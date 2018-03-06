Delicious Side Dish Casseroles to Feed Your Easter Crowd

By Mary Shannon Wells
Credit: © Abby Hocking

It wouldn't be a Southern holiday without a lineup of casseroles, and Easter is no exception to that rule. These Easter sides will complement any dish you choose as your Easter main. Whether you're celebrating with a brunch, lunch, or dinnertime meal, these Easter casseroles will fit right in. Little ones will love decadent sides like macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, and the traditionalists will appreciate old-school recipes like pineapple casserole and reunion pea casserole. The Easter baskets will be full, the table will be set beautifully, and all that's left to enjoy is the delicious Easter meal (and the company, of course).

Au Gratin Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Au Gratin Potato Cassreole

A short, ready-to-go ingredient list that starts with hash browns and ends with cornflake cereal sounds like a mom-and kid-friendly recipe.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

You can make these fresh mini dishes up to two days ahead, and individual quiches make serving a breeze.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle,Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

As many Southerners would agree, it's just not Easter without pineapple casserole. If you don't know why, try it out this year—you'll understand.

Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Lemon-Almond Green Bean Casserole

Lemon brightens up this recipe, which makes it perfect for spring. For another new spin, try our Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole or go classic with our Old-School Green Bean Casserole.

Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Recipe: Two-Cheese Squash Casserole

Two cheeses are better than one. That's how the saying goes, right? Of course, Old-School Squash Casserole is always an option for our Easter table, too.

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

This tomato-topped, homemade mac and cheese will wow the kids and the adults at Easter. Not a fan of tomatoes? We've got plenty of macaroni and cheese recipes.

Corn Bread Casserole

Credit: © Abby Hocking

Recipe: Corn Bread Casserole

Corn bread and casseroles are going to be at every holiday gathering in the South, so of course a combination of the two is more than welcome to join the crowd.

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

If your family is gathering for Easter brunch, cheese grits are a must. These ramekins are great for ensuring every guest gets a serving, but it can be made in a 2-quart baking dish, too.

Vidalia Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soufflé

This strata-like soufflé might be new to the younger generations, but Mama will recognize it. If you try this recipe, your whole family will love it (our staff can vouch).

Zucchini Rice Gratin

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Zucchini Rice Gratin

For a side dish casserole on the lighter side, try this zucchini rice gratin. You'll make it all spring and summer long.

Reunion Pea Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Reunion Pea Casserole

This stuffed-to-the-brim casserole was made for feeding crowds, and it's a timeless Southern recipe that Mama will appreciate.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

It wouldn't be a Southern holiday without corn pudding in the lineup. Although Tee's is our most classic version of the dish, Easter is a great time to try one of our updates like Savory Corn Pudding, Three-Cheese Corn Pudding, or Green Chile-Corn Pudding.

Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Bacon-Hash Brown Quiche

A fluffy quiche is the prettiest addition to an Easter brunch table.

Mashed Potato Bakes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mashed Potato Bakes

Take the timeless buttermilk mashed potato recipe to a new level with options like smoky sweet potato, creamy spinach, caramelized onion, bacon and blue, and tasty Tex-Mex. Which will be your family's favorite?

Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Zucchini, Squash, and Corn Casserole

Can't decide between zucchini, squash, or corn casserole for your Easter meal? Don't forfeit any options and combine them into one delicious recipe.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Although holidays might come with some family disagreements, everyone can find common ground with a love of cheesy scalloped potatoes. It's fact.

Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Broccoli and Rice Casserole

This comforting, classic casserole is made with fresh ingredients rather than frozen broccoli or canned soup.

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Free up some oven space for that gorgeous Easter ham and let your slow-cooker take this one.

Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Onion Soufflé

This recipe, which found us by way of Mrs. James S. Tiffany of Dallas, Texas, in 1979, is the ideal combination of sweet and savory. Once you try this incredible dish, you'll want to eat it at breakfast, lunch, and dinner (and you can).

Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Bake

If your family is gathering at brunch time this Easter, an incredible breakfast casserole is a must.

