25 Easter Cocktails That Are Almost Too Pretty to Drink

Easter is a day of many traditions—for children, it's the egg hunt; for church-goers, it's Sunday service; and for families, it's a holiday spent together.

Whether your plans are set with a brunch right after church, a lunch mid-afternoon, or even a formal dinner, chances are your holiday meal will involve a cocktail (or two). With this in mind, we searched the Southern Living recipe archives to put together a list of the best cocktail recipes for Easter. This is family holiday, after all, so we included plenty of options to please everyone. We have spirits for all—from margaritas for tequila drinkers and spritzes for Champagne connoisseurs, to sangria mixes for wine fans and Bloody Marys for vodka drinkers.

And, rest assured: These cocktails can go alongside any dish, whether you're serving Pineapple Casserole, Apricot-Glazed Ham, a Bunny Cake, or all of the above. Read on to find the best Easter cocktails for your seasonal soirée below.