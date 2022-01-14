Colorful Easter Wreaths That Will Instantly Brighten Your Front Door

Add a touch of Easter to your front door with these festive and colorful wreaths. While some of the wreaths that feature carrots and eggs might be better suited for the Easter season, other options like simple florals can be enjoyed long after the holiday is over. They make a great addition to your front door but can also be used to create cheer inside your home on walls, doors, and even as centerpieces. Hang mini wreaths on your cabinets or tie them with ribbon to the back of your dining room chairs. You could also hang an Easter wreath over your mantle, one of the many beautiful focal points of any home. An Easter wreath is a staple decor item that you will use year after year, so while some of these wreaths may be a bit high in price their quality will ensure that it outlasts your high hostess standards.