The Best Fall Dish Towels From Amazon To Freshen Up Your Autumn Decorations Starting at under $15, these towel sets are festive and affordable. Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Amazon Switching out your dish towels is a quick, easy, and price-conscious way to ready your home for fall. It's the season of baking cookies and pies, as well as making comforting soups and casseroles, which means that plenty of time will be spent in the kitchen. From cozy plaid to charming autumn sayings, there's bound to be an autumn dish towel on this list to fit your style. There's even Thanksgiving-themed and Halloween-inspired designs that will have you feeling extra festive for the season. Each set comes with multiple towels to place in your kitchen and beyond, easily doubling as hand towels in the guest bathroom. Pro tip: These fall kitchen towels even make fabulous hostess gifts to have on hand. All priced at under $25, these dish towel sets offer major bang for your buck. Shop the best fall dish towels that you can find on Amazon, below. 01 of 10 Autumn Farmhouse Kitchen Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com Cover all of your bases with this mix-and-match set of dish towels. Each towel is a different design and is equipped with a fabric loop for easy hanging. 02 of 10 Fall Jacquard Dish Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com For a more subtle autumn look, this set showcases an array of fall-inspired colors in 100 percent cotton. 03 of 10 Potiron Kitchen Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com Gussy up your home for fall with these elegant French-style dish towels that are so cute you'll want to use them beyond the kitchen. 04 of 10 Halloween Buffalo Check Dish Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $23.84; amazon.com Embrace spooky season with this Halloween-inspired kitchen towel set that offers three different buffalo check fabrics. 05 of 10 Thanksgiving Character Hand Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com This set of two absorbent kitchen towels is for those who love a whimsical display. One features a Thanksgiving turkey design, while the other shows a playful gnome. 06 of 10 Harvest Kitchen Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com Easily switch out your hand towels all season long with this set of six. The plaid is a subtle nod to fall, which also makes this set a great seasonal hostess gift. 07 of 10 Home Pumpkin Patch Dish Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com This set is perfect for a country-style kitchen, and the towels are machine-washable. 08 of 10 Embroidered Thanksgiving Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $14.03; amazon.com Get festive for Thanksgiving with this set of three dish towels, which includes an embroidered turkey design that would double as a perfect hand towel for the guest bathroom. 09 of 10 Autumn Messages Kitchen Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com If you can't get enough of cheeky autumn sayings, this dish towel set is perfect for showing your love for the season. The waffle fabric is highly absorbent. 10 of 10 Patterned Fall Kitchen Towel Set Amazon BUY IT: $11.49; amazon.com Plaid is always an autumn staple, and this simple set of two dish towels easily lend seasonality at a bargain of a price.