Soup Recipes To Add To Your Easter Sunday Menu

By Jenna Sims Updated January 20, 2022
If you've never served soup on Easter Sunday, you're in for a treat. We've rounded up our best Easter soup recipes to convince you to bring out the bowls this year. Whether you want to serve soup as an appetizer, side, or main dish, these homemade soup recipes will be the perfect addition to your Easter menu. There's no occasion that can't be made better by offering up bowlfuls of comforting soup. Our roundup includes both warm and chilled soups that are made with a variety of ingredients, so there's sure to be one to complement your Easter meal.

Ham-and-Bean Soup

Recipe: Ham-and-Bean Soup

Once you've prepared the Easter ham, use the bone to whip up this bean soup for Easter dinner. 

Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons

Recipes: Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons

Collard greens and bacon are always a delicious duo, so we've come up with yet another way to enjoy this heavenly match. 

Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

Recipe: Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto

This veggie-packed soup makes use of over two pounds of carrots. 

Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Who wants to spend all day at the stove? You can pull this brightly colored recipe together in just 30 minutes.

Capitol Hill Bean Soup

Recipe: Capitol Hill Bean Soup

This soup is good enough to have its own page on the Senate website. It doesn't disappoint. 

Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup

Recipe: Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup

Start your meal with a refreshing soup that's given a creamy texture from buttermilk and yogurt. The best part about this chilled soup is that no cooking is required. 

Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Recipe: Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup

Carrots and sweet potatoes give this soup an orange color that is a nod to the Easter holiday. 

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

A cheesy, creamy soup is a good way to start any meal in our opinion. 

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Recipe: Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Instead of another cheese-covered casserole, serve up broccoli in soup form. 

Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

Recipe: Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup

Slow cooking soup allows it to fully develop intense flavor from the smoked ham hock. 

Basil Tomato Soup

Recipe: Basil Tomato Soup

You can never go wrong with classic tomato soup. This recipe makes 15 cups, so there will be plenty for all of your Easter guests. 

By Jenna Sims