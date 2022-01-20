Soup Recipes To Add To Your Easter Sunday Menu
If you've never served soup on Easter Sunday, you're in for a treat. We've rounded up our best Easter soup recipes to convince you to bring out the bowls this year. Whether you want to serve soup as an appetizer, side, or main dish, these homemade soup recipes will be the perfect addition to your Easter menu. There's no occasion that can't be made better by offering up bowlfuls of comforting soup. Our roundup includes both warm and chilled soups that are made with a variety of ingredients, so there's sure to be one to complement your Easter meal.
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Ham-and-Bean Soup
Once you've prepared the Easter ham, use the bone to whip up this bean soup for Easter dinner.
Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons
Creamy Collard Green Soup with Bacony Croutons
Collard greens and bacon are always a delicious duo, so we've come up with yet another way to enjoy this heavenly match.
Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto
Carrot Soup with Pea Pesto
This veggie-packed soup makes use of over two pounds of carrots.
Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup
Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup
Who wants to spend all day at the stove? You can pull this brightly colored recipe together in just 30 minutes.
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
Capitol Hill Bean Soup
This soup is good enough to have its own page on the Senate website. It doesn't disappoint.
Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Cucumber-Buttermilk Soup
Start your meal with a refreshing soup that's given a creamy texture from buttermilk and yogurt. The best part about this chilled soup is that no cooking is required.
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Instant Pot Creamy Root Vegetable Soup
Carrots and sweet potatoes give this soup an orange color that is a nod to the Easter holiday.
Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
Broccoli-Cheddar Soup
A cheesy, creamy soup is a good way to start any meal in our opinion.
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons
Instead of another cheese-covered casserole, serve up broccoli in soup form.
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Creamy Potato-and-Ham Hock Slow-Cooker Soup
Slow cooking soup allows it to fully develop intense flavor from the smoked ham hock.
Basil Tomato Soup
Basil Tomato Soup
You can never go wrong with classic tomato soup. This recipe makes 15 cups, so there will be plenty for all of your Easter guests.