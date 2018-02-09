Hop into Spring with These Easy Easter Appetizers

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are definitely a Southern staple – so much so that no dish-covered gathering is complete without their presence on the table. Why else would beautiful serving plates designed to hold deviled eggs, and deviled eggs only, exist in such lovely designs?

Take a couple of delicious deviled eggs to a Southern soirée, and you're sure to have the most gobbled up dish before dinner is even served. Since these party treats are always such a fan favorite, why not master a deviled egg recipe of your own and declare deviled eggs your signature party dish? That way, not only will you have a simple go-to dish if you're ever in a pinch, but you'll also know for certain that the plate you bring will definitely leave clean.

But, if you've never made deviled eggs before, don't let their fancy façade scare you. They are actually super simple to make, and we're here to help you learn how. Watch as we demonstrate how easy it is to master this heavenly finger food, and you'll be prepared for any potluck party invitation that comes your way.

Though most crowds will devour this appetizer any which way it is served, our editors enjoy their deviled eggs with a touch of mustard, just a modest amount of mayonnaise, and a little sweet pickle taste. The filling for the basic version we demonstrate here is just that and quite simple; it's nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. This simple formula sets the foundation for original additions, such as bacon, pimiento, or chives, to name a few. There are so many ways to spruce up this Southern staple. If you're looking for a devilish upgrade, be sure to try one of our classic deviled egg recipes. There are more than a few options for a flavorful twist.