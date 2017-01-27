20 Easter Egg Ideas That Are Oh-So-Cute and Easy
Although there's always room in our baskets for traditionally dyed eggs, this Easter we're showing off our creative side with some new Easter egg ideas. And we know you can do better than buying those conventional supermarket dye kits, too. That's why we created these ridiculously cheap, super easy, and so stinkin' cute ideas that can be recreated from the comfort of your own home. If you're ready to try out some different colors and patterns, then grab an extra carton, get the kids involved, and have a full-on DIY moment. From marbled eggs and speckled shells to marvelous mod podge and gilded gold, it's time to take your Easter egg-stravaganza to the next level. Here are 20 ideas for Easter egg coloring, just in time to usher in spring and give the Easter bunny something to truly ooh-and-awe at.
Paint Pen Eggs
Make different patterns using a variety of non-toxic metallic and white paint pens. Brown hen's eggs work best here, and you can have fun creating your own patterns and designs.
Extra tip: Need design inspiration? Look to Pinterest for patterns.
Mod Podge Easter Eggs
In the South, we love our decoupage. Water balloons, kitchen supplies, and a little Mod Podge come together to make these vibrant eggs, perfect for centerpieces and tabletop accents.
Golden Eggs
Turns out, you don't need a goose to lay the perfect golden egg. Just follow these six simple steps, and you'll have bright and shiny eggs to complete your Easter table setting.
Ombre Easter Eggs
We've found a new way to spin simple dyed eggs into an easy Easter centerpiece perfect for your mantel, sideboard, or dining table.
Marbled Easter Eggs
These marbleized Easter eggs look a lot more complicated than they actually are. Create your own abstract design using these basic ingredients, including a natural dye mixture, olive oil, and vinegar.
Yarn-Wrapped Easter Eggs
Wrap your head around this clever approach to egg decorating. Instead of dyeing Easter eggs, why not use yarn as a colorful, budget-friendly alternative?
Paper Mache Easter Eggs
Peel and stick—that's all there is to it! No need for dye here, just wrap the adhesive trim or multi-colored ribbon around the egg and cut to size.
Eggshell Planters
Welcome spring with something green that will last beyond the Easter holiday. We use eggshells here to create our very own tiny planters.
Chick Easter Eggs
Trade in your usual dyed eggs for these cute peeps.
Chinoiserie Eggs
If you're looking for a batch of homemade eggs to match your whimsical Blue Willow china, then this DIY egg design is for you.
Floral Fabric Easter Eggs
We're squealing with delight at the thought of having these colorful egg bundles on our Easter table.
Speckled Dyed Eggs Using Rice
Rice is most definitely a favorite starch among Southerners, and it just moved even higher on our list with this DIY egg decorating tip.
Marbled Whip Cream Eggs
You already know the basics of egg dying, but did you know that you can create a marbled effect by pulling out that tub of whipped cream you have in your fridge?
Blueberry-Dyed Easter Eggs
Long before blueberries became a go-to snack, they were used for their deep pigmented juices, which can be a natural dye.
Beet- and Onion-Dyed Eggs
There's no question that beets can be a powerful stain for vibrant Easter eggs, but did you know that yellow onions can also be used to dye eggs?
Baking Soda Eggs
Get the kids involved in this family-friendly egg dying technique that will make you feel like you're completing an elaborate science experiment.
Gold Speckled Easter Eggs
If you want just a touch of shine on your formal lunch table, these eggs are sure to fit the bill.
Everything But the Kitchen Sink Easter Eggs
Take a minimalist approach to your egg dying routine this Easter by using ingredients around your kitchen that serve as naturally derived dyes.
Painted Vine Easter Eggs
The secret to the best color? Rit dye! You can even mix dyes to get custom colors. Once dry, hand-paint vine and flower designs on your eggs using a fine-tip art brush and water-based gouache paint. Hand-letter initials on some eggs to use as place cards.
Kool-Aid Dyed Eggs
Did you procrastinate on buying the egg dying kit? Well, if you can't seem to find a DIY kit anywhere, head over to the juice aisle and pick up a few packets of Kool-Aid powder. It's even easier than the vinegar method.