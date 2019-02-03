47 Easy Easter Dinner Casseroles You Can Make in Your Favorite 13x9 Dish

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated February 17, 2022
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

While Southerners serve up casseroles all year long, we especially rely on the often creamy, cheesy, comforting recipes when each holiday comes along. Thanksgiving? It's basically a celebration of sideboard casseroles. Christmas? Classics like oyster casserole, corn pudding, and Christmas Eve lasagna come into play. Easter? Well, we're glad you asked. Easter is a holiday that doesn't necessarily scream "casserole" as much as others, but then again we'd be confident to say that every Southerner wouldn't dream of the post-egg hunt meal ever being casserole-less. If you're hosting Easter dinner this year, you're going to need these easy and classic Easter casseroles on hand. Think forever favorites like macaroni and cheese, broccoli-cheese casserole, and the iconic pineapple casserole. We even threw in a few main dish casseroles that'll make feeding a crowd a total breeze. Even better, all of these recipes can be made in your trusty 13x9 baking dish. (Seriously, your guests might not even notice the ham.) Start planning your menu now, and be sure to include these 47 Easter casseroles for dinner this year.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

We celebrate Easter with our finest china, starched tablecloths, gorgeous flower arrangements, and heirloom crystal glasses. So, it's only natural that we bring out our most prized recipes to match our beautiful tablescapes. Don't knock the salty-sweet essence of the beloved Pineapple Casserole recipe until you try it!

Baked Smokin' Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Mac and Cheese with Ham

Combine two quintessential Easter dishes—macaroni-and-cheese and ham—into a single creamy, cheesy casserole. This deliciously smoky recipe is made with creamy smoked Gouda and Cheddar sauce, corkscrew pasta, and chopped smoked ham.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Convert any broccoli hater with this creamy casserole that's packed with cheddar cheese and topped with crushed crackers.

Savory Corn Pudding

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

Corn pudding is an Easter feast favorite, and this savory take with chopped onion and fresh thyme can be made up to two days in advance. As in, you won't miss out on the post-church festivities.

Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

As much as we love those store-bought fried onions, crispy leeks elevate this classic casserole into an Easter dinner-worthy side, especially if you're serving a more formal spread.

Cheesy Potato Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheesy Potato Casserole

Say no to basic mashed potatoes this Easter. Add white Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses, and throw it all in a casserole dish? Now we're talking.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

You've heard of adding bacon to your Brussels sprouts, but what about shallots? These flavorful Brussels sprouts will give that touch of green to the table, whether you're serving lamb, ham, or pork.

Tater Tot Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

This tater tot casserole will easily transition from Easter brunch to dinner. No matter the time, it goes well with glazed ham.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Switch out the marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole that you serve during the holidays for this savory take on sweet potato casserole topped with Parmesan-herb streusel topping. The Easter Bunny will approve.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Accessorize your Easter spread with this casserole filled with bright yellow squash. It's a creamy, crunchy, cheesy, buttery dream.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

We've dubbed this our best-ever version of Southern baked macaroni and cheese. Your Easter guests will thank you. The secret to this "best-ever" version is placing cubes of cheese throughout the casserole before it's baked in the oven.

Root Vegetable Gratin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Root Vegetable Gratin

Your potato gratin gets two new friends: rutabagas and parsnips. This five-ingredient casserole will be a crowd favorite.

Savannah Red Rice

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savannah Red Rice

Savannah red rice is a regional delicacy that might come packed with seafood, sausage, or chicken. For Easter, may we suggest thick-cut ham?

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This recipe already has all the ingredients to make a delicious dinner: chicken, butter, pasta, cheese, and a dash of hot sauce.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

A broccoli-and-cheese casserole fits into any spread, but especially one with Easter ham and macaroni-and-cheese.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

This fun twist on sweet potato casserole will wow the crowd. Thinly sliced sweet potatoes provide a welcome change of texture after the holiday season.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

In case you thought French onion soup couldn't get any more comforting, think again. We made it into a casserole that you can serve as an out-of-the-box side dish.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

From the frozen French-cut green beans to the crispy fried onion topping, this classic will be a familiar sight on every Easter table.

Hot Potato Salad

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Hot Potato Salad

Potato salad is an Easter lunch staple, but make the transition from lunch to dinner with this warmed-up casserole version. This recipe will have you thinking twice about the classic cold salad.

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Southern families serve this savory, crispy casserole at Christmas and Easter—so if you missed out during the holiday season, here's your chance.

