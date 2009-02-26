Recipe: Potato Hash

"The potato hash reminds me of the classic hash browns Mom used to make for breakfast." - Chef John Hall

Potatoes, onions, and bell pepper make one delicious hash. The potatoes will start in the oven and finish cooking in a pan along with the other veggies. Don't skimp when it comes to mixing up our crème fraîche sauce—drizzle on top and serve on the side for one satisfying finish. Pair potato hash with our Braised Lamb shank.