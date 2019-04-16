40 of The Prettiest Easter Pies We've Ever Seen

By Southern Living Editors Updated June 22, 2022
Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Top off your Easter spread with an easy and show-stopping pie that highlights the best spring has to offer. Start with a classic—Southern Buttermilk Pie. It's creamy, cool, and ready for a topping of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries. If you're looking for a pie that will appeal to your chocolate fans, look no further than our Fudge Pie. It's gooey, indulgent, and exactly what your chocolate-filled dreams have been craving.

Of course, it wouldn't be spring without strawberries, strawberries, and more strawberries. We have a few options to choose from that feature these fan-favorite berries. Personal-sized options like Mini Strawberry Tarts and Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies are ideal for smaller gatherings. If you're serving a crowd, bake up a couple of our Strawberry Cream Pies. Now, of course, we can't neglect our banana pudding fanatics, who will adore our Banana Cream Pie. No matter which pie you bake (or don't bake, if you land on an oven-free recipe), you're sure to tempt guests to a second slice. This collection of easy Easter pie recipes has something for everyone.

South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: South Carolina Coconut Cream Pie

The phrase "a slice of heaven" must have been coined with silky cream pies like this one in mind.

Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Rhubarb Pretzel Pie

This old-school flavor combination shines in a cool icebox pie.

Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Classic Southern Buttermilk Pie

Each bite of this nostalgic pie will take you back in time. Pile high with homemade whipped cream and fresh berries.

Florida Orange Grove Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Florida Orange Grove Pie

Some of our favorite recipes are from the pages of Junior League cookbooks, including this old-timey angel pie with a baked meringue crust.

Fudge Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Fudge Pie

Top with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

Credit: Photography: Caitlin Bensel, Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hilegas

Recipe: No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie

No need to turn on the oven. This cool and creamy, no-bake pie will be a bright spot on your Easter table. 

Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Coconut-Key Lime Pies

With individual servings, you won't waste time slicing and portioning out a single pie to be sure everyone gets the same size.

Strawberry Cream Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Strawberry Cream Pie

The chocolate-wafer-cookie crust is not to be missed.

Coconut Cream Pie

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Coconut Cream Pie

A shortcut refrigerated pie crust saves you time and effort in this creamy, dreamy pie recipe.

Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best-Ever Lemon Meringue Pie

This classic pie is topped with our Mile-High Meringue for presentation that's holiday-worthy.

Lemon Chiffon Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Lemon Chiffon Pie

Light and airy, this chiffon pie is a delicate replacement for your classic lemon meringue pie.

Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Banana Icebox Pie

This decadent pie is a fun riff (and major upgrade) on your classic peanut butter and banana sandwich. 

Coconut Custard Pie

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Coconut Custard Pie

This rich custard pie includes sweetened shreds of coconut for added texture and taste.

Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Meringue Ice-Cream Pie

A homemade lemon curd filling sits atop a delicious crust of vanilla wafers. The meringue topping is worth the effort.

Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Food Styling: Erin Merhar; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Lemon-Buttermilk Icebox Pie

The Lemon-Blueberry Topping is optional, but we certainly don't recommend skipping it.

Chocolate Silk Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Silk Pie

Every family has a few chocolate fanatics, and this mousse-like pie will fulfill all their holiday dessert dreams.

Banana Cream Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Banana Cream Pie

This sinfully sweet dessert is a blend of two crowd-pleasers: classic cream pie and banana pudding.

Strawberry Lemonade Pie

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Lemonade Pie

With such impressive presentation, no one will know this refreshing pie was made with store-bought shortcuts.

Praline Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Praline Key Lime Pie

This chilled and refreshing pie is just the finishing touch your Easter menu needs.

Pineapple Pie

Recipe: Pineapple Pie

Add a slice of vacation to your Easter gathering with this simple pie recipe inspired by Mexican baked pineapple pie.

Classic Chess Pie

Credit: Jessica Colyer

Recipe: Classic Chess Pie

This buttery pie has been making appearances on Southern sideboards for hundreds of years, and it's always a welcome addition to a holiday lineup.

The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Ultimate Chocolate Pie

It doesn't get more decadent than this layered chocolate treasure.

Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling; Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Meringue Pie

Can't decide between lemon meringue and Key lime pie for Easter? Serve this beautiful recipe that marries the two.

Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Credit: Hector M. Sanchez

Recipe: Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies

Use a mini pie pan to create these little pies. Alternatively, you can bake one big pie—see Step 9.

Piña Colada Icebox Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Piña Colada Icebox Pie

If you can't resist the tropical sweetness of a piña colada, meet your new favorite pie.

Zesty Lemon Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie

If you're stressed about hosting this Easter, you can make this vibrant lemon pie up to two days in advance.

Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Rebecca's Black Bottom Icebox Pie

Make this chocolate pie the day before Easter and let it chill to perfection overnight.

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Tarts

These petite tarts are pretty as can be. You can top them with other in-season berries like blueberries or blackberries.

Strawberry-Pretzel Ice-Cream Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Ice-Cream Pie

You won't be able to resist this sweet and salty chilled treat.

Heavenly Key Lime Pie

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Heavenly Key Lime Pie

A little bit of sugar never did anyone harm—and this Southern dessert favorite hits the spot. Heavenly Key Lime Pie is wonderful with fresh or bottled Key lime juice. 

Mixed Berry Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Mixed Berry Slab Pie

If you're feeding a crowd this Easter, this pretty, big-batch pie is just the trick to have up your sleeve.

Big Mama's Egg Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Big Mama's Egg Pie

Jocelyn Delk Adams, cookbook author and blogger behind Grandbaby Cakes, shared her grandmother's beloved pie recipe with us. "It doesn't have the grandeur of a towering coconut or caramel cake, but the magic is in its humbleness," Adams wrote.

Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Key Lime Slab Pie with Strawberry Whipped Cream

Not only is this slab pie an easy option for feeding dessert to a big crew, but the Key lime and strawberry flavors are absolutely dreamy.

Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Fresh Mint Chocolate Pie

Cool, creamy, and oh-so-refreshing, this pie uses only fresh mint for flavoring—no extract needed.

No-Bake Strawberry Pie

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: No-Bake Strawberry Pie

We immediately love any recipe that has "no-bake" in the title, and this one happens to taste as incredibly as it is easy to make!

Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Blueberry Chiffon Mini Pies

These sweet mini desserts start with refrigerated piecrusts to save you time. A hint of lemon beautifully complements fresh blueberries.

Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Chocolate-Banana Custard Pie

Don't make an expensive store run to get Easter dessert on the table—you just might already have everything you need to whip up this indulgent pie.

Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen

Recipe: Blueberry-Orange Blossom Honey Slab Pie

Flower-shaped cookie cutters make a springy pie topping that's perfect for Easter lunch. 

Atlantic Beach Pie

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Atlantic Beach Pie

If you're a novice baker, this recipe has been dubbed the easiest pie ever by many. Plus, you can tell Chef Bill Smith's story behind the recipe when you serve it.

Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

Credit: Cedric Angeles; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies

None of your Easter guests will believe these adorable little pies started with a box of Jell-O. Mini pies make portioning easier for the host.

By Southern Living Editors