Excellent Easter Basket Ideas for Kids, Teenagers, and Adults
Even though it's still chilly out, we can rest easy (in fleece pajamas) knowing spring is on its way. With the promise of a new season comes one of our favorite holidays to celebrate in the South: Easter. With pastel colors, painted Easter eggs, and fresh flowers galore, Easter decorations are simply gorgeous. As you plan which centerpiece will grace your dining room table for your holiday lunch, don't forget about the family's Easter baskets. We've found the best ideas for every member of the family. Whether you need a treat for a 9 month old baby or your 90-year-old grandmother, you've come to the right place. Buying for the men of the family can be difficult, so we've included some Easter basket ideas for them too. Maybe you were the master of Easter baskets when your kids were little, but now that they're tweens and teens it's so much harder. No worries, we've got Easter basket ideas for tweens and teens that they'll actually like. And if you need Easter basket stuffer ideas, we've got those, too. Hop into spring with these adorable baskets.
Rye Grass Easter Basket
For an Easter basket that keeps on giving, make it come alive. This rye grass Easter basket would make an adorable centerpiece, hostess gift, or adult Easter basket. Stuff it with a few of his or her favorite seasonal treats.
How to Make a Rye Grass Easter Basket
Iris Easter Basket
This pretty-in-purple basket is too cute not to make this spring. The best part about this Easter basket for adults, though, is that it takes just minutes to throw together with no complicated arranging.
How to Make an Iris Easter Basket
Easter Basket Flower Pot
Wow your Easter lunch guests with this impressive and bright arrangement. Even your kids will be in awe at this grown-up Easter basket.
How to Make an Easter Basket Flower Pot
Easter Candy Tree
The traditional Easter basket has grown branches! Kids will love this sweet tree, but it maintains a grown-up look for teens or tweens.
How to Make an Easter Candy Tree
Easter Egg Carton Planter Baskets
Adults with a green thumb will love an Easter basket they can grow. Use these adorable planters as placeholders or favors for Easter guests, or give them as thoughtful gifts to moms, sisters, aunts, and neighbors.
How to Make Easter Egg Carton Planter Baskets
Baby Girl Easter Basket
Put together a precious basket for a baby girl with essentials like bubble bath and just-for-fun gifts like bath crayons. A berry basket with string looped around the mid-section and tied into a bow gives that "brown paper packages tied up with string" vibe that we love. Tuck in a bunny, pastel-colored crib shoes, leggings, and a top to complete baby's first Easter basket. Oh, and don't forget the pastel grass to boost up the goodies.
Modern Easter Basket for The Artist
If you've got a Picasso on your hands, this artsy Easter basket for adults or kids will fuel their creativity. A variety of paints, colored pencils, a sponge, stickers (especially if this basket is for a little one), a miniature canvas, and a brush create all the artist needs to keep her creative works coming. We love tucking in a few brightly colored Easter eggs to keep it feeling perfectly on-point for the holiday. Line the bottom with coordinating faux grass; it makes a pretty addition and will work to keep all the products nestled securely in place.
Rain Boots Easter Basket
April showers bring May flowers, and with Easter falling on April 4 this year, a new pair of rain boots might be in order. The rain boots Easter basket doesn't have to stop at kids—teens could receive a more grown-up version with a pair of boots or shoes they've had on their wish list. If you're creating a rain boots Easter basket for a teen girl, tuck in a cute pair of floral-themed earrings, beauty products, and some chocolates. She's bound to love it.
Super Simple Felt Easter Basket
We'd be lying if we said this isn't the sweetest little Easter basket we've ever seen. The soft fabric and pink trim are perfect for a baby girl, but you can change up the colors to suit your family members. Create an Easter basket for Mom by tucking in her favorite Easter candy, a journal or devotional, and a little trinket like a bracelet. Give Dad a sweet Easter treat by filling his with a koozie, a new read, and lots of chocolate eggs.
