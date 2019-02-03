47 Easy Easter Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in Your Favorite 13x9 Dish

While Southerners serve up casseroles all year long, we especially rely on the often creamy, cheesy, comforting recipes when each holiday comes along. Thanksgiving? It's basically a celebration of sideboard casseroles. Christmas? Classics like oyster casserole, corn pudding, and Christmas Eve lasagna come into play. Easter? Well, we're glad you asked. Easter is a holiday that doesn't necessarily scream "casserole" as much as others, but then again we'd be confident to say that every Southerner wouldn't dream of the post-egg hunt meal ever being casserole-less. If you're hosting Easter dinner this year, you're going to need these easy and classic Easter casseroles on hand. Think forever favorites like macaroni and cheese, broccoli-cheese casserole, and the iconic pineapple casserole. We even threw in a few main dish casseroles that'll make feeding a crowd a total breeze. Even better, all of these recipes can be made in your trusty 13x9 baking dish. (Seriously, your guests might not even notice the ham.) Start planning your menu now, and be sure to include these 47 Easter casseroles for dinner this year.