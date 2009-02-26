70 Easter Side Dishes To Complete Your Holiday Dinner
Whether you're serving ham or lamb (or something else entirely!), round out your holiday menu with a handful of our easy yet elegant Easter dinner sides. A Southern-style Easter feast calls for bright and fresh ingredients inspired by the season. From fresh berries to asparagus and carrots, these menu options were crafted in celebration of the flavor and bounty spring brings each year. And, of course, you can't forget a family-favorite: homemade dinner rolls. It wouldn't be a holiday supper without them. Choose a creamy macaroni and cheese, stick to a traditional pineapple casserole, or plate a dish of party-ready deviled eggs. No matter which recipes you choose, we're sure these Easter side dishes will be the tasty tribute to the season your whole family will enjoy.
Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
Recipe: Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms
Has any recipe ever tasted worse because you added bacon? We think not.
Skillet Roasted Carrots
Recipe: Skillet Roasted Carrots
It will take you just 10 minutes to prepare this colorful carrots side dish.
Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Green Beans
A few key ingredients pack plenty of flavor in this green beans recipe.
Roasted Potato Salad
Recipe: Roasted Potato Salad
This recipe is here to prove that you don't need mayonnaise to achieve a delicious potato salad.
Sour Cream Crescent Rolls
Recipe: Sour Cream Crescent Rolls
Instead of the canned variety, use this recipe to make homemade crescent rolls for Easter this year.
Classic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs never go out of style, and this recipe for our Best Deviled Eggs is one that every Southern cook should master.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
A variety of carrot colors makes for pretty presentation in this delicious side.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad
This is a beautiful recipe for the fresh rhubarb you find at the farmers' market.
Roasted Broccolini
Recipe: Roasted Broccolini
All that this recipe requires you to do is toss and bake. It's that simple.
Herbed Potato Stacks
Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks
A short list of ingredients transforms basic potatoes into a holiday-worthy side dish.
Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Recipe: Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Easter's favorite vegetable is dressed up with a creamy lemon dressing and a sweet topping of fruit.
Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
Recipe: Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon
This bright salad is perfect to offer as a lighter option alongside your heavier side dishes.
Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes
Tangy goat cheese makes for a fun twist on classic mashed potatoes.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
The best part about these tender rolls is in the name—you can make them ahead of time!
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
When there's macaroni and cheese on the table, you know there's one dish even the pickiest eaters will love.
Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko
Recipe: Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko
A Feta mousse serves as the base for cooked carrots while toasted panko sprinkled on top gives the dish a crispy finish.
Spoon Bread with Mushrooms and Herbs
Recipe: Spoon Bread with Mushrooms and Herbs
Mushrooms shine in this cornmeal-based casserole that can be described as a savory pudding.
Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles
Whether you make these as individuals or in a big casserole dish, everyone will be asking for more.
Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto
Recipe: Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto
This fun recipe is a totally new way to enjoy turnip greens.
Tarragon Chicken Salad
Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad
This creamy chicken salad pairs perfectly with the crunch of pecans, Granny Smith apples, red onions, and celery.
Roasted Beets, Carrots, and Sweet Onions
Recipe: Roasted Beets, Carrots, and Sweet Onions
Springtime is the right time for finding sweet baby beets and carrots in the market. Look for small, firm beets and slender carrots with their bright, feathery greens still attached--a sign of freshness.
Country Ham Hash
Recipe: Country Ham Hash
If your family gathers at brunch, this hearty hash will be eaten right up.
Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
This mouthwatering Easter side dish will satisfy lovers of crunchy pecans and cornflakes as well as marshmallows.
Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes
If you've got family members on low-carb diets, this creamy dish is the perfect way to satisfy their carb cravings on Easter.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
If you've never had this quirky Southern casserole, don't knock it until you try it.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus
It doesn't get more simple than this 10-minute side dish you can throw together right before the meal.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
This is our most popular corn pudding recipe of all time, and for good reason.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
This pretty, colorful salad is a light and fresh addition to your Easter table.
Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing
This tangy herb dressing can be made up to a week in advance for easy, day-of prep.
Potato Hash
Recipe: Potato Hash
"The potato hash reminds me of the classic hash browns Mom used to make for breakfast." - Chef John Hall
Potatoes, onions, and bell pepper make one delicious hash. The potatoes will start in the oven and finish cooking in a pan along with the other veggies. Don't skimp when it comes to mixing up our crème fraîche sauce—drizzle on top and serve on the side for one satisfying finish. Pair potato hash with our Braised Lamb shank.
Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé
Cheese grits always have a place on our table.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
It wouldn't be a holiday in the South without green bean casserole on the sideboard.
Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino
Recipe: Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino
In a hefty holiday lineup of cheesy casseroles and decadent main dishes, freshen up with a light green salad to start.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
Cheesy and creamy potatoes pair deliciously with your Easter ham.
Potato-Bacon Hash
Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash
You only need a handful of ingredients to throw together a colorful hash that's perfect for Easter brunch.
Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake
Baked pasta gets a spring spin with baby sweet peas and ham. We love the crunchy, savory topping made with croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Garden Potato Salad
Recipe: Garden Potato Salad
New potatoes are baby spring potatoes with beautifully thin skins. We love how red-skinned potatoes contrast with vibrant green peas and herbs, but you can use any kind of potato you like.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
This fresh, seasonal take on finger sandwiches will look beautiful in your Easter lineup.
Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole
Eating your veggies has never been easier than with this cheesy casserole.
Radishes in Warm Herb Butter
Recipe: Radishes in Warm Herb Butter
A bright mix of three kinds of radishes makes for a gorgeous spring side.
Fresh Fruit Salad
Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad
No brunch table is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit.
Resurrection Rolls
Recipe: Resurrection Rolls
These sweet rolls are a fun way for the kids to get involved with cooking this Easter.
Gingery Carrots with Pistachios and Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce
Recipe: Gingery Carrots with Pistachios and Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce
Chef Cheetie Kumar of Garland restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a master at blending Southern and Indian flavors for beautiful and delicious recipes like this one.
Creamed Spinach
Recipe: Creamed Spinach
Butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese make for the dreamiest spinach side you've ever had.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
The buffet line will move smoothly with these easy-to-serve green bean bundles.
New Potato and Fennel Salad
Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad
This bright potato salad is dressier for a holiday than the old-school mayonnaise-based version.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
This old-school favorite will never get old.
Spring Lettuce and Leek Soup
Recipe: Spring Lettuce and Leek Soup
Kick off your Easter meal with an Instagram-worthy soup recipe.
Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs
Spring's favorite vegetable gets dressed up with a pretty egg topping.
Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions
This light but flavorful side dish will complement any main you serve.
Potatoes Patio
Recipe: Potatoes Patio
Your guests won't believe how simple the ingredient list is for this decadent casserole.
Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum
Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum
These carrots are topped with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette that's insanely good.
Vidalia Onion Soufflé
Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soufflé
If you've never had an onion soufflé, this recipe made with sweet Georgia Vidalia onions is the tastiest place to start.
Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro
Recipe: Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro
Use any variety of radishes you like for this spring side.
Hot Cross Buns
Recipe: Hot Cross Buns
These sweet buns have a long history on Easter tables around the world.
Smothered Green Beans
Recipe: Smothered Green Beans
This side dish recipe is packed with flavor but only takes five ingredients to make.
Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes
We know you love mashed potatoes, but you're going to fall for smashed potatoes—trust us.
Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Although this salad recipe is no-cook, you do need to allow time for the veggies to marinade in the vinaigrette—it will be worth it.
Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill
Recipe: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill
This springy update on your usual potato salad adds a fun splash of color to your Easter table.