Colorful Bucket Easter Baskets
Whether Easter baskets for kids, tweens, or teens, these DIY Easter bucket baskets are bright, easy, and budget-friendly. It's amazing what you can make with a plain metal bucket! Stuffing each with a bag of specialty chocolate, tissue-paper flowers, and plastic eggs create quite the budget-friendly treat to wake up to on Easter morning.
Toddler Beach Bucket Easter Baskets
If you're a coastal Southern family or plan to hit the beach for spring break, these beach bucket Easter baskets for toddlers are ideal for your sandy-toed little ones. Beach snacks, waterproof books, bath ducks that double as tide pool toys, sunglasses, and shovels create a tote that will keep little ones entertained all day long.
Faux Flowers Easter Basket
How pretty is this faux floral Easter basket? Flowers are universally gorgeous, so this Easter basket would work for a mom or adult friend. You don't need to fill it with much, if anything—especially if it's acting as an Easter basket for an adult. We love the idea of tucking in a pretty set of Corkcicle Stemless Champagne Flutes and her favorite bottle of bubbly.
Pampering Easter Basket
Now here's an Easter basket fit for those who like to indulge. We could all use a little pampering, and teens or adults will appreciate this Easter basket filled with spa-worthy items like face masks, a candle, and shower melts. You and your daughter can plan an at-home spa night after Easter dinner. We love the idea of adding a mug to corral the candy. She's guaranteed to think of that special Easter morning every time she pours herself a cup.
DIY Hot Air Balloon Easter Basket
This fun Easter basket for kids will get you extra creativity points. It would also make a sweet decoration for an Easter egg hunt. The presentation is already wow-worthy so stick to simple treats when it's time to fill it up.
Easter Basket…Ball
Whether boy, girl, toddler, or teen, if you have a baller in your family, this Easter basket will score major points. Stick little bunny ears on each of the basketball eggs to stick with the Easter theme.
Gardening Easter Basket
This beautiful Easter basket for the gardener in your family will be the most thoughtful gift he or she has received in a long time. A gardening Easter basket for an adult is the best way to welcome the bountiful gardening opportunities of spring.
Tween Easter Baskets
Instead of filling an Easter basket for tweens with candy or stuffed animals, surprise them with items they'll actually use in the spring and summer, like flips flops, hairbrushes, sunglasses, and more.
Baby Boy Easter Basket
If it's his first Easter, try a personalized Easter basket that a baby boy can grow into. Fill it with plush animals, Easter books, a few fun toys, and his favorite snacks.
Tulle Tutu Easter Basket
If you've got a tiny dancer in the house, she'll absolutely flip over this tutu Easter basket for kids. You can change up the colors to suite her personality. Fill it with coordinating Easter eggs or let her fill it up on her own during the annual Easter egg hunt.
BBQ Easter Basket
Looking for another grown-up Easter basket idea? The pitmaster of your family will happily accept this Easter basket filled with BBQ essentials he or she will use all spring and summer. A wooden crate like this can be reused for multiple purposes around the house afterward too. Don't forget to throw in a couple brews—he's bound to get thirsty with so much time spent behind the grill.
No-Sew Felt Easter Bunny Basket
This no-sew Easter Bunny basket is the easiest, cutest craft for the holiday. Your DIY skills will impress everyone at the school Easter egg hunt. Fill it with candy jewelry, candy-filled plastic eggs, and a set of hair bows to really get her squealing.
Dump Truck Easter Basket for Baby
Instead of a traditional wicker Easter basket for your baby or toddler, use a toy dump truck as the vessel for his or her Easter treats. Two birds, one stone, one happy baby. Pack it with things you know baby already loves like baby food, a homemade rattle, fruit and veggie pouches, and more. Hey, practical can be cute too.
DIY Candy Easter Basket
Young or old, any member of the family would love an Easter basket made entirely of candy. If you make this DIY Easter basket, be sure to book those checkups with the dentist on time.
