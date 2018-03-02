20 Last-Minute Easter Desserts That Will Save the Day
You've got the ham, Grandma's bringing the rolls, and your sisters are bringing the scalloped potatoes and asparagus salad. Who's in charge of dessert? Looks like it's you! Before you break out the chocolate bunnies, take a look at these simple and beautiful recipes. These last-minute Easter desserts come together with a minimum of time and fuss and will end your meal on a sweet note—no raiding the kids' Easter baskets necessary.
We pulled together our best—and easiest—Easter desserts for when you're short on time but still want to impress a crowd. (Which is always, right?) From Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie to Coconut-Banana Pudding, these desserts are extra-easy and designed to impress. Plus, they all have short prep times, leaving plenty of time for you to worry about those finishing touches. We've got Mini Confetti Cakes that start with boxed cake mix and Bird's Nest Cookies that come together in just 15 minutes. These Easter desserts won't just save the day—they'll steal the show. The Easter bunny might just be dropping by your house to get a taste of these confections.
Bird's Nest Cookies
Recipe: Bird's Nest Cookies
15 minutes is all it takes to whip up a batch of these festive, seasonal treats.
Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie
Icebox pies are a smart idea when you're short on time and need a dessert to feed a crowd. This one, with its creamy, light pink strawberry filling, will look right at home on your Easter table.
Easter Rice Krispies Treats
Recipe: Easter Rice Krispies Treats
Commission the kids to help toss together these festive Rice Krispies Treats.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
This sheet cake still impresses in under 3 hours.
Coconut-Banana Pudding
Recipe: Coconut-Banana Pudding
This big-batch recipe serves 16 people—perfect for a large Easter gathering, and can be made in advance. A touch of coconut extract in the homemade custard adds a tropical vibe to this classic Southern dessert.
Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting
Cupcakes are a favorite for birthdays and other family celebrations and they work just as well for an Easter meal, when topped with lemony buttercream in pretty pastel shades.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Want the drama of a cake without having to frost all those layers? Slice up this tempting bundt cake and enjoy the best of both worlds. We turned our legendary Hummingbird Cake into a easy-to-make bundt, complete with a rich cream cheese glaze.
Mini Confetti Cake
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake
This recipe has a little trick up its sleeve: a box of cake mix.
Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes
An upgrade from boxed cake mix, these cupcakes are as eye-catching as they are delicious.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake
Construct this 5-ingredient icebox cake the morning of your Easter celebration and let it chill during the church services.
White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Keep it simple at this year's Easter celebration with fresh fruit and chocolate. You can never go wrong with this winning combination.
Peach Icebox Cake
Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake
When in doubt, break out the trifle glass. This spoonable dessert is fresh and satisfying.
Cheesecake Cookies
Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies
No time to bake a cheesecake? Make these cheesecake cookies.
Carrot Cake Cookies
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies
These cookies have all the charm of carrot cake in a convenient, hand-held package.
Cathedral Window Cookies
Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies
No baking is required to throw together these pretty Cathedral Window Cookies. Be sure to use colored marshmallows to achieve that stained glass effect.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Make the most of sweet spring strawberries with this slice-and-serve sheet cake. The cake is made with chopped berries (and strawberry-flavored gelatin, for that bold pink hue) and the creamy frosting is also full of sweet berries.
Icebox Cheesecake
Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake
This easy recipe is just as easy to make as those no-bake cheesecake box mixes, and tastes ten times as good. Top with fresh berries or your favorite sliced fruit.
Easter Cookies
Recipe: Easter Cookies
These cute iced cookies might seem time-consuming but they couldn't be easier to whip up and take about 15 minutes to bake. Older kids can even make this five-ingredient cookie dough and decorate the cookies.
Our Best Ambrosia Ever
Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Ever
Some might call ambrosia salad a side; others might call it a dessert. Either way, it deserves a place on your holiday table.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
No time to execute a full Hummingbird Layer Cake? Opt for these cute cupcakes instead.