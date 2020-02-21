Spring Tablecloths That Will Complete Your Easter Sunday Tablescape
When the time comes to set your Easter table, start with one of these festive Easter tablecloths that's worthy of the occasion. They'll serve as the perfect backdrop for your favorite spring china that's piled high with glazed ham, pineapple casserole, and deviled eggs as you celebrate Easter with your family. Some feature nods to the holiday like Easter eggs and bunnies, while some are subtle enough to use all spring long. From prints to solid colors and elegant to kid-friendly styles, we've rounded up our favorite tablecloths for every type of Easter gathering.
Maison d'Hermine Botanical Fresh Tablecloth
BUY IT: $42.99; amazon.com
This simple but stunning tablecloth will bring the beauty of your spring garden to the inside of your home. Plus, you can enjoy it before and after the Easter holiday.
Josephine Cutwork Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $34.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
Flower appliques add just the right amount of color to this white tablecloth that will carry you from Easter into summer. There are six different sizes to choose from so there's sure to be one that will work for most dining tables.
Maison d'Hermine Printemps Tablecloth
BUY IT: $35.99; amazon.com
This colorful tablecloth shows bunnies and flowers that are ideal for Easter brunch—you know, to pair with the good china.
Celebrate Spring Together Floral Jacquard Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $11.89; kohls.com
This jacquard tablecloth delivers simple elegance with a monochromatic pattern. The color is reminiscent of flowers you'll see in a spring garden.
Bunny Flowers Table Cloth for Easter
BUY IT: $10.91; amazon.com
Tulips shine on the outside edge of this Easter tablecloth while bunnies pop through as a nod to the season. The tablecloth is made from a high-quality polyester and is waterproof and stain resistant.
Lenox French Perle Embroidered Tablecloth
BUY IT: $70; macys.com
If you prefer a more subdued backdrop for your table, this vintage-inspired tablecloth has plenty of personality with scalloped edges and embroidered details. The neutral color allows your Easter china to shine.
Floral Meadow Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $129.95; williams-sonoma.com
The original illustration on this 100% cotton tablecloth uses bunnies, butterflies, and a meadow of flowers in pastel colors to create a cheerful setting for your Easter table. It's available in both round and rectangle size options.
Lenox Butterfly Meadow Tablecloth
BUY IT: $60; macys.com
This meadow-inspired pattern from Lenox brings inside the beautiful blooms and butterflies that can be found in the garden. Reviewers agree that this classic tablecloth washes beautifully.
Easter Activity Tablecloths
BUY IT: $20.97; amazon.com
Provide pre- and post-meal entertainment for kiddos with these activity tablecloths. Each one provides coloring templates and games that kids of all ages can enjoy.
Meyer Lemon Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $79.95; williams-sonoma.com
Brighten up your Easter table with this sunny yellow citrus pattern. In addition to the pictured round shape, it also come in three rectangular sizes.
Peter Rabbit Tablecloth
BUY IT: $129; potterybarn.com
Add a touch of whimsy to your tablescape this year with everyone's favorite fictional bunny. Peter Rabbit stars in this beautiful linen and cotton design that will be loved by both kids and adults.
Urban Villa Buffalo Check Easter Color Round Table Cloth
BUY IT: from $21.99; amazon.com
This colorful tablecloth will pick up all the colors of your spring china and centerpiece. It's also wrinkle resistant.
Decorative Butterfly Floral Print Tablecloth
BUY IT: $27.99; amazon.com
This whimsical spring tablecloth has a delicate lace trim that's a beautiful accent for your Easter table. Plus, it's waterproof and stain-resistant, which is perfect for a family gathering.
Geometric Easter Tablecloth
BUY IT: $55.99; wayfair.com
These adorable chicks are a fun way to set the Easter table on the patio, as this waterproof tablecloth has a center hole for your umbrella.
Buffalo Check Tablecloth in Light Blue
BUY IT: from $23.99; bedbathandbeyond.com
A blue and white buffalo check is a classic pattern that's ideal for an outdoor Easter celebration. Plus, it's machine washable for easy care.
Celebrate Easter Together Easter Bunny Tablecloth
BUY IT: from $13.99; kohls.com
Available in three sizes, this tablecloth features an all-over pattern of florals and bunnies. It's great to pair with a simpler set of china.
Plum Blossom Tablecloth
BUY IT: $18.99; amazon.com
We love that this soft blue tablecloth features scalloped edges for a special touch. Reviewers agree that it's nice quality and offers great durability for the price.
Wreath of Spring Joy Tablecloth
BUY IT: $35.99; wayfair.com
Make your tablescape an ode to the Easter Bunny with this pretty pastel tablecloth the kids will love. There are eight sizes to choose from, so there's sure to be one that will work for your table.