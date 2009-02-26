70 Easter Side Dishes To Complete Your Holiday Dinner

By Southern Living Editors Updated January 07, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Whether you're serving ham or lamb (or something else entirely!), round out your holiday menu with a handful of our easy yet elegant Easter dinner sides. A Southern-style Easter feast calls for bright and fresh ingredients inspired by the season. From fresh berries to asparagus and carrots, these menu options were crafted in celebration of the flavor and bounty spring brings each year. And, of course, you can't forget a family-favorite: homemade dinner rolls. It wouldn't be a holiday supper without them. Choose a creamy macaroni and cheese, stick to a traditional pineapple casserole, or plate a dish of party-ready deviled eggs. No matter which recipes you choose, we're sure these Easter side dishes will be the tasty tribute to the season your whole family will enjoy. 

Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Grilled Asparagus with Bacon and Mushrooms

Has any recipe ever tasted worse because you added bacon? We think not.

Skillet Roasted Carrots

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Skillet Roasted Carrots

It will take you just 10 minutes to prepare this colorful carrots side dish.

Garlic Parmesan Green Beans

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Garlic Parmesan Green Beans

A few key ingredients pack plenty of flavor in this green beans recipe.

Roasted Potato Salad

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Roasted Potato Salad

This recipe is here to prove that you don't need mayonnaise to achieve a delicious potato salad.

Sour Cream Crescent Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Sour Cream Crescent Rolls

Instead of the canned variety, use this recipe to make homemade crescent rolls for Easter this year.

Classic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs never go out of style, and this recipe for our Best Deviled Eggs is one that every Southern cook should master.

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

A variety of carrot colors makes for pretty presentation in this delicious side.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Salad

This is a beautiful recipe for the fresh rhubarb you find at the farmers' market.

Roasted Broccolini

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Roasted Broccolini

All that this recipe requires you to do is toss and bake. It's that simple. 

Herbed Potato Stacks

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Herbed Potato Stacks

A short list of ingredients transforms basic potatoes into a holiday-worthy side dish.

Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Credit: McCormick

Recipe: Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

Easter's favorite vegetable is dressed up with a creamy lemon dressing and a sweet topping of fruit.

Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Spring Salad with Berries and Bacon

This bright salad is perfect to offer as a lighter option alongside your heavier side dishes.

Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Goat Cheese Mashed Potatoes

Tangy goat cheese makes for a fun twist on classic mashed potatoes.

Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

The best part about these tender rolls is in the name—you can make them ahead of time!

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

When there's macaroni and cheese on the table, you know there's one dish even the pickiest eaters will love.

Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sumac Carrots with Feta Mousse and Crispy Panko

A Feta mousse serves as the base for cooked carrots while toasted panko sprinkled on top gives the dish a crispy finish.

Spoon Bread with Mushrooms and Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spoon Bread with Mushrooms and Herbs

Mushrooms shine in this cornmeal-based casserole that can be described as a savory pudding.

Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles

Whether you make these as individuals or in a big casserole dish, everyone will be asking for more.

Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Baby Turnips with Turnip Green Pesto

This fun recipe is a totally new way to enjoy turnip greens.

Tarragon Chicken Salad

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tarragon Chicken Salad

This creamy chicken salad pairs perfectly with the crunch of pecans, Granny Smith apples, red onions, and celery.

Roasted Beets, Carrots, and Sweet Onions

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Beets, Carrots, and Sweet Onions

Springtime is the right time for finding sweet baby beets and carrots in the market. Look for small, firm beets and slender carrots with their bright, feathery greens still attached--a sign of freshness.

Country Ham Hash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Country Ham Hash

If your family gathers at brunch, this hearty hash will be eaten right up.

Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

This mouthwatering Easter side dish will satisfy lovers of crunchy pecans and cornflakes as well as marshmallows.

Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes

If you've got family members on low-carb diets, this creamy dish is the perfect way to satisfy their carb cravings on Easter.

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

If you've never had this quirky Southern casserole, don't knock it until you try it.

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

It doesn't get more simple than this 10-minute side dish you can throw together right before the meal.

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

This is our most popular corn pudding recipe of all time, and for good reason.

Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad

This pretty, colorful salad is a light and fresh addition to your Easter table.

Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Warm Asparagus, Radish, and New Potato Salad with Herb Dressing

This tangy herb dressing can be made up to a week in advance for easy, day-of prep.

