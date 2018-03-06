Delicious Side Dish Casseroles to Feed Your Easter Crowd
It wouldn't be a Southern holiday without a lineup of casseroles, and Easter is no exception to that rule. These Easter sides will complement any dish you choose as your Easter main. Whether you're celebrating with a brunch, lunch, or dinnertime meal, these Easter casseroles will fit right in. Little ones will love decadent sides like macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, and the traditionalists will appreciate old-school recipes like pineapple casserole and reunion pea casserole. The Easter baskets will be full, the table will be set beautifully, and all that's left to enjoy is the delicious Easter meal (and the company, of course).
Au Gratin Potato Casserole
A short, ready-to-go ingredient list that starts with hash browns and ends with cornflake cereal sounds like a mom-and kid-friendly recipe.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
You can make these fresh mini dishes up to two days ahead, and individual quiches make serving a breeze.
Pineapple Casserole
As many Southerners would agree, it's just not Easter without pineapple casserole. If you don't know why, try it out this year—you'll understand.
Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole
Lemon brightens up this recipe, which makes it perfect for spring. For another new spin, try our Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole or go classic with our Old-School Green Bean Casserole.
Two-Cheese Squash Casserole
Two cheeses are better than one. That's how the saying goes, right? Of course, Old-School Squash Casserole is always an option for our Easter table, too.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
This tomato-topped, homemade mac and cheese will wow the kids and the adults at Easter. Not a fan of tomatoes? We've got plenty of macaroni and cheese recipes.
Corn Bread Casserole
Corn bread and casseroles are going to be at every holiday gathering in the South, so of course a combination of the two is more than welcome to join the crowd.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
If your family is gathering for Easter brunch, cheese grits are a must. These ramekins are great for ensuring every guest gets a serving, but it can be made in a 2-quart baking dish, too.
Vidalia Onion Soufflé
This strata-like soufflé might be new to the younger generations, but Mama will recognize it. If you try this recipe, your whole family will love it (our staff can vouch).
Zucchini Rice Gratin
For a side dish casserole on the lighter side, try this zucchini rice gratin. You'll make it all spring and summer long.
Reunion Pea Casserole
This stuffed-to-the-brim casserole was made for feeding crowds, and it's a timeless Southern recipe that Mama will appreciate.
Tee's Corn Pudding
It wouldn't be a Southern holiday without corn pudding in the lineup. Although Tee's is our most classic version of the dish, Easter is a great time to try one of our updates like Savory Corn Pudding, Three-Cheese Corn Pudding, or Green Chile-Corn Pudding.
Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche
A fluffy quiche is the prettiest addition to an Easter brunch table.
Mashed Potato Bakes
Take the timeless buttermilk mashed potato recipe to a new level with options like smoky sweet potato, creamy spinach, caramelized onion, bacon and blue, and tasty Tex-Mex. Which will be your family's favorite?
Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole
Can't decide between zucchini, squash, or corn casserole for your Easter meal? Don't forfeit any options and combine them into one delicious recipe.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Although holidays might come with some family disagreements, everyone can find common ground with a love of cheesy scalloped potatoes. It's fact.
Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole
This comforting, classic casserole is made with fresh ingredients rather than frozen broccoli or canned soup.
Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Free up some oven space for that gorgeous Easter ham and let your slow-cooker take this one.
Onion Soufflé
This recipe, which found us by way of Mrs. James S. Tiffany of Dallas, Texas, in 1979, is the ideal combination of sweet and savory. Once you try this incredible dish, you'll want to eat it at breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and you can).
Tater Tot Breakfast Bake
If your family is gathering at brunch time this Easter, an incredible breakfast casserole is a must.