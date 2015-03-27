72 Easter Cakes For The Prettiest Holiday Finale
There is more to Easter Sunday celebrations than church, dresses, parties, and egg hunts. You've also got to debut a delicious Easter cake for the occasion. Lucky for you, we've got Easter cake recipes that will wow your friends and family at every egg hunt this season. From the deliciously springy Coconut Cream Cake to a Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake or the prettiest cupcakes you've ever seen, we've got all the Easter cakes you could ever think to make. Go ahead and choose your favorite Easter cake recipe, that is if you can pick just one from the bunch. Don't worry about making too many – think of those extra Easter cakes as decoration for your cake stand collection and Easter table! We're sure they'll be enjoyed.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake
This pastel cake is beautiful for an Easter spread, and it tastes like spring.
Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream
If you're not confident with your layer cake skills, this sheet cake is perfect.
Bunny Butt Cupcakes
Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes
These bunny butt cupcakes are the cutest Easter dessert of all time.
Key Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake
Serve a taste of the Keys this spring.
Strawberry Dream Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake
We love the presentation of these cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake
This beautiful layer cake tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry.
Coconut Cream Cake
Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake
Look for packaged coconut shavings to garnish this sweet treat in your grocer's natural foods section.
Chocolate Bundt Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake
Boxed cake mix and boxed brownie mix meet in this decadent and easy recipe that has twice the chocolate of your usual cake.
Lemon Raspberry Cake
Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake
This lemon cake with cream cheese-raspberry frosting is one of the most elegant cakes we've ever made.
Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
If you're hosting a crowd this Easter, swap your usual carrot cake recipe for this big-batch recipe that's oh-so-festive and sweet.
Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake
This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.
Hummingbird Bundt Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake
From pineapple to cream cheese, the same ingredients first featured in the 1978 version of this popular layer cake still shine in our new version— simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.
Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake
This Arnold Palmer-inspired cake is perfect for springtime, and you can make the icing tipsy if you're having an adults-only Easter dinner.
Coconut Pound Cake
Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake
A slice of this coconut pound cake will make even the orneriest guests smile.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
You won't find a drop of artificial flavor or dye in these gorgeous spring cupcakes.
The Ultimate Carrot Cake
Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake
These layers are tender, so remove from pans carefully!
Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake
Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice.
Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake
Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."
Easter Bunny Cake
Recipe: Easter Bunny Cake
The kids will love this sweet cake that they can help decorate and devour.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake
The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Best Carrot Cake
Recipe: Best Carrot Cake
Make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home. Simply adding a can of crushed pineapple and the luscious Buttermilk Glaze makes this truly the Best Carrot Cake.
The Lane Cake
Recipe: The Lane Cake
This legendary Southern cake is the ultimate labor of love, and your Easter guests will taste it in every bite.
Crepe Cake
Recipe: Crepe Cake
This elegant and fruity dessert would be a gorgeous addition to an Easter brunch spread.
Lemon Bar Cake
Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake
A bright citrus dessert is always welcome on our Easter table, especially when it's made with the hands-off ease of the slow cooker.
Grand Marnier Cakes
Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes
Mini Bundt cakes make for the prettiest presentation with this vintage recipe.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake
This so-moist poke cake was made to feed a crowd, but we guarantee there won't be any left after the meal.
Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
Recipe: Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown
This beautiful and fresh cake will be the center of attention at Easter lunch.
Chocolate Éclair Cake
Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake
This layer cake stays true to the beauty and perfection of a truly authentic éclair.
Rose Petal Cupcakes
Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes
Simple white cupcakes are topped with rose-vanilla buttercream and petals to match your decorations.
Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake
You can make the lemon curd that tops this cheesecake up to two weeks in advance to save you a step the day-of.
Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff
Recipe: Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff
You don't need expert decorating skills to make this cake look gorgeous.
Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake
This recipe, courtesy of the Junior League of Houston, is drizzled with two icings so every bite is different.
Mini Confetti Cakes
Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes
These mini cakes are perfect for little hands.
Mary's Mango Cake
Recipe: Mary's Mango Cake
This cake tastes bright and sunny, so it's perfect for an early Easter brunch.
Banana Pudding Cheesecake
Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake
We feel like the name probably says it all for this incredible recipe, and it's one you have to try.
Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting
These easy cupcakes start with a box of cake mix, but your guests will never know, especially with adorable Easter egg toppings that look professional.
Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake
This is not a cake for beginners by any means, but the payoff will be well worth it when you see how much your family enjoys it.
The Coconut Chiffon Cake
Recipe: The Coconut Chiffon Cake
This storied layer cake is the queen of cakes, and it's guaranteed to earn "oohs" and "aahs" from your Easter crowd.
Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup
Greek yogurt adds a hint of tang to this sweet pound cake that's extremely moist after being soaked in a lemon-cardamom liquid.
Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream
These cakes might be miniature, but they'll make a big impact.
Lemon Bar Cheesecake
Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake
Love lemon bars? Love cheesecake? Then we've got great news for you.
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
This might be the easiest Hummingbird Cake recipe ever, and it makes two dozen cupcakes for your biggest Easter crowd.
Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting
These cupcakes are as full of coconut flavor as they could possibly be, and this recipe makes 30 of them to ensure everyone gets to try.
Hummingbird Cake
Recipe: Hummingbird Cake
The legendary Hummingbird Cake is our most popular recipe of all time. If that's not reason enough to make it, we're not sure what could convince you!
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake
This coffee cake will be the best way to finish off Easter brunch with a warm cup of coffee.
Tropical Carrot Cake
Recipe: Tropical Carrot Cake
Update your classic carrot cake with the tropical taste of pineapple and coconut.
Classic Coconut Cake
Recipe: Classic Coconut Cake
With coconut sponge, coconut filling, and a light whipped cream frosting, this layer cake is a coconut lover's dream.
Hazelnut Financiers
Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers
Homemade strawberry jam and lemon puree are beautiful spring toppers for these mini cakes that make serving a breeze.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Recipe: Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Both cheesecake and carrot cake lovers will be thrilled with this layered dessert.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
Delight everyone at the table with a vintage classic that showcases spring's fresh strawberries.
Pink Lemonade Cake
Recipe: Pink Lemonade Cake
When it comes to serving a crowd, we can always depend on a sheet cake recipe. This pastel cake will match all your Easter decorations.
Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake
Tropical pineapple and coconut are a match made in dreamy cake heaven.
Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake
You can top this classic pound cake with seasonal fruit and dollops of whipped cream for perfect Easter presentation.
Lane Cupcakes
Recipe: Lane Cupcakes
We turned the beloved Lane Cake recipe into an easy-to-serve cupcake recipe that kids and adults will love.
Toasted Almond-Butter Cake
Recipe: Toasted Almond-Butter Cake
This tender cake is topped with cream cheese frosting, which any and every Easter guest will love.
Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze
Bright lemon brings a springy feel to this new pound cake recipe that's a fun replacement for the plain classics.
Four-Layer Coconut Cake
Recipe: Four-Layer Coconut Cake
Take your Easter celebration to the next level (literally) by adding an extra layer to your dessert.