50 Fall Instagram Captions

Instagram lovers, prepare to fall in love with these seasonal captions.
By Southern Living Editors Updated September 06, 2022
Christine Korten / EyeEm/Getty Images
Christine Korten / EyeEm/Getty Images

Fall is pleasantly marked by the sudden coolness in the air, just about everything pumpkin, and countless Instagram-worthy opportunities. This season calls for unlimited trips every weekend to fully enjoy this transitional stretch before the frigid winter hits. Grab a light sweater and throw on some cute booties for your picture-perfect adventure. These gorgeous backdrops may include pumpkin patches, apple-picking, and hay rides. If you prefer to lay low, but still want to enjoy everything this season has to offer; light an apple-cinnamon spiced candle, pour hot chocolate in your favorite mug, and snuggle up to a good book. However, don't forget to snap a pic of your cozy set-up.

Wherever your adventure takes you this Autumn season, we've crafted the best fall Instagram captions for your seasonal photo-ops that will leaf you smiling. On the count of three say, "Happy Fall Y'all" and strike your best pose with your pumpkin spice latte.

Spice, spice baby.

Channel the flannel.

Sweater weather is better together.

The only thing getting "lit" this weekend are my fall scented candles.

Pumpkin spice and everything nice.

Oh my gourd I love fall.

You are the pick of the patch.

Autumn skies and pumpkin pies

I've never met a pumpkin I didn't like. 

Stay Cozy

Fall so hard.

Hate to be corny, but…

Squash Goals

Maybe she's born with it. Maybe it's maple leaves.

I love you more than pumpkin pie.

FALLing in love.

I like you a latte.

How 'bout them apples?

Aw, shucks.

Would you be-leaf I took this photo on the first try?

Keep calm and stay cozy

Fall breeze and autumn leaves

Hello, pumpkin

The apple of my eye

Stressed, blessed, pumpkin obsessed

Autumn delight

I never want to leaf this beautiful place.

I'm aMAIZED we escaped.

It's just a bunch of Hocus Pocus!

My blood type is pumpkin spice.

Happy fall y'all.

Fall is my excuse for pumpkin everything.

The cold never bothered me anyway.

Tea, a hug in a cup.

Let's give 'em pumpkin to talk about.

Spice things up

Apple-y ever after

I know it's corn-y, but you're a-maize-ing.

Orange you glad it's fall?

Life is gourd.

Leaves are falling and autumn is calling.

But I love fall most of all.

And all at once, summer collapsed into fall. — Oscar Wilde

Life starts all over when it gets crisp in the fall — F. Scott Fitzgerald

Happiness is a hot drink on a cold day. — Unknown

Autumn… the year's last, loveliest smile. — William Cullen Bryant

I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. — L.M. Montgomery

Every leaf speaks bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree. — Emily Brontë

Notice that autumn is more the season of the soul than of nature. — Friedrich Nietzsche