Potato Hash

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Potato Hash

"The potato hash reminds me of the classic hash browns Mom used to make for breakfast." - Chef John Hall

Potatoes, onions, and bell pepper make one delicious hash. The potatoes will start in the oven and finish cooking in a pan along with the other veggies. Don't skimp when it comes to mixing up our crème fraîche sauce—drizzle on top and serve on the side for one satisfying finish. Pair potato hash with our Braised Lamb shank.

Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Cheesy Grits Soufflé

Cheese grits always have a place on our table.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Emily Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

It wouldn't be a holiday in the South without green bean casserole on the sideboard.

Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lauren Smith Ford; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Bitter Greens Salad with Lemon and Pecorino

In a hefty holiday lineup of cheesy casseroles and decadent main dishes, freshen up with a light green salad to start.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Cheesy and creamy potatoes pair deliciously with your Easter ham.

Potato-Bacon Hash

Credit: Stephen DeVries, Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Potato-Bacon Hash

You only need a handful of ingredients to throw together a colorful hash that's perfect for Easter brunch.

Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Spring Pasta Bake

Baked pasta gets a spring spin with baby sweet peas and ham. We love the crunchy, savory topping made with croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Garden Potato Salad

Credit: Photo: Helen Norman

Recipe: Garden Potato Salad

New potatoes are baby spring potatoes with beautifully thin skins. We love how red-skinned potatoes contrast with vibrant green peas and herbs, but you can use any kind of potato you like.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

This fresh, seasonal take on finger sandwiches will look beautiful in your Easter lineup.

Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Eating your veggies has never been easier than with this cheesy casserole.

Radishes in Warm Herb Butter

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Radishes in Warm Herb Butter

A bright mix of three kinds of radishes makes for a gorgeous spring side.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

No brunch table is complete without a bowl of fresh fruit.

Resurrection Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Resurrection Rolls

These sweet rolls are a fun way for the kids to get involved with cooking this Easter.

Gingery Carrots with Pistachios and Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Gingery Carrots with Pistachios and Coconut-Buttermilk Sauce

Chef Cheetie Kumar of Garland restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, is a master at blending Southern and Indian flavors for beautiful and delicious recipes like this one.

Creamed Spinach

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Creamed Spinach

Butter, cream, and Parmesan cheese make for the dreamiest spinach side you've ever had.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

The buffet line will move smoothly with these easy-to-serve green bean bundles.

New Potato and Fennel Salad

Credit: Photography Hector Sanchez; Food Styling Marian Cairns; Prop Styling Caroline Cunningham

Recipe: New Potato and Fennel Salad

This bright potato salad is dressier for a holiday than the old-school mayonnaise-based version.

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

This old-school favorite will never get old.

Spring Lettuce and Leek Soup

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Spring Lettuce and Leek Soup

Kick off your Easter meal with an Instagram-worthy soup recipe.

Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Tarragon Asparagus with Eggs

Spring's favorite vegetable gets dressed up with a pretty egg topping.

Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Balsamic Green Beans with Pearl Onions

This light but flavorful side dish will complement any main you serve.

Potatoes Patio

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Potatoes Patio

Your guests won't believe how simple the ingredient list is for this decadent casserole.

Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Roasted Carrots with Spiced Pecans and Sorghum

These carrots are topped with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette that's insanely good.

Vidalia Onion Soufflé

Credit: Abigail Wilt

Recipe: Vidalia Onion Soufflé

If you've never had an onion soufflé, this recipe made with sweet Georgia Vidalia onions is the tastiest place to start.

Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Sautéed Radishes with Bacon and Cilantro

Use any variety of radishes you like for this spring side.

Hot Cross Buns

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hot Cross Buns

These sweet buns have a long history on Easter tables around the world.

Smothered Green Beans

Credit: Photograher: Greg Dupree Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall

Recipe: Smothered Green Beans

This side dish recipe is packed with flavor but only takes five ingredients to make.

Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Smashed Baby Red Potatoes

We know you love mashed potatoes, but you're going to fall for smashed potatoes—trust us.

Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad

Although this salad recipe is no-cook, you do need to allow time for the veggies to marinade in the vinaigrette—it will be worth it.

Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Credit: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

Recipe: Lemony Potato-and-Beet Salad with Dill

This springy update on your usual potato salad adds a fun splash of color to your Easter table.

