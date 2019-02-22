Easter Nail Art Ideas That Are Too Cute to Pass Up This Spring
With the coming of spring brings the opportunity to embrace our brighter and more colorful selves once again, which means it's time to trade in those dark winter nails for something a touch more cheery. Easter marks the entrance of a new season, and the good-natured holiday deserves your best digs, including a fresh manicure in the spring color of your choosing. That is, as long as the Easter bunny would approve.
Make your Easter nails stand out amongst your typical spring shades by adding in one of these themed nail art ideas that will get you into the spirit. From fun bunnies to bright flowers to pretty pastels, these nail designs rise to the seersuckered occasion. Bring these 18 fun Easter nail art design ideas to the salon this year—or try to master them at home.
Egg-cellent Pastels
Mimic your pretty dyed eggs on your digits with this creamy, swiggled design.
Spring French Tips
Lavender is the perfect Easter color—for both your decorations and your mani. Turn a classic French tip into something a little more playful for the occasion.
Peekaboo Florals
This might as well be a watercolor painting. The delicate flowers set on top of a milky transparent base looks oh-so dreamy.
Stick-On Florals
The nail experts at Olive & June created a set of floral decals, so you can easily create beautiful, blooming nail art at home—no professional experience required.
Gingham Nails
Gingham, one of the South's favorite patterns, doesn't just have to be on your dress. These gingham nails are another way to add the classic pattern to your ensemble. Get the tutorial here.
Barely-There Borders
For those who like something subtle, choose your two favorite Easter hues to border your cuticles and tips. The center stays a glossy nude.
Psychedelic Daisies
Daisies are sweet for spring, but make a statement with bright swirled base colors.
Sweet Swirls
Pink and purple are two pals just waiting to grace your fingertips at the same time—and this design mirrors your pastel eggs.
Ombré Tips
Why choose just one pastel when you can don a different shade on each fingertip? While most are going round and oval, stand out with a square shape.
Polka Dot Nails
Pile on the pretty pastels by creating a polka dot pattern with different spring shades. Fun fact: You can use the bulbous end of a bobby pin to create uniform and mess-free dots.
Marbled Pastels
Two pastel shades and one metallic (such as "Penny Talk" from Essie) are all you need to create an elegant marbled look on your nails. Find the directions for this design at essie.com.
Iridescent Egg-Inspired Nails
Upgrade your nails for the special occasion by adding a shiny, iridescent layer on the top to recreate the look of shimmering Easter eggs.
Butterfly Accents
Whether you want just one accent nail or prefer to add a fun touch to each nail, these butterfly decals by Olive & June will add a pop of spring to your digits. They're made to not blur or fade and can be applied in just seconds, no skill needed.
Pastel Plaid
Two pastel shades (shown here: Essie's "Saved by the Belle" and "As If!") lined on top of a neutral background shade creates a preppy plaid that will be the perfect finishing touch for any Easter look. Find the directions for this design at essie.com.
Pastel Rainbow
For an easy look that doesn't require top notch painting skills, use a different matte pastel shade on each nail.
Bunny Nails
Ask for this adorable bunny design for a look that fully embraces the holiday. Don bunnies on all nails, or choose one accent nail.
Robin Egg Nails
Using this technique, each nail will be unique, just like real Robin eggs. You can find the tutorial here.
Easter Egg Nails
Add classic Easter egg designs to your nail for a cute nod to the classic holiday tradition of decorating eggs. It's best to grab a skinny paintbrush for the white pattern—or just head to the salon!