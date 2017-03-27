24 Make-Ahead Casseroles for Easter Sunday Brunch

By Emma Phelps Updated February 15, 2022
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

We all know that next to the Easter Sunday service and egg hunt, one of the many stars of the holiday is the brunch menu. Whether you prepare an early meal to make your guests last through the church service, or you serve a large brunch afterwards, these Easter Sunday brunch casseroles can't be beat. From sweet casseroles that will fill the entire house with heavenly aromas to savory bakes that incorporate grits into a casserole, these crowd-pleasing dishes will leave all your 13- x 9-inch baking dishes empty after brunch. These Easter brunch casseroles can be prepared ahead, leaving time to make sure the house is tidy and to assemble that breathtaking Easter centerpiece. Make enough for brunch to keep your guests full for the rest of the day, or make a small brunch to leave room for a spectacular Easter dinner later on.

Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Cinnamon-Pecan Breakfast Bread Pudding

This sweet and sticky bread pudding may take a bit of time to make, but it is totally worth the wait. Cover and chill overnight, and pop in the slow cooker before heading out for church or while tidying up the house for company.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Never worry about serving cold pancakes again with this warm pancake casserole drizzled with maple syrup and fresh or frozen blueberries.

Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spinach-and-Broccoli Breakfast Bread Pudding

Broccoli for breakfast? This cheesy breakfast casserole not only proves that broccoli makes a delicious addition to breakfast dishes, but it can also be prepped the night before for easy assembly and a 10-minute prep time in the morning.

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus and Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Make these perfect-portion quiches the night before or up to two days ahead. The recipe can also be altered to make one 9-inch pie.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Croissants make a flaky addition to this golden casserole. Whip up this casserole the night before and cover and chill to give the ingredients time to soak into every flaky layer.

Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Smoky Sausage-and-Grits Casserole

Before the weekend gets busy, assemble this hearty casserole up to four days ahead.

Sausage-and-Grits Quiche

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Sausage-and-Grits Quiche

A Southern classic has been reincarnated into a breakfast classic. Grits, sausage, eggs and cheese come together to make a tasty Southern quiche. If making for a large crowd, double the recipe and bake in a 13x9 inch pan.

Creamy Egg Strata

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Creamy Egg Strata

This strata has all thing things that you love in a breakfast casserole: eggs, bread, cheese, and a creamy filling to hold it all together. You'll want to make sure it sits at room temperature for one hour before baking.

Cheesy, Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy, Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

When a morning meal starts with grits, it's almost always a guaranteed crowd pleaser. Add in cheese, ham, and corn, and your guests will request this one-dish meal, year after year. 

Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage, Egg, and Hash Brown Casserole

Keep your pajamas on and warm the oven because this hearty casserole is comfort for an Easter crowd.

Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Instant Pot Breakfast Casserole

This casserole delivers on both nostalgia and taste, combined with the ease of being ready in an hour.

Eggs Benedict Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

After completing your prep the night before, all you have to do in the morning is pop this casserole in the oven.

Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits

Can you think of a more satisfying and comforting dish for Easter morning than one-dish sausage gravy and biscuits?

Chilaquiles Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chilaquiles Casserole

Switch up your expected Easter brunch menu with this Mexican-inspired recipe. Even better, you can make this classic before you go to sleep on Saturday night.  

Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Credit: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole

Hearty and filling, there's nothing quite like a homemade biscuits and gravy dish.

Waffle Casserole

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Waffle Casserole

This casserole is here to prove that semi-sweet casseroles are just as good as their savory counterparts.

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

Fluffy, syrupy pancakes that taste fresh from the griddle without the delay between batches.

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

A splash of bourbon in the syrup enhances its sweetness, but you can skip the alcohol, if preferred.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Delight in the ooey-gooey sweetness of a cinnamon bun for brunch with the baking ease of a casserole.

Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole

With only 20 minutes of hands-on prep, this casserole is ideal for a midday brunch.

Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Croissant Breakfast Casserole

Give leftover croissants new life in this hearty breakfast casserole. Serve with a side of bacon or sausage for a decadent morning feast. 

Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Banana Bread French Toast Casserole

We came up with a new way to enjoy your morning banana bread. Don't miss the crunchy pecan topping for an elevated finish. 

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Bacon and eggs get a major upgrade in this slow-cooker casserole recipe.

Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

A good dose of bacon and Cheddar cheese on top of this tater tot casserole will convince guests to come back for seconds. 

