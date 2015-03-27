72 Easter Cakes For The Prettiest Holiday Finale

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 16, 2021
Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

There is more to Easter Sunday celebrations than church, dresses, parties, and egg hunts. You've also got to debut a delicious Easter cake for the occasion. Lucky for you, we've got Easter cake recipes that will wow your friends and family at every egg hunt this season. From the deliciously springy Coconut Cream Cake to a Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake or the prettiest cupcakes you've ever seen, we've got all the Easter cakes you could ever think to make. Go ahead and choose your favorite Easter cake recipe, that is if you can pick just one from the bunch. Don't worry about making too many – think of those extra Easter cakes as decoration for your cake stand collection and Easter table! We're sure they'll be enjoyed.

1 of 72

Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cake

This pastel cake is beautiful for an Easter spread, and it tastes like spring.

2 of 72

Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Coconut-Carrot Cake with Coconut Buttercream

If you're not confident with your layer cake skills, this sheet cake is perfect.

3 of 72

Bunny Butt Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bunny Butt Cupcakes

These bunny butt cupcakes are the cutest Easter dessert of all time.

4 of 72

Key Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Key Lime Pound Cake

Serve a taste of the Keys this spring.

5 of 72

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

We love the presentation of these cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

6 of 72

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

This beautiful layer cake tastes like a chocolate-covered strawberry.

7 of 72

Coconut Cream Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Coconut Cream Cake

Look for packaged coconut shavings to garnish this sweet treat in your grocer's natural foods section.

8 of 72

Chocolate Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Chocolate Bundt Cake

Boxed cake mix and boxed brownie mix meet in this decadent and easy recipe that has twice the chocolate of your usual cake.

9 of 72

Lemon Raspberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Raspberry Cake

This lemon cake with cream cheese-raspberry frosting is one of the most elegant cakes we've ever made.

10 of 72

Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

If you're hosting a crowd this Easter, swap your usual carrot cake recipe for this big-batch recipe that's oh-so-festive and sweet.

11 of 72

Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Lime Pound Cake

This recipe is based on a classic Southern favorite called 7UP Pound Cake, which was created in the 1950s when the soda company suggested using its soft drink instead of other liquid in pound cake recipes. The result: one of the best, and simplest, cakes you'll ever make.

12 of 72

Hummingbird Bundt Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Hummingbird Bundt Cake

From pineapple to cream cheese, the same ingredients first featured in the 1978 version of this popular layer cake still shine in our new version— simplified by baking in a Bundt pan.

13 of 72

Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Tea-and-Lemonade Cake

This Arnold Palmer-inspired cake is perfect for springtime, and you can make the icing tipsy if you're having an adults-only Easter dinner.

14 of 72

Coconut Pound Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Coconut Pound Cake

A slice of this coconut pound cake will make even the orneriest guests smile.

15 of 72

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

You won't find a drop of artificial flavor or dye in these gorgeous spring cupcakes.

16 of 72

The Ultimate Carrot Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The Ultimate Carrot Cake

These layers are tender, so remove from pans carefully!

17 of 72

Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cake

Chocolate enthusiasts will be over the moon for this recipe, but it has enough unexpected flavor—thanks to the addition of the buttermilk glaze—that you'll also win over the harder-to-please dessert eaters at the table. Warning: You—and they—won't be able to resist a second slice.

18 of 72

Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Chiffon Cake

Serve this decadent spring dessert at your next ladies' luncheon and wow the crowd with edible flowers.

19 of 72

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-pleaser."

20 of 72

Easter Bunny Cake

Recipe: Easter Bunny Cake

The kids will love this sweet cake that they can help decorate and devour.

21 of 72

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.

22 of 72

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.

23 of 72

Best Carrot Cake

Credit: Tina Cornett

Recipe: Best Carrot Cake

Make this classic favorite for a crowd and you might not have any leftovers to bring home. Simply adding a can of crushed pineapple and the luscious Buttermilk Glaze makes this truly the Best Carrot Cake.

24 of 72

The Lane Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Lane Cake

This legendary Southern cake is the ultimate labor of love, and your Easter guests will taste it in every bite.

25 of 72

Crepe Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Crepe Cake

This elegant and fruity dessert would be a gorgeous addition to an Easter brunch spread.

26 of 72

Lemon Bar Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cake

A bright citrus dessert is always welcome on our Easter table, especially when it's made with the hands-off ease of the slow cooker.

27 of 72

Grand Marnier Cakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Grand Marnier Cakes

Mini Bundt cakes make for the prettiest presentation with this vintage recipe.

28 of 72

Banana Pudding Poke Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Banana Pudding Poke Cake

This so-moist poke cake was made to feed a crowd, but we guarantee there won't be any left after the meal.

29 of 72

Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Naked Lemon Cake with Flower Crown

This beautiful and fresh cake will be the center of attention at Easter lunch.

