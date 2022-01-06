Quick and Easy Easter Recipes

Shrimp and Grits Casserole
Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad Recipe
Nothing says "It's spring!' like a fresh strawberry and spinach salad.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe
These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles Recipe
This make-ahead recipe is ideal for a brunch or holiday breakfast.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Whip up an easy-to-make batch of our Fresh Fruit Salad before hosting your next brunch and luncheon.
Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake Recipe
You and your brunch crowd will love digging into the cheesy, spicy layers of this egg-topped casserole.
Funeral Sandwiches
Share your sympathies with this no-fail recipe for funeral sandwiches (also known as party sandwiches).
Creole Mayonnaise Recipe
We love any five-minute, five-ingredient recipe, and this one will be a staple in our fridge from now on.