfect for fall.
Farro Salad with Toasted Pecans, Feta, and Dried Cherries
This salad is packed with sweet dried cherries, chopped scallions, fresh parsley, tangy lemon juice, crunchy toasted pecans, and crumbly feta cheese. It's going to be your new filling, yet sophisticated pick for the potluck table. The light and fresh flavors make a perfect compliment to the creamier casseroles.
Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
No fall gathering is complete without a pie, and this one puts a twist on the flavor of the season.
Salted Caramel-Apple Hand Pies
These handheld treats are easily portable, making them great for potlucks.
Tex-Mex Meatballs in Red Chile Sauce
Stand out at the party by not showing up with yet another casserole, but with these zesty meatballs that are practically addictive. You'll get a true taste of the Southwest, with poblano peppers, corn chips, lime juice, and red chile enchilada sauce.
Collard Dip
Give your collards a deliciously creamy appetizer makeover in the form of this warm, cheesy dip. It makes the perfect hearty snack to include at the potluck or party.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
We're happily introducing this seasonal twist on the classic Bisquick sausage balls that belong at every Southern party. They get a nice kick from spicy, peppery Mexican-style chorizo sausage. Test Kitchen Tip: These sausage balls can be frozen on a baking sheet and transferred to ziplock plastic freezer bags for storage, then baked from frozen.
Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Using budget-friendly chicken thighs and smoked sausage, this Cajun dish is a no-brainer for a potluck. It's flavored with Creole seasonings and aromatics and will easily feed a crowd. Serve with some warm crusty bread, and you're set.