47 Easy Easter Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in Your Favorite 13x9 Dish
While Southerners serve up casseroles all year long, we especially rely on the often creamy, cheesy, comforting recipes when each holiday comes along. Thanksgiving? It's basically a celebration of sideboard casseroles. Christmas? Classics like oyster casserole, corn pudding, and Christmas Eve lasagna come into play. Easter? Well, we're glad you asked. Easter is a holiday that doesn't necessarily scream "casserole" as much as others, but then again we'd be confident to say that every Southerner wouldn't dream of the post-egg hunt meal ever being casserole-less. If you're hosting Easter dinner this year, you're going to need these easy and classic Easter casseroles on hand. Think forever favorites like macaroni and cheese, broccoli-cheese casserole, and the iconic pineapple casserole. We even threw in a few main dish casseroles that'll make feeding a crowd a total breeze. Even better, all of these recipes can be made in your trusty 13x9 baking dish. (Seriously, your guests might not even notice the ham.) Start planning your menu now, and be sure to include these 47 Easter casseroles for dinner this year.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
We celebrate Easter with our finest china, starched tablecloths, gorgeous flower arrangements, and heirloom crystal glasses. So, it's only natural that we bring out our most prized recipes to match our beautiful tablescapes. Don't knock the salty-sweet essence of the beloved Pineapple Casserole recipe until you try it!
Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham
Combine two quintessential Easter dishes—macaroni-and-cheese and ham—into a single creamy, cheesy casserole. This deliciously smoky recipe is made with creamy smoked Gouda and Cheddar sauce, corkscrew pasta, and chopped smoked ham.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Convert any broccoli hater with this creamy casserole that's packed with cheddar cheese and topped with crushed crackers.
Savory Corn Pudding
Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is an Easter feast favorite, and this savory take with chopped onion and fresh thyme can be made up to two days in advance. As in, you won't miss out on the post-church festivities.
Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
Recipe: Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
As much as we love those store-bought fried onions, crispy leeks elevate this classic casserole into an Easter dinner-worthy side, especially if you're serving a more formal spread.
Cheesy Potato Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole
Say no to basic mashed potatoes this Easter. Add white Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and throw it all in a casserole dish? Now we're talking.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
You've heard of adding bacon to your Brussels sprouts, but what about shallots? These flavorful Brussels sprouts will give that touch of green to the table, whether you're serving lamb, ham, or pork.
Tater Tot Bake
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
This tater tot casserole will easily transition from Easter brunch to dinner. No matter the time, it goes well with glazed ham.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Switch out the marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole that you serve during the holidays for this savory take on sweet potato casserole topped with Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The Easter Bunny will approve.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
Accessorize your Easter spread with this casserole filled with bright yellow squash. It's a creamy, crunchy, cheesy, buttery dream.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
We've dubbed this our best-ever version of Southern baked macaroni and cheese. Your Easter guests will thank you. The secret to this "best-ever" version is placing cubes of cheese throughout the casserole before it's baked in the oven.
Root Vegetable Gratin
Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin
Your potato gratin gets two new friends: rutabagas and parsnips. This five-ingredient casserole will be a crowd favorite.
Savannah Red Rice
Recipe: Savannah Red Rice
Savannah red rice is a regional delicacy that might come packed with seafood, sausage, or chicken. For Easter, may we suggest thick-cut ham?
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This recipe already has all the ingredients to make a delicious dinner: chicken, butter, pasta, cheese, and a dash of hot sauce.
Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole
A broccoli-and-cheese casserole fits into any spread, but especially one with Easter ham and macaroni-and-cheese.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
This fun twist on sweet potato casserole will wow the crowd. Thinly sliced sweet potatoes provide a welcome change of texture after the holiday season.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole
In case you thought French onion soup couldn't get any more comforting, think again. We made it into a casserole that you can serve as an out-of-the-box side dish.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
From the frozen French-cut green beans to the crispy fried onion topping, this classic will be a familiar sight on every Easter table.
Hot Potato Salad
Recipe: Hot Potato Salad
Potato salad is an Easter lunch staple, but make the transition from lunch to dinner with this warmed-up casserole version. This recipe will have you thinking twice about the classic cold salad.