30 of 72

Chocolate Éclair Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Éclair Cake

This layer cake stays true to the beauty and perfection of a truly authentic éclair.

31 of 72

Rose Petal Cupcakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Rose Petal Cupcakes

Simple white cupcakes are topped with rose-vanilla buttercream and petals to match your decorations.

32 of 72

Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Dreamy Lemon Cheesecake

You can make the lemon curd that tops this cheesecake up to two weeks in advance to save you a step the day-of.

33 of 72

Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Vanilla Layer Cake with Flower Cuff

You don't need expert decorating skills to make this cake look gorgeous.

34 of 72

Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Ana Kelly

Recipe: Lemon-Orange Pound Cake

This recipe, courtesy of the Junior League of Houston, is drizzled with two icings so every bite is different.

35 of 72

Mini Confetti Cakes

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Mini Confetti Cakes

These mini cakes are perfect for little hands.

36 of 72

Mary's Mango Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mary's Mango Cake

This cake tastes bright and sunny, so it's perfect for an early Easter brunch.

37 of 72

Banana Pudding Cheesecake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Banana Pudding Cheesecake

We feel like the name probably says it all for this incredible recipe, and it's one you have to try.

38 of 72

Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cupcakes with Buttermilk-Cream Cheese Frosting

These easy cupcakes start with a box of cake mix, but your guests will never know, especially with adorable Easter egg toppings that look professional.

39 of 72

Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Lemon-and-Chocolate Doberge Cake

This is not a cake for beginners by any means, but the payoff will be well worth it when you see how much your family enjoys it.

40 of 72

The Coconut Chiffon Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: The Coconut Chiffon Cake

This storied layer cake is the queen of cakes, and it's guaranteed to earn "oohs" and "aahs" from your Easter crowd.

41 of 72

Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

Credit: Sheri Giblin

Recipe: Yogurt Pound Cake with Pomegranate Syrup

Greek yogurt adds a hint of tang to this sweet pound cake that's extremely moist after being soaked in a lemon-cardamom liquid.

42 of 72

Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Buttermilk-Lime Mini Cakes with Vanilla-Mascarpone Buttercream

These cakes might be miniature, but they'll make a big impact.

43 of 72

Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Lemon Bar Cheesecake

Love lemon bars? Love cheesecake? Then we've got great news for you.

44 of 72

Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges

This might be the easiest Hummingbird Cake recipe ever, and it makes two dozen cupcakes for your biggest Easter crowd.

45 of 72

Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Toasted Coconut-Pecan Cupcakes with Coconut-Cream Cheese Frosting

These cupcakes are as full of coconut flavor as they could possibly be, and this recipe makes 30 of them to ensure everyone gets to try.

46 of 72

Hummingbird Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hummingbird Cake

The legendary Hummingbird Cake is our most popular recipe of all time. If that's not reason enough to make it, we're not sure what could convince you!

47 of 72

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

This coffee cake will be the best way to finish off Easter brunch with a warm cup of coffee.

48 of 72

Tropical Carrot Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Tropical Carrot Cake

Update your classic carrot cake with the tropical taste of pineapple and coconut.

49 of 72

Classic Coconut Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Coconut Cake

With coconut sponge, coconut filling, and a light whipped cream frosting, this layer cake is a coconut lover's dream.

50 of 72

Hazelnut Financiers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Mary Claire Britton

Recipe: Hazelnut Financiers

Homemade strawberry jam and lemon puree are beautiful spring toppers for these mini cakes that make serving a breeze.

51 of 72

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Carrot Cake Cheesecake

Both cheesecake and carrot cake lovers will be thrilled with this layered dessert.

52 of 72

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Delight everyone at the table with a vintage classic that showcases spring's fresh strawberries.

53 of 72

Pink Lemonade Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pink Lemonade Cake

When it comes to serving a crowd, we can always depend on a sheet cake recipe. This pastel cake will match all your Easter decorations.

54 of 72

Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pineapple-Coconut Cake

Tropical pineapple and coconut are a match made in dreamy cake heaven.

55 of 72

Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Ana Kelly Prop Stylist: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pound Cake

You can top this classic pound cake with seasonal fruit and dollops of whipped cream for perfect Easter presentation.

56 of 72

Lane Cupcakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lane Cupcakes

We turned the beloved Lane Cake recipe into an easy-to-serve cupcake recipe that kids and adults will love.

57 of 72

Toasted Almond-Butter Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Toasted Almond-Butter Cake

This tender cake is topped with cream cheese frosting, which any and every Easter guest will love.

58 of 72

Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Lemon-Vanilla Pound Cake with Lavender Glaze

Bright lemon brings a springy feel to this new pound cake recipe that's a fun replacement for the plain classics.

59 of 72

Four-Layer Coconut Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Four-Layer Coconut Cake

Take your Easter celebration to the next level (literally) by adding an extra layer to your dessert.

60 of 72

Strawberry Icebox Cake