25+ Easter Hymns That Celebrate the Resurrection
With Resurrection Day right around the corner it's time to start planning which beloved Easter hymns to sing this year. Whether you grew up in a Baptist church and know each of these traditional Easter hymns by heart or you're just getting familiar with them, there's something for everyone. Read through these praise and worship songs and choose a few that speak to your heart. The best Easter hymns are the ones that stir your faith.
Crown Him with Many Crowns
Crown Him the Lord of Heav'n
One with the Father known.
One with the Spirit through Him giv'n
From yonder glorious throne.
Easter 'Hallelujah'
Three days went by again they came
To move the stone to bless the slain
With oil and spice anointing hallelujah
But as they went to move the stone
They saw that they were not alone
But Jesus Christ has risen Hallelujah
Forever
The moon and stars they wept
The morning sun was dead
The Savior of the world was fallen
His body on the cross
His blood poured out for us
The weight of every curse upon him
God So Loved the World
I try so hard to find the words to say
To let you know how great is this god to whom i pray
Nothing can nor ever will compare
To the peace that flows in your soul when he is living there
He Arose
Up from the grave He arose,
With a mighty triumph o'er His foes
How Deep the Father's Love for Us
How deep the Father's love for us
How vast beyond all measure
That He should give His only Son
To make a wretch His treasure
In Christ Alone
In Christ alone my hope is found
He is my light, my strength, my song
This Cornerstone, this solid ground
Firm through the fiercest drought and storm…
In the Garden
And He walks with me
And He talks with me
And He tells me I am His own
Jesus Loves Me
Jesus loves me still today,
Walking with me on my way,
Wanting as a friend to give
Light and love to all who live.
Jesus Paid it All
Lord, now indeed I find thy power and thine alone
Can change the leper's spots and melt the heart of stone
Jesus Saves
Bear the news to every land,
Climb the mountains, cross the waves;
Onward! 'tis our Lord's command;
Jesus saves! Jesus saves!
Oh Happy Day
He taught me how to watch, fight and pray, fight and pray
And live rejoicing every, everyday
Oh happy day
Power In The Blood
Would you be free from your passion and pride
There's power in the blood, power in the blood
Come for a cleansing to Calvary's tide
There's wonderful power in the blood
Resurrection Power
Now I have resurrection power
Living on the inside
Jesus, You have given us freedom
The Old Rugged Cross
So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross
Till my trophies at last I lay down
I will cling to the old rugged Cross
And exchange it some day for a crown
There is a Fountain Filled with Blood
E'er since by faith I saw the stream
Thy flowing wounds supply
Redeeming love has been my theme
And shall be till I die
This Little Light of Mine
This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine
Let it shine, shine, shine
Let it shine!
Washed by the Blood of the Lamb
Are you washed in the blood
In the soul-cleansing blood of the lamb?
Are your garments spotless? Are they white as snow?
Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?
When I Survey the Wondrous Cross
Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast,
Save in the death of Christ my God!
All the vain things that charm me most,
I sacrifice them to His blood.
Christ the Lord Is Risen Today
Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia!
Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia!
Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia!
Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!
Amazing Grace
Amazing grace! How sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me!
I once was lost, but now am found;
Was blind, but now I see.
It Is Well With My Soul
My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought
My sin, not in part but the whole,
Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,
Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, o my soul
How Great Thou Art
Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,
How great Thou art, How great Thou art.
Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,
How great Thou art, How great Thou art!
I Surrender All
All to Jesus I surrender,
All to him I freely give;
I will ever love and trust him,
In his presence daily live.
Blessed Assurance
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long;
This is my story, this is my song,
Praising my Savior all the day long.
Christ Is Risen! Hallelujah!
Christ is risen! Hallelujah!
Risen our victorious Head!
Sing His praises! Hallelujah!
Christ is risen from the dead.