Oyster Casserole
Recipe: Oyster Casserole
Southern families serve this savory, crispy casserole at Christmas and Easter—so if you missed out during the holiday season, here's your chance.
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
Is there ever a bad time for lasagna? The answer is no. This meatless recipe will be a welcome addition to the post-egg hunt meal.
Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole
This casserole combines two dinnertime classics: chicken and rice. Your guests will love the special crunch it gets from water chestnuts.
Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese
It's just like our Best-Ever Mac and Cheese with a slightly fancier topping.
Reunion Pea Casserole
Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole
This timeless, Mama-approved casserole is made to be served at Southern holidays, church suppers, and reunions. It's packed with a delicious filling of sausage, cheese, and peas—with a topping of squash.
Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin
A cheesy potato gratin is never out of place on the holiday table, and this fancy-ish version uses fennel to go perfectly with an Easter lamb main.
Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata
Filled with crunchy bread cubes, creamy cheese, and tender pork, this casserole makes a hearty choice for a casual Easter celebration.
Zucchini Rice Gratin
Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin
Consider this gratin the skinny version of your favorite squash casserole because it doesn't have any mayonnaise. Bonus point: It takes only 15 minutes of hands-on time.
Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
Recipe: Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler
Because you have to serve salty, cubed ham somewhere in your Easter lineup, this savory cobbler uses frozen veggies and refrigerated pie crusts for the easiest-ever Easter dinner.
Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler
This savory cobbler makes for a comforting casserole to serve a hungry Southern crowd. It's topped with fluffy homemade biscuits instead of piecrust.
Ham and Noodle Casserole
Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole
Here's a hot take: You can never go wrong with a noodle dish for Easter dinner. This casserole is packed with veggies, ham, and a creamy sauce for a dish that could rival any typical Easter ham.
Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes
This recipe adds a nice smoky, spicy punch to classic, cheesy scalloped potatoes.
Cabbage Casserole
Recipe: Cabbage Casserole
Many Southerners only know cabbage as a component of their favorite coleslaw recipe, but this warm casserole proves how delicious it can be in other dishes.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
This classic combination of frozen potatoes, cheese, and a crispy cornflake topping has been gracing Southern tables for decades, and we don't plan on taking it off our menu anytime soon.
Corn Pudding Casserole
Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole
This savory corn pudding recipe includes fontina, or Swiss cheese, if you prefer, and fresh herbs for a new spin you'll love.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
Why choose between serving Brussels sprouts or green beans at Easter when you can serve both in one incredible dish?
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole
If you're a new cook who's been asked to bring a side dish to Easter, consider this Au Gratin Potato Casserole that comes together with the help of frozen hash browns, sour cream, and cornflakes.
Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon
Every family member will be thrilled when they see that the mac and cheese got an upgrade with the help of crumbled bacon.
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
This cheesy casserole gives you all the flavor of a loaded baked potato with the low-carb benefits of cauliflower.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
What's not to love about a pasta bake that includes salty parmesan cheese and ham?
Cheddar-Pecan Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Cheddar-Pecan Green Bean Casserole
This isn't your Mama's green bean casserole—it includes a creamy buttermilk sauce, roasted red peppers, and a crispy topping that's made with French fried onions, breadcrumbs, and pecans.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Excuse us while we hide this creamy Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes away from the sideboard lineup to enjoy all for ourselves.
Macaroni Au Gratin
Recipe: Macaroni Au Gratin
Even though it will be tempting, our Test Kitchen says don't ignore the recommendation to let this Macaroni Au Gratin sit for 15 minutes before serving. This will ensure the best texture.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
The kids will never know that veggies are hiding under this casserole topped with their favorite cheese crackers.
Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole
Peter Cottontail will show up at your door when he catches wind that you added carrots to the sweet potato casserole.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
The name says it all in this recipe: This is the fluffiest potato casserole recipe you'll ever make.
Macaroni Corn Casserole
Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole
What do you get when you combine corn casserole with mac and cheese? Sheer creamy perfection. The cheesy duo of white cheddar and gruyere combine with crisp, salty bacon crumbles and sweet corn kernels for a flavor that's unmatched.
Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole
We turned the classic Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich into a casserole. Fresh tomatoes and salty parmesan with toasted bread an crispy bacon make for an unforgettable dish.