Baking Easter Basket
Now find us a baker who wouldn't love this baking-themed Easter basket. There are endless filler possibilities, but sticking with pastel, springy gifts makes for a look the Easter Bunny would approve. For the expert baker in your family, this Easter basket is a day-maker. Tuck in some specialty sprinkles for the sweetest treat.
Fabric Easter Basket
You can make a fabric Easter basket for every member of the family with this easy pattern and the fabrics of your choice. The monogram on this Easter basket for a little girl is a sweet Southern touch, but make it masculine with a diamond-shaped version or skip it altogether for Dad and the boys. You can even create a basket for Fido by filling the personalized fabric bin with treats and toys. Bonus points if they're spring themed.
Football Helmet Easter Basket
This Easter basket idea for boys is practical and fun, but it doesn't have to stop at football helmets. Any sports-related vessel like baseball or softball caps, hockey helmets, golf bags, and more would work as Easter baskets for athletes. His favorite sports drink, a new glove, candy, cuddly animals, and other age-appropriate gifts will make this one a home run.
DIY Dip-Dyed Rope Bowl Easter Baskets
These cute bowls will make trendy Easter baskets for teen girls (just skip the bubbly and drop in a bottle of her favorite flavored seltzer), friends, or yourself. Make a few in different sizes so she can use and display them in her room year round. Nail polish, agate coasters, sunglasses, and similar seasonal items will create quite the Easter morning treat.
Ribbon Easter Basket
This pastel ribbon Easter basket showcases classic spring style that will work for any member of the family. The beauty in this basket is that you don't have to fill it with much, it already makes an impact. A duo of chocolate bunnies and a handful of Easter eggs in colors that coordinate with the ribbon topper create a grand effect.
Makeup Bag Easter Basket
This Easter basket for a teen girl will actually be appreciated and used. Fill a pastel makeup bag with all the beauty favorites she has in her vanity (and a candy or two). Total mom win.
Sparkling Moroccan Easter Baskets
If your little girl wants to bedazzle or glitter-fy everything in site, this shimmering DIY Easter basket has to greet her on Easter morning. She can use it to store toys or crafting supplies after the holiday. Teen girls will also love these baskets for storing odds and ends, whether rolled magazines, her extensive hair tie collection, or keeping her makeup stash on full display.
DIY Leather Tray Easter Basket
This DIY leather tray Easter basket will impress the men of the family on Easter morning, and they'll actually use it afterward. Leather trays like this are ideal for throwing keys or spare change in and can act as a clutter catcher, meaning it will be a winner for all parties involved. Create a nest for the tray to sit on using a ball of green paper shreds.
DIY Picket Fence Easter Basket
This DIY picket fence Easter basket is a fun craft for you and the kids. You can take control of the hot glue gun and let the kids paint the baskets. Once you've assembled each little box, fill the garden with green grass shreds and all the Easter-centric candy it can possibly hold. These also make great place card settings for your Easter meal.
Grown-Up Easter Basket
Does it have to be Easter for us to receive one of these lavish grown-up Easter baskets? We'd like to make a deal with the husbands to receive one of these once a month. A college-age daughter or teen daughter (minus the champagne) would love this beautiful basket, too. Her favorite beauty products, a recent copy of her favorite magazine (Southern Living, of course), chocolates, flowers, and the prettiest floral eggs create one stunning Easter basket idea for every grown lady in your life.
Mini Easter Baskets
For neighbors, teachers, hostesses or anyone who needs a little "happy" this Easter season, make them a mini Easter basket. Sometimes the smallest gestures can mean the most. Teeny tiny treats tucked in among gold paper shreds are a sweet touch.
Coffee Filter Flower Easter Baskets
This DIY project is budget friendly, so make a few extra flower Easter baskets to decorate around the house. These Easter baskets would be cute for kids, tweens, teens, or adults. You can also fill them with candy and give as teacher, neighbor, or hostess gifts. Simply fill each with brightly colored jelly beans or foil-wrapped chocolate eggs for a hint of something sweet.