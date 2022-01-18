6 Adorable Easter Cookies Even Sweeter Than Your Basket
Though the lamb might be the most anticipated dish on your Easter table, there's no denying that sweets are just as important as anything else on Easter. Why not end your meal with a dessert that's just as much of a treat as the goodies in your basket? Easter cookies are a delightful way to end a lunch or brunch, and this time of year, we love to let our creativity shine. From bright easter egg cookies to bunny butts and floral-inspired swirls, this array of spring creations are here to give your dessert sideboard a birght touch. The kids will have fun building their own bird's nests (chocolate, peanut butter, and candy eggs all on the docket), while the adults might prefer an ephemeral Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue in the shape of a swoopy, swirling rose. Whatever cookie you choose, just know you should whip up a few extra—we have a feeling the Easter Bunny might stop by for a treat.
Bird's Nest Cookies
Recipe: Bird's Nest Cookies
Adorably easy, our Bird's Nest Cookies are the delightful finishing touch to the Easter meal. Plus, it's something even the kids can get in on.
Carrot Cake Cookies
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies
Packed with shredded carrots and toasted walnuts, this cookie version of the classic cake will delight everyone from adults to kids and the Easter Bunny himself.
Daffodil Cookies
Recipe: Daffodil Cookies
When the daffodils bloom, it's a sure sign spring is here. Serve these pretty cookies at Easter brunch.
Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies
Light, crisp, sweet meringue cookies come in the shape of roses—what better way to ring in spring? If you're hosting a fancy Easter lunch, these cookies are an absolute must.
Lavender Shortbread Cookies
Recipe: Lavender Shortbread Cookies
Buttery and subtly sweet, these lavender cookies are a delicate dessert with just the right floral touch.
Lemon Meringue Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Meringue Cookies
Nothing says warm weather and spring quite like a bright pucker of lemon.