Zucchini Lasagna

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna

Is there ever a bad time for lasagna? The answer is no. This meatless recipe will be a welcome addition to the post-egg hunt meal.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

This casserole combines two dinnertime classics: chicken and rice. Your guests will love the special crunch it gets from water chestnuts.

Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Herbed Breadcrumb-Topped Macaroni and Cheese

It's just like our Best-Ever Mac and Cheese with a slightly fancier topping.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This timeless, Mama-approved casserole is made to be served at Southern holidays, church suppers, and reunions. It's packed with a delicious filling of sausage, cheese, and peas—with a topping of squash.

Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fennel-and-Potato Gratin

A cheesy potato gratin is never out of place on the holiday table, and this fancy-ish version uses fennel to go perfectly with an Easter lamb main.

Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Caramelized Onion, Spinach, and Pork Strata

Filled with crunchy bread cubes, creamy cheese, and tender pork, this casserole makes a hearty choice for a casual Easter celebration.

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

Consider this gratin the skinny version of your favorite squash casserole because it doesn't have any mayonnaise. Bonus point: It takes only 15 minutes of hands-on time.

Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ham-and-Vegetable Cobbler

Because you have to serve salty, cubed ham somewhere in your Easter lineup, this savory cobbler uses frozen veggies and refrigerated pie crusts for the easiest-ever Easter dinner.

Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Chicken-and-Biscuit Cobbler

This savory cobbler makes for a comforting casserole to serve a hungry Southern crowd. It's topped with fluffy homemade biscuits instead of piecrust.

Ham and Noodle Casserole

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Ham and Noodle Casserole

Here's a hot take: You can never go wrong with a noodle dish for Easter dinner. This casserole is packed with veggies, ham, and a creamy sauce for a dish that could rival any typical Easter ham.

Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chipotle Scalloped Potatoes

This recipe adds a nice smoky, spicy punch to classic, cheesy scalloped potatoes.

Cabbage Casserole

Credit: Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cabbage Casserole

Many Southerners only know cabbage as a component of their favorite coleslaw recipe, but this warm casserole proves how delicious it can be in other dishes.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

This classic combination of frozen potatoes, cheese, and a crispy cornflake topping has been gracing Southern tables for decades, and we don't plan on taking it off our menu anytime soon.

Corn Pudding Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole

This savory corn pudding recipe includes fontina, or Swiss cheese, if you prefer, and fresh herbs for a new spin you'll love.

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Credit: VICTOR PROTASIO; PROP STYLING: GINNY BRANCH STELLING; FOOD STYLING: EMILY NABORS HALL

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Why choose between serving Brussels sprouts or green beans at Easter when you can serve both in one incredible dish?

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Casserole

If you're a new cook who's been asked to bring a side dish to Easter, consider this Au Gratin Potato Casserole that comes together with the help of frozen hash browns, sour cream, and cornflakes.

Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Mac and Cheese with Bacon

Every family member will be thrilled when they see that the mac and cheese got an upgrade with the help of crumbled bacon.

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

This cheesy casserole gives you all the flavor of a loaded baked potato with the low-carb benefits of cauliflower.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Sanchez Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

What's not to love about a pasta bake that includes salty parmesan cheese and ham?

Cheddar-Pecan Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Rose Nguyen

Recipe: Cheddar-Pecan Green Bean Casserole

This isn't your Mama's green bean casserole—it includes a creamy buttermilk sauce, roasted red peppers, and a crispy topping that's made with French fried onions, breadcrumbs, and pecans.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Excuse us while we hide this creamy Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes away from the sideboard lineup to enjoy all for ourselves.

Macaroni Au Gratin

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Macaroni Au Gratin

Even though it will be tempting, our Test Kitchen says don't ignore the recommendation to let this Macaroni Au Gratin sit for 15 minutes before serving. This will ensure the best texture.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

The kids will never know that veggies are hiding under this casserole topped with their favorite cheese crackers. 

Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Sweet Potato-Carrot Casserole

Peter Cottontail will show up at your door when he catches wind that you added carrots to the sweet potato casserole.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

The name says it all in this recipe: This is the fluffiest potato casserole recipe you'll ever make.

Macaroni Corn Casserole

Credit: Will Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Macaroni Corn Casserole

What do you get when you combine corn casserole with mac and cheese? Sheer creamy perfection. The cheesy duo of white cheddar and gruyere combine with crisp, salty bacon crumbles and sweet corn kernels for a flavor that's unmatched.

Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Kentucky Hot Brown Casserole

We turned the classic Kentucky Hot Brown sandwich into a casserole. Fresh tomatoes and salty parmesan with toasted bread an crispy bacon make for an unforgettable dish.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough