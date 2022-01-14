Colorful Easter Wreaths That Will Instantly Brighten Your Front Door
Add a touch of Easter to your front door with these festive and colorful wreaths. While some of the wreaths that feature carrots and eggs might be better suited for the Easter season, other options like simple florals can be enjoyed long after the holiday is over. They make a great addition to your front door but can also be used to create cheer inside your home on walls, doors, and even as centerpieces. Hang mini wreaths on your cabinets or tie them with ribbon to the back of your dining room chairs. You could also hang an Easter wreath over your mantle, one of the many beautiful focal points of any home. An Easter wreath is a staple decor item that you will use year after year, so while some of these wreaths may be a bit high in price their quality will ensure that it outlasts your high hostess standards.
In addition to the hoppy wreath (Sorry – we couldn't resist a seasonal pun) that so many homes have on their doors for this holiday, the decoration possibilities are endless for what you can do inside your home. Take an afternoon to decorate DIY Easter eggs with your children or grandchildren, then display them throughout your home in extra baskets, bowls, or even just hidden among your knick-knacks. Don't forget about the innumerable floral arrangements for your dining room table. From tulips to roses, the blooms of the season will make colorful centerpieces that capture the cheer of the holiday. When arranging tulips, keep in mind that their stems will stretch toward sunlight, even after being cut, so a bit of florist wire can be your best friend. The same thing goes for DIY spring and easter wreaths! Florist wire and your favorite craft supplies are the unsung heroes for at-home creations.
We've rounded up our favorite ready-to-hang wreaths, in case you're pressed for time, and you need a wreath to greet all of your Easter guests. Hop to it!
Related Items
Pink and White Tulip Wreath
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Faux tulips will add a beautiful pop of pink with no maintenance required. This handmade 18-inch wreath is made with a natural twig base and can be used on the interior or exterior of your home.
Easter Egg Wreath
BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com
Welcome the season with a whimsical wreath handcrafted with faux florals and greenery.
Yellow and White Tulip Wreath
BUY IT: $79.99; amazon.com
Made with over 240 silk tulips, this eye-catching wreath is equally as full as it is bright. It will come delivered in a white gift box, so you can safely store your wreath and use it year after year.
Artificial Spring Ring Basket
BUY IT: $18.99; target.com
A tisket, a tasket, welcome the arrival of spring with a bountiful Easter basket.
Spring Wreath with Easter Egg Nest
BUY IT: $199.95; williams-sonoma.com
This inviting Easter wreath is worth the splurge. To make this eye-catching display last throughout spring, keep the wreath away from moisture, direct sunlight, and excessive heat.
Lovey Easter Bunny Wreath
BUY IT: $89.95; williams-sonoma.com
This bunny-shaped wreath is too cute not to hang on your front door. The Easter bunny will know for sure to stop at your house!
Easter Egg Wreath
BUY IT: $70; belk.com
This is a wreath that you'll be able to hang on your door year after year. We're all about timeless decor.
Easter Carrot Wreath
BUY IT: $89.95; williams-sonoma.com
We love the mixture of dried wheatgrass and Phalaris grass that makes up this colorful and festive wreath!
Easter Wreath with Jumping Bunny
BUY IT: $60.99; wayfair.com
Peter Cottontail just got a whole lot more fashionable hiding in this faux boxwood wreath.
Easter Bunny Wreath
BUY IT: $99; potterybarn.com
If you're looking for a neutral wreath that's sure to stand out against your other decor, or your brightly painted door, then this rustic grass wreath is the one for you.
Greenery Boxwood Grapevine Wreath
BUY IT: $43.99; wayfair.com
Spring is the time to trim and prune your shrubbery, so why not make your door decor match your yard?
Purple and White Spring Wreath
BUY IT: $29.99; target.com
The bursting shape of this wreath is similar to the wreaths that you'd buy at the florist, but the price on this wreath is hard to beat.
Blue Hydrangea Wreath
BUY IT: $129; potterybarn.com
A wreath that can be left up until the end of summer is a winner in our book.
Eucalyptus Leaf and Fern Gold Ring Wreath
BUY IT: $26.24; target.com
Sometimes less is more, and this minimalist wreath that could stay hung in your home all year long is a no-brainer decision.
Peony Wreath
BUY IT: $65.99; etsy.com
Just because peonies are only available for a short period each year, doesn't mean you have to wait until the real ones are in bloom to enjoy their beauty! We love this vibrant wreath with silk peonies and artificial greenery.