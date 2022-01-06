Quick and Easy Easter Recipes

Staff Picks

Shrimp and Grits Casserole

Enjoy all of the flavor and comfort of this classic Southern dish in a casserole that can be served family-style.

Best Deviled Eggs

Every Southern hostesses' secret weapon.

Strawberry-Spinach Salad Recipe

Nothing says "It's spring!' like a fresh strawberry and spinach salad.

Best Waldorf Salad

A fit for any occasion.

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe

These fuss-free drop biscuits come together in 35 minutes and are delicious.

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles Recipe

This make-ahead recipe is ideal for a brunch or holiday breakfast.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Whip up an easy-to-make batch of our Fresh Fruit Salad before hosting your next brunch and luncheon.

Fried Okra

Is it really a Southern supper without a side of fried okra?

Easy Huevos Rancheros Bake Recipe

You and your brunch crowd will love digging into the cheesy, spicy layers of this egg-topped casserole.

Funeral Sandwiches

Share your sympathies with this no-fail recipe for funeral sandwiches (also known as party sandwiches).

Chicken à la King

Conquer dinnertime like a king in under 30 minutes.

Creole Mayonnaise Recipe

We love any five-minute, five-ingredient recipe, and this one will be a staple in our fridge from now on.
Inspiration and Ideas

30+ Easy Easter Lunch Ideas
These recipes are sure to impress, without much time in the kitchen.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin Recipe
This recipe is perfect for festive parties and other gatherings.
Herbed Cucumber-and-Tomato Salad
Easy Egg Salad
Deviled Grits
The ultimate savory breakfast.

All Quick and Easy Easter Recipes

Asparagus with Cheese Sauce and Herb Breadcrumbs

Spring's bright, fresh vegetables don't need heavy sauces to dress them up.

Creamed Spinach

Spinach just got a major facelift.

Creole Shrimp Deviled Eggs Recipe

What better way to top off a fluffy deviled egg than with shrimp?

Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Round out dinner with a crowd-pleasing side dish.

Bacon Deviled Eggs

Is there such thing as too much bacon goodness? Not in these deviled eggs.

Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star any night of the week.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines Recipe

Everyone will love this fresh take on finger sandwiches.

Ginger-Orange Mocktails

You're three ingredients and five minutes away from this refreshing sipper you'll serve at every brunch or luncheon.

Creamy Feta Phyllo Bites

The flaky phyllo bites are filled with smooth, creamy feta and perfect for holiday parties.

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Multicolored fingerling potatoes turn a traditional side dish into a bowl of rainbows.

Smoky Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs Recipe

Chef Jason Hill of Wisteria Restaurant in Atlanta shared his favorite deviled egg recipe with us. This classic recipe gets an upgrade with the addition of pimiento cheese. Make it your own with an array of favorite Southern toppings.

Spring Mix Salad with Herbed Goat Cheese

This dish is full of spring vegetable highlights.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

Rich in color, flavor, and texture, this radish salad makes a fabulous side or lunchtime main dish.

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

This simple yet flavorful side dish proves that cooked radishes are just as tasty as raw ones.

High Society Deviled Eggs Recipe

Looking to step up your deviled egg game? Our High Society Deviled Eggs recipe calls for Greek yogurt, cream cheese, and fresh lump crab. Yes, crab. Make this recipe for your Memorial Day party or bridal shower and your guests will be impressed.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad Recipe

Add sweetness and color to your usual cabbage slaw with this creative side dish that includes green apple, asparagus, basil, and carrots.

DIY Deviled Egg Bar Recipe

This DIY deviled egg bar will be the most fun appetizer at your holiday gathering.

Sparkling Citrus Punch with Lemonade Ice Cubes Recipe

This refreshing, bright cocktail tastes like sunshine in a glass and the Lemonade Ice Cubes keep this big-batch drink cold without diluting it.

Georgia Peach Deviled Eggs Recipe

Give your deviled eggs the Georgia spin with this recipe.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad Recipe

This salad is a delightfully unexpected way to use the fresh rhubarb and berries that are just coming into season.

Creamy Spring Vegetable Slaw

Swap out your usual cabbage slaw for this colorful version made with radishes, cucumbers, carrots.

Pecan Cheese Spread Recipe

This Pecan Cheese Spread will remain a staple in your refrigerator once you have a taste.

Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs Recipe

No Southern buffet table is complete without a tray of deviled eggs.

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing Recipe

Potato salad gets a makeover for the season with the addition of roasted asparagus and radishes.
