25 Easter Cocktails That Are Almost Too Pretty to Drink

By Anna Price Olson Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Easter is a day of many traditions—for children, it's the egg hunt; for church-goers, it's Sunday service; and for families, it's a holiday spent together.

Whether your plans are set with a brunch right after church, a lunch mid-afternoon, or even a formal dinner, chances are your holiday meal will involve a cocktail (or two). With this in mind, we searched the Southern Living recipe archives to put together a list of the best cocktail recipes for Easter. This is family holiday, after all, so we included plenty of options to please everyone. We have spirits for all—from margaritas for tequila drinkers and spritzes for Champagne connoisseurs, to sangria mixes for wine fans and Bloody Marys for vodka drinkers.

And, rest assured: These cocktails can go alongside any dish, whether you're serving Pineapple Casserole, Apricot-Glazed Ham, a Bunny Cake, or all of the above. Read on to find the best Easter cocktails for your seasonal soirée below. 

1 of 25

Grapefruit Rosemary Mimosa

Credit: Photographer Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist Torie Cox

Recipe: Grapefruit Rosemary Mimosa

Hosting an Easter brunch? Opt for a classic mimosa but put your own spin on it by adding grapefruit and rosemary for garnish. 

2 of 25

Salty Dog Cocktail

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail 

If you love a Greyhound drink but prefer gin to vodka, this one's for you. Our favorite part? The salt rim, obviously. 

3 of 25

Garden Pleasures Cocktail

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Garden Pleasures Cocktail

Easter can feel like a kick-off to spring, and this cocktail is the embody of that in a glass. It's made with green tea, honey, and basil. 

4 of 25

Easter Punch

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Easter Punch

Parties were made for punch, and we love this tried-and-true recipe made of strawberry lemonade and sparkling rosé for Easter. 

5 of 25

Grapefruit Margarita

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Grapefruit Margarita

It does not have to be 5 o'clock somewhere to sip on a margarita. Make this for Easter lunch or brunch—the grapefruit will add a nice touch no matter the menu. 

6 of 25

Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail

Hello, pretty. If you're looking to make a statement with your Easter tablescape, consider pouring a glass of this cocktail at every place setting. It's beautiful and delicious. 

7 of 25

Pink Sparkling Punch

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Pink Sparkling Punch

Served in a glass flute, this pink drink feels celebratory whether it's made with lemonade and cranberry juice or spiked with Champagne and orange liqueur. 

8 of 25

Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer 

Gathering with a bunch of foodies for the holiday? Surprise your guests with a tarragon-infused gin cocktail that will leave everyone asking for your secret recipe. 

9 of 25

Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers

Batch cocktails work well for group gatherings, and there's something about the spring season that calls for an Arnold Palmer. (Masters, anyone?) 

10 of 25

Carolina Peach Sangria

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Sissy Lamerton

Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria 

If you have a sweet tooth, add these ingredients to your shopping cart as soon as possible. 

11 of 25

Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz

Bourbon lovers, rejoice. The genius pairing of Aperol and bourbon make for a perfect daytime drink with friends. 

12 of 25

Southern Living Bloody Mary

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Southern Living Bloody Mary

You can't go wrong with a classic Bloody Mary at brunch—and, we may be biased, but what's more classic than the Southern Living signature recipe? 

13 of 25

Lemon-Basil Spritzer

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer

This recipe is the definition of refreshing thanks to the  combination of sparkling wine, simple syrup, basil, and lemon garnish. 

14 of 25

Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea

Another pretty drink to look at this, this recipe tastes as good as it looks with tea, bourbon, and peaches mixed together to perfection. 

15 of 25

Sweet Tea Mule

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule

Spiked sweet tea—need we say more? 

16 of 25

Spiffed-Up Orange-Rosé Spritzer

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Spiffed-Up Orange-Rosé Spritzer

Wine spritzers are a favorite for good reason, and this orange twist is at the top of our list. 

17 of 25

Cucumber Mint Mojitos

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cucumber Mint Mojitos

Whether you're celebrating by the beach or in the mountains, channel your own dream vacation with a refreshing rum cocktail of choice.  

18 of 25

Lucy Buffett's High-Brow Margarita

Credit: Angie Mosier

Recipe: Lucy Buffett's High-Brow Margarita

A classic margarita, but make it fancy. Feels appropriate when dressed in your Sunday best. 

19 of 25

Rosemary Collins

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Rosemary Collins

This one is a crowdpleaser that pairs especially well with any dish on the menu. 

20 of 25

Lemon Drop Martini

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Lemon Drop Martini

Any holiday calls for a cocktail, but if yours calls for something served up with a twist, this is the one to try. 

21 of 25

Bloody Bull Cocktail

Credit: Photographer: Greg DuPree, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Bloody Mule Cocktail

Go big or go home with a cocktail as flavorful as the whole feast itself. This one is known as Bloody Mary's "beefier cousin" because it's more filling and flavorful. 

22 of 25

Dogwood Cocktail

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Dogwood Cocktail

Hosting a spring garden party? Incorporate seasonal blooms into a signature drink for a special, extra touch. 

23 of 25

French 75

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: French 75

Again, as classic for a reason, a French 75 has a place at every holiday or celebration. No questions asked. 

24 of 25

Cherry Blossom Cocktail

Credit: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly, Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Cherry Blossom Cocktail 

Think spring—quite literally with the season's hottest bloom in cocktail form. 

25 of 25

SL Mint Julep

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Rachael Burrow

Recipe: SL Mint Julep

Last but not least, a mint julep is a staple at every Southern soiree come spring. We can't think of a better drink to toast with on our favorite holiday this season. 

