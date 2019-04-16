40 of The Prettiest Easter Pies We've Ever Seen
Top off your Easter spread with an easy and show-stopping pie that highlights the best spring has to offer. Start with a classic—Southern Buttermilk Pie. It's creamy, cool, and ready for a topping of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries. If you're looking for a pie that will appeal to your chocolate fans, look no further than our Fudge Pie. It's gooey, indulgent, and exactly what your chocolate-filled dreams have been craving.
Of course, it wouldn't be spring without strawberries, strawberries, and more strawberries. We have a few options to choose from that feature these fan-favorite berries. Personal-sized options like Mini Strawberry Tarts and Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies are ideal for smaller gatherings. If you're serving a crowd, bake up a couple of our Strawberry Cream Pies. Now, of course, we can't neglect our banana pudding fanatics, who will adore our Banana Cream Pie. No matter which pie you bake (or don't bake, if you land on an oven-free recipe), you're sure to tempt guests to a second slice. This collection of easy Easter pie recipes has something for everyone.
South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie
The phrase "a slice of heaven" must have been coined with silky cream pies like this one in mind.
Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie
This old-school flavor combination shines in a cool icebox pie.
Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie
Each bite of this nostalgic pie will take you back in time. Pile high with homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.
Florida Orange Grove Pie
Some of our favorite recipes are from the pages of Junior League cookbooks, including this old-timey angel pie with a baked meringue crust.
Fudge Pie
Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
No need to turn on the oven. This cool and creamy, no-bake pie will be a bright spot on your Easter table.
Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies
With individual servings, you won't waste time slicing and portioning out a single pie to be sure everyone gets the same size.
Strawberry Cream Pie
The chocolate-wafer-cookie crust is not to be missed.
Coconut Cream Pie
A shortcut refrigerated pie crust saves you time and effort in this creamy, dreamy pie recipe.
Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie
This classic pie is topped with our Mile-High Meringue for presentation that's holiday-worthy.
Lemon Chiffon Pie
Light and airy, this chiffon pie is a delicate replacement for your classic lemon meringue pie.
Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie
This decadent pie is a fun riff (and major upgrade) on your classic peanut butter and banana sandwich.
Coconut Custard Pie
This rich custard pie includes sweetened shreds of coconut for added texture and taste.
Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie
A homemade lemon curd filling sits atop a delicious crust of vanilla wafers. The meringue topping is worth the effort.
Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie
The Lemon-Blueberry Topping is optional, but we certainly don't recommend skipping it.
Chocolate Silk Pie
Every family has a few chocolate fanatics, and this mousse-like pie will fulfill all their holiday dessert dreams.
Banana Cream Pie
This sinfully sweet dessert is a blend of two crowd-pleasers: classic cream pie and banana pudding.
Strawberry Lemonade Pie
With such impressive presentation, no one will know this refreshing pie was made with store-bought shortcuts.
Praline Key Lime Pie
This chilled and refreshing pie is just the finishing touch your Easter menu needs.
Pineapple Pie
Add a slice of vacation to your Easter gathering with this simple pie recipe inspired by Mexican baked pineapple pie.
Classic Chess Pie
This buttery pie has been making appearances on Southern sideboards for hundreds of years, and it's always a welcome addition to a holiday lineup.
The Ultimate Chocolate Pie
It doesn't get more decadent than this layered chocolate treasure.
Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie
Can't decide between lemon meringue and Key lime pie for Easter? Serve this beautiful recipe that marries the two.
Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies
Use a mini pie pan to create these little pies. Alternatively, you can bake one big pie—see Step 9.
Piña Colada Icebox Pie
If you can't resist the tropical sweetness of a piña colada, meet your new favorite pie.
Zesty Lemon Pie
If you're stressed about hosting this Easter, you can make this vibrant lemon pie up to two days in advance.
Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie
Make this chocolate pie the day before Easter and let it chill to perfection overnight.
Mini Strawberry Tarts
These petite tarts are pretty as can be. You can top them with other in-season berries like blueberries or blackberries.
Strawberry-Pretzel Ice-Cream Pie
You won't be able to resist this sweet and salty chilled treat.
Heavenly Key Lime Pie
A little bit of sugar never did anyone harm—and this Southern dessert favorite hits the spot. Heavenly Key Lime Pie is wonderful with fresh or bottled Key lime juice.
Mixed Berry Slab Pie
If you're feeding a crowd this Easter, this pretty, big-batch pie is just the trick to have up your sleeve.
Big Mama's Egg Pie
Jocelyn Delk Adams, cookbook author and blogger behind Grandbaby Cakes, shared her grandmother's beloved pie recipe with us. "It doesn't have the grandeur of a towering coconut or caramel cake, but the magic is in its humbleness," Adams wrote.
Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream
Not only is this slab pie an easy option for feeding dessert to a big crew, but the Key lime and strawberry flavors are absolutely dreamy.
Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie
Cool, creamy, and oh-so-refreshing, this pie uses only fresh mint for flavoring—no extract needed.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
We immediately love any recipe that has "no-bake" in the title, and this one happens to taste as incredibly as it is easy to make!
Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies
These sweet mini desserts start with refrigerated piecrusts to save you time. A hint of lemon beautifully complements fresh blueberries.
Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie
Don't make an expensive store run to get Easter dessert on the table—you just might already have everything you need to whip up this indulgent pie.
Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie
Flower-shaped cookie cutters make a springy pie topping that's perfect for Easter lunch.
Atlantic Beach Pie
If you're a novice baker, this recipe has been dubbed the easiest pie ever by many. Plus, you can tell Chef Bill Smith's story behind the recipe when you serve it.
Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies
None of your Easter guests will believe these adorable little pies started with a box of Jell-O. Mini pies make portioning easier for the host.