24 Make-Ahead Casseroles for Easter Sunday Brunch
We all know that next to the Easter Sunday service and egg hunt, one of the many stars of the holiday is the brunch menu. Whether you prepare an early meal to make your guests last through the church service, or you serve a large brunch afterwards, these Easter Sunday brunch casseroles can't be beat. From sweet casseroles that will fill the entire house with heavenly aromas to savory bakes that incorporate grits into a casserole, these crowd-pleasing dishes will leave all your 13- x 9-inch baking dishes empty after brunch. These Easter brunch casseroles can be prepared ahead, leaving time to make sure the house is tidy and to assemble that breathtaking Easter centerpiece. Make enough for brunch to keep your guests full for the rest of the day, or make a small brunch to leave room for a spectacular Easter dinner later on.
Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding
This sweet and sticky bread pudding may take a bit of time to make, but it is totally worth the wait. Cover and chill overnight, and pop in the slow cooker before heading out for church or while tidying up the house for company.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Never worry about serving cold pancakes again with this warm pancake casserole drizzled with maple syrup and fresh or frozen blueberries.
Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding
Broccoli for breakfast? This cheesy breakfast casserole not only proves that broccoli makes a delicious addition to breakfast dishes, but it can also be prepped the night before for easy assembly and a 10-minute prep time in the morning.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches
Make these perfect-portion quiches the night before or up to two days ahead. The recipe can also be altered to make one 9-inch pie.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Croissants make a flaky addition to this golden casserole. Whip up this casserole the night before and cover and chill to give the ingredients time to soak into every flaky layer.
Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole
Before the weekend gets busy, assemble this hearty casserole up to four days ahead.
Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
Recipe: Sausage-and-Grits Quiche
A Southern classic has been reincarnated into a breakfast classic. Grits, sausage, eggs and cheese come together to make a tasty Southern quiche. If making for a large crowd, double the recipe and bake in a 13x9 inch pan.
Creamy Egg Strata
Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata
This strata has all thing things that you love in a breakfast casserole: eggs, bread, cheese, and a creamy filling to hold it all together. You'll want to make sure it sits at room temperature for one hour before baking.
Cheesy, Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
Recipe: Cheesy, Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake
When a morning meal starts with grits, it's almost always a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Add in cheese, ham, and corn, and your guests will request this one-dish meal, year after year.
Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Recipe: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole
Keep your pajamas on and warm the oven because this hearty casserole is comfort for an Easter crowd.
Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole
This casserole delivers on both nostalgia and taste, combined with the ease of being ready in an hour.
Eggs Benedict Casserole
Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole
After completing your prep the night before, all you have to do in the morning is pop this casserole in the oven.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
Can you think of a more satisfying and comforting dish for Easter morning than one-dish sausage gravy and biscuits?
Chilaquiles Casserole
Recipe: Chilaquiles Casserole
Switch up your expected Easter brunch menu with this Mexican-inspired recipe. Even better, you can make this classic before you go to sleep on Saturday night.
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Hearty and filling, there's nothing quite like a homemade biscuits and gravy dish.
Waffle Casserole
Recipe: Waffle Casserole
This casserole is here to prove that semi-sweet casseroles are just as good as their savory counterparts.
Pancake Casserole
Recipe: Pancake Casserole
Fluffy, syrupy pancakes that taste fresh from the griddle without the delay between batches.
Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
A splash of bourbon in the syrup enhances its sweetness, but you can skip the alcohol, if preferred.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Delight in the ooey-gooey sweetness of a cinnamon bun for brunch with the baking ease of a casserole.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
With only 20 minutes of hands-on prep, this casserole is ideal for a midday brunch.
Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole
Give leftover croissants new life in this hearty breakfast casserole. Serve with a side of bacon or sausage for a decadent morning feast.
Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole
We came up with a new way to enjoy your morning banana bread. Don't miss the crunchy pecan topping for an elevated finish.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Bacon and eggs get a major upgrade in this slow-cooker casserole recipe.
Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole
A good dose of bacon and Cheddar cheese on top of this tater tot casserole will convince guests to come back for seconds.