Easter Nail Art Ideas That Are Too Cute to Pass Up This Spring

With the coming of spring brings the opportunity to embrace our brighter and more colorful selves once again, which means it's time to trade in those dark winter nails for something a touch more cheery. Easter marks the entrance of a new season, and the good-natured holiday deserves your best digs, including a fresh manicure in the spring color of your choosing. That is, as long as the Easter bunny would approve.

Make your Easter nails stand out amongst your typical spring shades by adding in one of these themed nail art ideas that will get you into the spirit. From fun bunnies to bright flowers to pretty pastels, these nail designs rise to the seersuckered occasion. Bring these 18 fun Easter nail art design ideas to the salon this year—or try to master them at home.