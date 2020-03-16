Extra Easy Slow-Cooker Recipes for Easter Sunday
Take some of the stress out of preparing the Easter Sunday meal by calling on your slow cooker to assist you in the kitchen. From mains to sides to desserts, your trusty slow cooker can do it all, even for special occasions. Preparing at least one dish in your slow cooker will free up stovetop and oven space for the rest of the dishes on your menu, and will make cooking multiple things at once a little easier. Even though these recipes require little-to-no effort on your part, they still deliver maximum flavor and will be a delicious addition your Easter meal.
Uncle Jack's Mac-and-Cheese
Even though this recipe makes enough for a crowd, we bet there won't be any leftovers of this homemade mac-and-cheese in sight.
Slow-Cooker Pot Roast
If you want to swap up your Easter menu by serving something other than ham as the main dish, this pot roast is elegant enough for the occasion.
Slow-Cooker Green Beans
Cooking beans low and slow with bacon ensures full flavor with few ingredients and not much hands-on time.
Lemon Bar Cake
Using your slow cooker to prepare this lemon cake will allow your dessert to stay warm while you enjoy the rest of your Easter meal.
Slow-Cooker Buttermilk Grits
If your Easter menu will be a brunch, your slow cooker is the best cooking method to ensure that your grits stay warm until they are served.
Slow-Cooker Corn Chowder
This slow-cooked corn chowder calls for 14 ears of fresh corn. It's the perfect way to start your holiday meal.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potatoes with Bacon
Sweet potatoes are a hearty and comforting side dish any time of the year. Topping them with crumbled bacon is always a good idea.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens
A holiday staple made easy. You can also prepare greens a week or two ahead of time and store in the freezer. Simply use your slow cooker to reheat them before serving.
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Easter brunch is the perfect excuse to cook these decadents rolls—and, trust us, everyone will thank you. If your family is celebrating with lunch or dinner, they are also a great treat to enjoy before the Easter church service.
Green Bean Casserole
Reserving half of the French fried onions and toasting them in a pan them just before serving will make sure you have the same topping of crunchy onions that you get from the oven.