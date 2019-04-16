Top off your Easter spread with an easy and show-stopping pie that highlights the best spring has to offer. Start with a classic—Southern Buttermilk Pie. It's creamy, cool, and ready for a topping of homemade whipped cream and fresh berries. If you're looking for a pie that will appeal to your chocolate fans, look no further than our Fudge Pie. It's gooey, indulgent, and exactly what your chocolate-filled dreams have been craving.

Of course, it wouldn't be spring without strawberries, strawberries, and more strawberries. We have a few options to choose from that feature these fan-favorite berries. Personal-sized options like Mini Strawberry Tarts and Mile-High Mini Strawberry Pies are ideal for smaller gatherings. If you're serving a crowd, bake up a couple of our Strawberry Cream Pies. Now, of course, we can't neglect our banana pudding fanatics, who will adore our Banana Cream Pie. No matter which pie you bake (or don't bake, if you land on an oven-free recipe), you're sure to tempt guests to a second slice. This collection of easy Easter pie recipes has something for everyone.