Easter Sunday is a day for celebration. After heading to church in your finest outfit and spending time with family and friends, then comes feasting on ham and deviled eggs while watching the little ones hunt for perfectly dyed Easter eggs. Usually, that's followed by everyone collapsing on the couch in exhaustion somewhere around mid-afternoon. We're always looking for movies to watch during that Easter day downtime, which is why we put together a list of some of our festive favorites for your viewing pleasure. When the sugar buzz wears off, the Easter finery has been swapped out for sweatpants, and the last Easter egg has (hopefully) been found, kick back with a well-deserved movie marathon.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Director Tim Burton takes on Roald Dahl's classic 1954 tale of the same name. The wild and wacky film sees young Charlie Bucket find a golden ticket, opening up his world to an unforgettable encounter with a curious candy factory and its extraordinary inhabitants. What results is a fantastical journey of sweets and surprise. Watch it on Amazon.

Cookie's Fortune (1999)

In Cookie's Fortune, Robert Altman created a heartwarming Easter comedy that doubles as a murder mystery. In the film, Camille Dixon (Glenn Close) is directing her church's Easter production of Salome and no one in her small Southern town would ever suspect of her framing someone for murder. The story shows the interconnected lives of the citizens of the small town, and includes Julianne Moore, Charles S. Dutton, Ned Beatty, and many more in the cast. Watch it on Amazon.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Easter story is brought to life in vivid technicolor in this classic religious tale. The story is very familiar to anyone who spent time at Vacation Bible School with Jesus, here played by Max Von Sydow, spreading his Gospel across the land. He's joined by an all-star cast with Charlton Heston as John the Baptist, Sidney Poitier as Simon of Cyrene, Telly Savalas as Pontius Pilate, Martin Landau as Caiaphas, and many more. The film will require a few popcorn refills, though, as it clocks in at a solid 195 minutes (edited down from 260!) Watch it on Amazon.

Harvey (1950)

This Oscar-winning film stars Jimmy Stewart as Elwood P Dowd, an eccentric and affable middle-aged man whose imaginary friend happens to be a six-foot tall rabbit named Harvey. Dowd's sister Veta (Josephine Hull) thinks he's lost his marbles, of course, and tries to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital. That's when the fun really starts. While Harvey isn't exactly the Easter bunny, per se, families will love the story. Watch it on Amazon.

Hop (2011)

This cinematic confection is the perfect way to wrap up the holiday with kiddos. Russell Brand voices the son of the Easter Bunny who has no interest in ascending to his father's throne. He has no interest in running the Easter candy factory tucked under (where else?) Easter Island and runs off to Los Angeles where he meets a slacker named Fred (James Marsden). His plans to kick back hit a snag when he hears about a possible coup in the chocolate factory. Watch it on Netflix.

Irving Berlin's Easter Parade (1948)

Judy Garland and Fred Astaire dance and sing their way across the silver screen in this classic Hollywood musical. This holiday standard doesn't have an Easter egg hunt, but instead revolves around a Broadway star who falls in love with a chorus girl who looks fine in an Easter bonnet. Their love affair reaches its peak during the Easter Parade, of course. Watch it on Amazon.

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown (1974)

Hang out with the Peanuts gang on Easter with It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, an animated special based on Charles M. Schultz's iconic comic-strip characters. The holiday story finds Linus trying to convince the rest of the crew that the Easter Beagle is on his way to sort everything out just in time for Easter. Find it on Amazon.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973)

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice injected a little rock n' roll into the Easter story in their hit Broadway musical. The 1973 film adaptation was directed by Norman Jewison and starred Ted Neeley as Jesus himself. It's a musical romp through the world of Jesus as told from the perspective of Judas Iscariot (Carl Anderson). A word of caution, though: the show tunes are so darn catchy that you may find yourself humming them in the Winn-Dixie weeks after watching the film. Watch it on Amazon.

Peter Rabbit (2018)

This bunny-packed comedy is set in England's Lake District and is based on the Peter Rabbit tales by Beatrix Potter. It's filled with voices you'll recognize and follows along on the misadventures of a bunny family, Peter, Benjamin, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail, who can't help but get into trouble on Mr. McGregor's farm. Watch it on Amazon.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Most viewers may not remember that this classic film opens with James Dean's troubled teen, Jim Stark, drunk and stumbling down a suburban street wearing his church-going suit on the evening of Easter Sunday. The film, which tragically was Dean's last movie, follows Stark as he tries to straighten up, but when he falls for a girl (Natalie Wood) who already has a boyfriend, things go from bad to worse. While this is not exactly an Easter film as it doesn't have bunnies or an egg hunt, it makes for captivating viewing. Watch it on Amazon.

Steel Magnolias (1989)

There's never a bad time to catch up with the regulars of Truvy's beauty spot. This Southern classic makes for perfect Easter Sunday viewing, though, because it's not only a family favorite, but ends with a memorable Easter egg hunt—and an even more memorable image of an Easter bunny hitching a ride on a motorcycle. Grab the tissues and a box of marshmallow peeps before you watch. Watch it on Amazon.

The Ten Commandments (1956)

This epic comes straight out of the Good Book and finds Charlton Heston playing Moses, a man who goes up against Yul Brynner's Prince Ramses in the Biblical drama. While the action is based on the Old Testament, watching Moses bring the Ten Commandments down from the mountain is a good reminder of the reason for the season. Watch it on Amazon.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971)