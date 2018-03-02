20 Last-Minute Easter Desserts That Will Save the Day

You've got the ham, Grandma's bringing the rolls, and your sisters are bringing the scalloped potatoes and asparagus salad. Who's in charge of dessert? Looks like it's you! Before you break out the chocolate bunnies, take a look at these simple and beautiful recipes. These last-minute Easter desserts come together with a minimum of time and fuss and will end your meal on a sweet note—no raiding the kids' Easter baskets necessary.

