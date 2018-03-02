20 Last-Minute Easter Desserts That Will Save the Day

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 28, 2022
Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

You've got the ham, Grandma's bringing the rolls, and your sisters are bringing the scalloped potatoes and asparagus salad. Who's in charge of dessert? Looks like it's you! Before you break out the chocolate bunnies, take a look at these simple and beautiful recipes. These last-minute Easter desserts come together with a minimum of time and fuss and will end your meal on a sweet note—no raiding the kids' Easter baskets necessary.

We pulled together our best—and easiest—Easter desserts for when you're short on time but still want to impress a crowd. (Which is always, right?) From Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie to Coconut-Banana Pudding, these desserts are extra-easy and designed to impress. Plus, they all have short prep times, leaving plenty of time for you to worry about those finishing touches. We've got Mini Confetti Cakes that start with boxed cake mix and Bird's Nest Cookies that come together in just 15 minutes. These Easter desserts won't just save the day—they'll steal the show. The Easter bunny might just be dropping by your house to get a taste of these confections.

1 of 20

Bird's Nest Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Bird's Nest Cookies

15 minutes is all it takes to whip up a batch of these festive, seasonal treats.

2 of 20

Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Icebox Pie

Icebox pies are a smart idea when you're short on time and need a dessert to feed a crowd. This one, with its creamy, light pink strawberry filling, will look right at home on your Easter table.

3 of 20

Easter Rice Krispies Treats

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Easter Rice Krispies Treats

Commission the kids to help toss together these festive Rice Krispies Treats.

4 of 20

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

This sheet cake still impresses in under 3 hours.

5 of 20

Coconut-Banana Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut-Banana Pudding

This big-batch recipe serves 16 people—perfect for a large Easter gathering, and can be made in advance. A touch of coconut extract in the homemade custard adds a tropical vibe to this classic Southern dessert.

6 of 20

Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon Sherbet Cupcakes with Buttercream Frosting

Cupcakes are a favorite for birthdays and other family celebrations and they work just as well for an Easter meal, when topped with lemony buttercream in pretty pastel shades.

7 of 20

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Want the drama of a cake without having to frost all those layers? Slice up this tempting bundt cake and enjoy the best of both worlds. We turned our legendary Hummingbird Cake into a easy-to-make bundt, complete with a rich cream cheese glaze.

8 of 20

Mini Confetti Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cake

This recipe has a little trick up its sleeve: a box of cake mix.

9 of 20

Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Easter Birds' Nest Coconut Cupcakes

An upgrade from boxed cake mix, these cupcakes are as eye-catching as they are delicious.

10 of 20

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

Construct this 5-ingredient icebox cake the morning of your Easter celebration and let it chill during the church services.

11 of 20

White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: White Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Keep it simple at this year's Easter celebration with fresh fruit and chocolate. You can never go wrong with this winning combination.

12 of 20

Peach Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Peach Icebox Cake

When in doubt, break out the trifle glass. This spoonable dessert is fresh and satisfying.

13 of 20

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

No time to bake a cheesecake? Make these cheesecake cookies.

14 of 20

Carrot Cake Cookies

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cookies

These cookies have all the charm of carrot cake in a convenient, hand-held package.

15 of 20

Cathedral Window Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg, Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies

No baking is required to throw together these pretty Cathedral Window Cookies. Be sure to use colored marshmallows to achieve that stained glass effect.

16 of 20

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Make the most of sweet spring strawberries with this slice-and-serve sheet cake. The cake is made with chopped berries (and strawberry-flavored gelatin, for that bold pink hue) and the creamy frosting is also full of sweet berries.

17 of 20

Icebox Cheesecake

Recipe: Icebox Cheesecake

This easy recipe is just as easy to make as those no-bake cheesecake box mixes, and tastes ten times as good. Top with fresh berries or your favorite sliced fruit.

18 of 20

Easter Cookies

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Easter Cookies

These cute iced cookies might seem time-consuming but they couldn't be easier to whip up and take about 15 minutes to bake. Older kids can even make this five-ingredient cookie dough and decorate the cookies.

19 of 20

Our Best Ambrosia Ever

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Ever

Some might call ambrosia salad a side; others might call it a dessert. Either way, it deserves a place on your holiday table.

20 of 20

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

No time to execute a full Hummingbird Layer Cake? Opt for these cute cupcakes instead.

By Southern Living Editors