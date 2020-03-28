With Resurrection Day right around the corner it's time to start planning which beloved Easter hymns to sing this year.

25+ Easter Hymns That Celebrate the Resurrection

With Resurrection Day right around the corner it's time to start planning which beloved Easter hymns to sing this year. Whether you grew up in a Baptist church and know each of these traditional Easter hymns by heart or you're just getting familiar with them, there's something for everyone. Read through these praise and worship songs and choose a few that speak to your heart. The best Easter hymns are the ones that stir your faith.

Crown Him with Many Crowns

Crown Him the Lord of Heav'n

One with the Father known.

One with the Spirit through Him giv'n

From yonder glorious throne.

Easter 'Hallelujah'

Three days went by again they came

To move the stone to bless the slain

With oil and spice anointing hallelujah

But as they went to move the stone

They saw that they were not alone

But Jesus Christ has risen Hallelujah

Forever

The moon and stars they wept

The morning sun was dead

The Savior of the world was fallen

His body on the cross

His blood poured out for us

The weight of every curse upon him

God So Loved the World

I try so hard to find the words to say

To let you know how great is this god to whom i pray

Nothing can nor ever will compare

To the peace that flows in your soul when he is living there

He Arose

Up from the grave He arose,

With a mighty triumph o'er His foes

How Deep the Father's Love for Us

How deep the Father's love for us

How vast beyond all measure

That He should give His only Son

To make a wretch His treasure

In Christ Alone

In Christ alone my hope is found

He is my light, my strength, my song

This Cornerstone, this solid ground

Firm through the fiercest drought and storm…

In the Garden

And He walks with me

And He talks with me

And He tells me I am His own

Jesus Loves Me

Jesus loves me still today,

Walking with me on my way,

Wanting as a friend to give

Light and love to all who live.

Jesus Paid it All

Lord, now indeed I find thy power and thine alone

Can change the leper's spots and melt the heart of stone

Jesus Saves

Bear the news to every land,

Climb the mountains, cross the waves;

Onward! 'tis our Lord's command;

Jesus saves! Jesus saves!

Oh Happy Day

He taught me how to watch, fight and pray, fight and pray

And live rejoicing every, everyday

Oh happy day

Power In The Blood

Would you be free from your passion and pride

There's power in the blood, power in the blood

Come for a cleansing to Calvary's tide

There's wonderful power in the blood

Resurrection Power

Now I have resurrection power

Living on the inside

Jesus, You have given us freedom

The Old Rugged Cross

So I'll cherish the old rugged Cross

Till my trophies at last I lay down

I will cling to the old rugged Cross

And exchange it some day for a crown

There is a Fountain Filled with Blood

E'er since by faith I saw the stream

Thy flowing wounds supply

Redeeming love has been my theme

And shall be till I die

This Little Light of Mine

This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine

Let it shine, shine, shine

Let it shine!

Washed by the Blood of the Lamb

Are you washed in the blood

In the soul-cleansing blood of the lamb?

Are your garments spotless? Are they white as snow?

Are you washed in the blood of the lamb?

When I Survey the Wondrous Cross

Forbid it, Lord, that I should boast,

Save in the death of Christ my God!

All the vain things that charm me most,

I sacrifice them to His blood.

Christ the Lord Is Risen Today

Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia!

Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia!

Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia!

Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!

Amazing Grace

Amazing grace! How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me!

I once was lost, but now am found;

Was blind, but now I see.

It Is Well With My Soul

My sin, oh, the bliss of this glorious thought

My sin, not in part but the whole,

Is nailed to the cross, and I bear it no more,

Praise the Lord, praise the Lord, o my soul

How Great Thou Art

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art.

Then sings my soul, My Saviour God, to Thee,

How great Thou art, How great Thou art!

I Surrender All

All to Jesus I surrender,

All to him I freely give;

I will ever love and trust him,

In his presence daily live.

Blessed Assurance

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior all the day long;

This is my story, this is my song,

Praising my Savior all the day long.

Christ Is Risen! Hallelujah!

Christ is risen! Hallelujah!

Risen our victorious Head!

Sing His praises! Hallelujah!