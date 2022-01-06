Easter Dessert Recipes

Coconut Cheesecake Squares

3
There's no better cure for the wistful vacation blues than a batch of these dreamy bars.

Caramel Cake

Sound decadent? Just wait until it's smothered in icing.

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

2
Our Test Kitchen pros decided to bake up a batch of Brown-Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies, and the editors went wild.

Kitchen Sink Cookies

Sweet meets salty in this cookie recipe that will delight any crowd.

Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

This 4-ingredient cookie dough recipe is a must-have for those moments when a quick dessert is needed on hand.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Cheesecake

2
Like a chocolate-covered strawberry, but way, way better.

Strawberry-Pretzel Jello Salad

This nostalgic recipe is a creamy, fruity, and crunchy Southern classic.

Cakey Strawberry Cobbler

5
Call over the neighbors because it's too good not to share.

Best Carrot Cake

2
Truly our best-ever carrot cake recipe, make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home. We even tested our recipe against the Queen of England's carrot cake, and the Southern version won by a landslide. For more flavor, try toasting the nuts and coconut before adding them to the batter. It's important to cool the cakes completely before frosting, otherwise the frosting will just melt right off. To expedite the cooling process, you can put the cakes on their wire racks in the freezer (don't worry, it's not cheating), checking until they're thoroughly cool. This is a cake you can bake for any occasion. We recommend this cake anytime from Easter to Christmas.

Chocolate Bundt Cake

1
Drissled with chocolate frosting and topped with edible pansies, this cake is not only easy to make, but wil impress at every occasion.

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

4
A rosé dessert? Yes, please!

Blueberry-Lemon Cake

8
Two great flavors in one delicious layer cake.
Meyer Lemon Cheesecake Bars

1
These cheesecake bars will definitely be a shining star at the potluck this summer.

The Ultimate Carrot Cake Recipe

Made with grated carrots, Granny Smith apples, and sweetened coconut, these carrot cake layers are moist, sweet, and soft.

Brown Butter-Caramel Blondies Recipe

2
These ooey-gooey blondies have pockets of delicious homemade caramel throughout.

Bird's Nest Cookies

Chocolatey, crunchy, and easy to make, these spring treats are undeniably adorable.

Carrot Cake Cookies

2
Carrot cake fans will adore these over-the-top cookies.

Coconut Cream Pie

3
Save us a slice.

Grand Marnier Cakes Recipe

Layer cakes might be the cover girls, but a pound cake holds sway in our Southern kitchens.

Homemade Yellow Cake

2
Whatever the occasion, a classic yellow cake is always the right choice.

Lemon-Coconut Chess Bars Recipe

Coconut milk adds a hint of tropical flavor to these delightfully tangy bars.

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

4
We would have never thought it possible, but we just made pound cake even more indulgent and delicious than ever.

Mini Strawberry Tarts

1
These mini tarts are not only beautiful, but tasty as well. Top strawberry tarts with a variety of several other fresh berries like raspberries, blueberries, blackberries for a sensational summer treat.

Blueberry-Lemon Crunch Bars Recipe

3
This bar is called a crunch for a reason.

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Perfect for birthdays and special celebrations, this rich and fudgy dessert is like a chocolate-dipped strawberry in cake form.

Classic Chocolate Pound Cake

2
This chocolate pound cake will be your new go-to when you need a no-fuss dessert recipe.

Chocolate-Coconut Pavlova Cake

Layers of crisp meringue and coconut cream make a fabulous and flourless dessert.

Easy Sugar Cookies

Make this dough ahead of time and store in your freezer for any quick cookie swap or last-minute bake sale.

Lemon Drop Meringues

A batch of lemon drop meringues bring instant sunshine.

Strawberry Birthday Cake

1
A strawberry-filled celebration in every slice.

Lemon Bar Cake Recipe

This citrus dessert takes the tart flavor of lemons and turns it into a sweet cake. You can serve the Lemon Bar Cake warm, if desired, or let is cool completely. The cake will be similar to a chocolate lava or molten cake. Lining the slow cooker with aluminum foil before adding your ingredients will make cleanup a breeze. Fresh lemon zest adds lots of flavor to recipes. If you are re not sure where to begin, our quick and easy 2-step process will help you create the perfect touch of citrus. One of the most important steps is to make sure that you are only removing the yellow skin and not the white pith, which is very bitter. Cook the cake as directed, and then turn off the slow cooker. Let it stand 15 minutes before serving. When serving, sprinkle individual portions with powdered sugar. Candied Lemon Slices would also make the perfect garnish for the top of your cake. They are simple to make, using only four ingredients, and you can make them while your cake is cooking in the slow cooker.

Old-Fashioned Pound Cake

3
Sweet and rich but still light as a cloud.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Skillet Coffee Cake

1
Two of our favorite spring fruits meet in this sweet treat.

Pineapple Cherry Dump Cake

Topped with freshly whipped cream or vanilla ice cream, this dump cake will not disappoint.

Mini Red Velvet Cakes

You don’t have to share.

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake Recipe

A water bath cooks the cheesecake gently, making it extra creamy with a smooth, crack-free top.
