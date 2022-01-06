Easter Side Dish Recipes

Staff Picks

Pineapple Casserole

13
The combination of pineapple chunks, cheese, and butter crackers may sound a little bizarre, but it's surprisingly tasty!

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese Recipe

5
In the South, mac 'n cheese is like everyone's favorite aunt—and this best-ever recipe beats out the rest.

Deviled Egg-Potato Salad

A Southern salad that's the best of both worlds.

Angel Biscuits Recipe

6
These biscuits taste like they were sent right from heaven to our plate.

Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

This nostalgic recipe is a creamy, fruity, and crunchy Southern classic.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

2
There are few dishes more comforting and indulgent than mac and cheese, and this version will become your new go-to.

Pear Salad Recipe

2
You won't find a side dish simpler than this nostalgic pear salad recipe.

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

2
Don't forget to call us over when it's ready!

Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham

You can't get much easier than a recipe with only two steps.

Fried Okra

Is it really a Southern supper without a side of fried okra?

Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad Recipe

Crunchy, cheesy, fresh and green, Chubba Bubba's Broccoli Salad is a surefire winner on any occasion.

Parmesan-Herb Angel Biscuits Recipe

1
These herb-parmesan biscuits deserve a permanent spot in your Thanksgiving bread basket!
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

40+ Easiest-Ever Easter Casseroles You Can Make in Your 13x9
Egg-cellent.
Cornmeal Angel Biscuits Recipe
These addictively light and buttery biscuits have added flavor and texture from yellow cornmeal for a special Southern touch!
Easy Egg Salad
Red Potato Salad
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions

No dinner menu is complete without an indulgent side of mashed potatoes.

All Easter Side Dish Recipes

Whole-Grain Mini Bread Loaves Recipe

1
All it takes is a little yeast and a little patience to turn the dream of making homemade bread into a reality.

Creamed Spinach

1
Spinach just got a major facelift.

Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Round out dinner with a crowd-pleasing side dish.

Nana's Lime Delight Recipe

Creamy, crunchy, and congealed, this Southern gelatin salad is a vintage classic.

Tangy Potato-Green Bean Salad Recipe

Replace the usual creamy potato salad dressing with this lively lemon-dill vinaigrette.

Pineapple-Pepper Slaw

This colorful and crunchy pineapple and cabbage slaw will be a star any night of the week.

Sautéed Sugar Snap Peas with Orange Zest and Buttery Almonds

If you are looking for an alternative to your usual green bean casserole, give this simple sugar snap pea recipe a try.

Potato Salad with Dijon and Scallions

Multicolored fingerling potatoes turn a traditional side dish into a bowl of rainbows.

Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad

1
Rich in color, flavor, and texture, this radish salad makes a fabulous side or lunchtime main dish.

Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto

Any Southerner will tell you that turnip greens are just as delicious as the vegetable itself.

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon

This simple yet flavorful side dish proves that cooked radishes are just as tasty as raw ones.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad Recipe

Add sweetness and color to your usual cabbage slaw with this creative side dish that includes green apple, asparagus, basil, and carrots.

Pimiento Cheese Creamed Spinach Recipe

The pimiento cheese flavors give creamy spinach casserole a uniquely Southern twist.

Roasted Carrots Recipe with Pecans and Sorghum

These roasted carrots will make every-bunny happy at the dinner table.

Creamy Spring Vegetable Slaw

Swap out your usual cabbage slaw for this colorful version made with radishes, cucumbers, carrots.

Carrot-and-Fennel Salad Recipe

This side dish is perfect for winter parties or spring dinners.

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing Recipe

Potato salad gets a makeover for the season with the addition of roasted asparagus and radishes.

Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad

This colorful congealed salad deserves a spot of honor on your holiday table.

Lemon Dill Potato Beet Salad

Tender cooked beets add color and sweet flavor to your usual potato salad.

Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels Recipe

1
We had you at bacon, right?

New Potato and Fennel Salad Recipe

This bright and tangy potato salad pairs wonderfully with the Easter ham.

Collard Greens Gratin Recipe

Move over, creamed spinach—there's a new steak house side in town.

Radishes in Warm Herb Butter Recipe

Use a colorful mix of Watermelon, French Breakfast, and Easter Egg radishes in this crunchy but warm side.

Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs Recipe

Tender spears of asparagus are even more delicious when drizzled with a bold vinaigrette flavored with Dijon mustard, fresh tarragon, chopped shallots, and red wine vinegar, and a grated hard-boiled egg.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com