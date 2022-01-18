6 Adorable Easter Cookies Even Sweeter Than Your Basket

Though the lamb might be the most anticipated dish on your Easter table, there's no denying that sweets are just as important as anything else on Easter. Why not end your meal with a dessert that's just as much of a treat as the goodies in your basket? Easter cookies are a delightful way to end a lunch or brunch, and this time of year, we love to let our creativity shine. From bright easter egg cookies to bunny butts and floral-inspired swirls, this array of spring creations are here to give your dessert sideboard a birght touch. The kids will have fun building their own bird's nests (chocolate, peanut butter, and candy eggs all on the docket), while the adults might prefer an ephemeral Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue in the shape of a swoopy, swirling rose. Whatever cookie you choose, just know you should whip up a few extra—we have a feeling the Easter Bunny might stop by for a treat.