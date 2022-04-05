25 Easter Cocktails That Are Almost Too Pretty to Drink
Easter is a day of many traditions—for children, it's the egg hunt; for church-goers, it's Sunday service; and for families, it's a holiday spent together.
Whether your plans are set with a brunch right after church, a lunch mid-afternoon, or even a formal dinner, chances are your holiday meal will involve a cocktail (or two). With this in mind, we searched the Southern Living recipe archives to put together a list of the best cocktail recipes for Easter. This is family holiday, after all, so we included plenty of options to please everyone. We have spirits for all—from margaritas for tequila drinkers and spritzes for Champagne connoisseurs, to sangria mixes for wine fans and Bloody Marys for vodka drinkers.
And, rest assured: These cocktails can go alongside any dish, whether you're serving Pineapple Casserole, Apricot-Glazed Ham, a Bunny Cake, or all of the above. Read on to find the best Easter cocktails for your seasonal soirée below.
Grapefruit Rosemary Mimosa
Recipe: Grapefruit Rosemary Mimosa
Hosting an Easter brunch? Opt for a classic mimosa but put your own spin on it by adding grapefruit and rosemary for garnish.
Salty Dog Cocktail
Recipe: Salty Dog Cocktail
If you love a Greyhound drink but prefer gin to vodka, this one's for you. Our favorite part? The salt rim, obviously.
Garden Pleasures Cocktail
Recipe: Garden Pleasures Cocktail
Easter can feel like a kick-off to spring, and this cocktail is the embody of that in a glass. It's made with green tea, honey, and basil.
Easter Punch
Recipe: Easter Punch
Parties were made for punch, and we love this tried-and-true recipe made of strawberry lemonade and sparkling rosé for Easter.
Grapefruit Margarita
Recipe: Grapefruit Margarita
It does not have to be 5 o'clock somewhere to sip on a margarita. Make this for Easter lunch or brunch—the grapefruit will add a nice touch no matter the menu.
Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Recipe: Elderflower-Champagne Cocktail
Hello, pretty. If you're looking to make a statement with your Easter tablescape, consider pouring a glass of this cocktail at every place setting. It's beautiful and delicious.
Pink Sparkling Punch
Recipe: Pink Sparkling Punch
Served in a glass flute, this pink drink feels celebratory whether it's made with lemonade and cranberry juice or spiked with Champagne and orange liqueur.
Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer
Recipe: Tarragon-Hibiscus Gin Spritzer
Gathering with a bunch of foodies for the holiday? Surprise your guests with a tarragon-infused gin cocktail that will leave everyone asking for your secret recipe.
Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers
Recipe: Big-Batch Spiked Arnold Palmers
Batch cocktails work well for group gatherings, and there's something about the spring season that calls for an Arnold Palmer. (Masters, anyone?)
Carolina Peach Sangria
Recipe: Carolina Peach Sangria
If you have a sweet tooth, add these ingredients to your shopping cart as soon as possible.
Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
Recipe: Aperol-Bourbon Fizz
Bourbon lovers, rejoice. The genius pairing of Aperol and bourbon make for a perfect daytime drink with friends.
Southern Living Bloody Mary
Recipe: Southern Living Bloody Mary
You can't go wrong with a classic Bloody Mary at brunch—and, we may be biased, but what's more classic than the Southern Living signature recipe?
Lemon-Basil Spritzer
Recipe: Lemon-Basil Spritzer
This recipe is the definition of refreshing thanks to the combination of sparkling wine, simple syrup, basil, and lemon garnish.
Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
Recipe: Bourbon-Peach Iced Tea
Another pretty drink to look at this, this recipe tastes as good as it looks with tea, bourbon, and peaches mixed together to perfection.
Sweet Tea Mule
Recipe: Sweet Tea Mule
Spiked sweet tea—need we say more?
Spiffed-Up Orange-Rosé Spritzer
Recipe: Spiffed-Up Orange-Rosé Spritzer
Wine spritzers are a favorite for good reason, and this orange twist is at the top of our list.
Cucumber Mint Mojitos
Recipe: Cucumber Mint Mojitos
Whether you're celebrating by the beach or in the mountains, channel your own dream vacation with a refreshing rum cocktail of choice.
Lucy Buffett's High-Brow Margarita
Recipe: Lucy Buffett's High-Brow Margarita
A classic margarita, but make it fancy. Feels appropriate when dressed in your Sunday best.
Rosemary Collins
Recipe: Rosemary Collins
This one is a crowdpleaser that pairs especially well with any dish on the menu.
Lemon Drop Martini
Recipe: Lemon Drop Martini
Any holiday calls for a cocktail, but if yours calls for something served up with a twist, this is the one to try.
Bloody Bull Cocktail
Recipe: Bloody Mule Cocktail
Go big or go home with a cocktail as flavorful as the whole feast itself. This one is known as Bloody Mary's "beefier cousin" because it's more filling and flavorful.
Dogwood Cocktail
Recipe: Dogwood Cocktail
Hosting a spring garden party? Incorporate seasonal blooms into a signature drink for a special, extra touch.
French 75
Recipe: French 75
Again, as classic for a reason, a French 75 has a place at every holiday or celebration. No questions asked.
Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Recipe: Cherry Blossom Cocktail
Think spring—quite literally with the season's hottest bloom in cocktail form.
SL Mint Julep
Recipe: SL Mint Julep
Last but not least, a mint julep is a staple at every Southern soiree come spring. We can't think of a better drink to toast with on our favorite holiday this season.