Hop into Spring with These Easy Easter Appetizers

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated December 20, 2021
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Even though the main dish is the star of the show at Easter dinner, every Southern hostess knows you've got to have appetizers to welcome your guests. That doesn't mean that you should spend even more time and effort in the kitchen than you already are, though. These easy Easter appetizers will look beautiful and taste incredible, but no one will know how easy they were to put together. With classic Easter appetizers like deviled eggs and ham biscuits, the whole crowd will be pleased. For the easiest Easter appetizer, go with recipes with short and sweet ingredient lists, like our bacon bow ties and pimiento cheese sausage balls. It wouldn't be a gathering without a good cheese or dip, and we've got plenty of recipes that will fit right in as Easter appetizers. While you're planning out your Easter menu, don't forget the appetizers! These are the easiest Easter appetizer recipes to get on the table. Your guests will love you even more for it.

Tomato Tea Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

This classic tomato sandwich only requires a few ingredients, but they'll disappear right before your eyes.

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

Serve this Southern favorite on crunchy crostinis for easy individual pickup.

Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

Credit: Anna Theoktisto/Getty Images

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

We made your classic sausage balls recipe even better with the addition of another Southern go-to, pimiento cheese.

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Instead of having everyone dip out of the same bowl, prepare these individual crackers ahead of time, so each guest gets all the flavor in each little bite.

How To Make Deviled Eggs

Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are definitely a Southern staple – so much so that no dish-covered gathering is complete without their presence on the table. Why else would beautiful serving plates designed to hold deviled eggs, and deviled eggs only, exist in such lovely designs?

Take a couple of delicious deviled eggs to a Southern soirée, and you're sure to have the most gobbled up dish before dinner is even served. Since these party treats are always such a fan favorite, why not master a deviled egg recipe of your own and declare deviled eggs your signature party dish? That way, not only will you have a simple go-to dish if you're ever in a pinch, but you'll also know for certain that the plate you bring will definitely leave clean.

But, if you've never made deviled eggs before, don't let their fancy façade scare you. They are actually super simple to make, and we're here to help you learn how. Watch as we demonstrate how easy it is to master this heavenly finger food, and you'll be prepared for any potluck party invitation that comes your way.

RELATED: 18 Ways with Deviled Eggs

Though most crowds will devour this appetizer any which way it is served, our editors enjoy their deviled eggs with a touch of mustard, just a modest amount of mayonnaise, and a little sweet pickle taste. The filling for the basic version we demonstrate here is just that and quite simple; it's nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. This simple formula sets the foundation for original additions, such as bacon, pimiento, or chives, to name a few. There are so many ways to spruce up this Southern staple. If you're looking for a devilish upgrade, be sure to try one of our classic deviled egg recipes. There are more than a few options for a flavorful twist.

Mamau's Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

Our Editor-in-Chief Sid Evans shared his grandmother's recipe for cheese straws, which will surely become a tradition for your family's holidays, too.

Mini Potato Skins

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop styling: Claire Spollen; Food styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Mini Potato Skins

Picky kids and choosy adults alike will adore this bite-sized appetizer that you can make with six ingredients you probably already have on hand.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

This simple appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes, but it doesn't slack on presentation or flavor.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

This two-ingredient recipe couldn't be easier or more delicious. It'd be wise to make multiple batches.

Ham Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Ham Biscuits

There's nothing quite like a flaky buttermilk biscuit with ham. These biscuits are made even more delicious with our Pecan Cheese Spread.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Your guests will actually have dreams about these cheesy bites of goodness. This recipe will be your new party go-to.

Collard Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Collard Dip

Classic collards get an appetizer makeover with this warm, cheesy dip.

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

This Southern classic is a recipe to keep on hand for any spring luncheon or get-together.

Muffuletta Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Muffaletta Deviled Eggs

We're just as happy with these delicous deviled eggs as we are with candy-filled plastic eggs. Don't want to be subject to just one deviled egg recipe? Make our DIY Deviled Egg Bar for an interactive appetizer experience.

Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip

This creamy crab dip includes a Southern favorite, Old Bay seasoning. Crackers and colorful endive make great vehicles for this decadent dip.

Deviled Crab Dip

Credit: Eva Kolenko

Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip

Calling all coastal cooks: You've got a new crab recipe to try.

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham; Food Styling: Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Has there ever been any artichoke and spinach dip left at the end of the gathering? No, the answer is no.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

This fresh take on classic finger sandwiches looks beautiful and tastes even better.

Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus

Southerners can justify adding black-eyed peas to many dishes, and this hummus is proof that they'll always taste just right.

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This crab dish from Mobile, Alabama, is a light and beautiful way to start your meal. You can serve it in lettuce cups or with saltine crackers as more of a dip.

Chicks in a Blanket

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket

Chicken-apple sausages are a welcome and flavorful change from usual pigs in a blanket and a homemade everything bagel seasoning topping makes them over-the-top delicious.

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

These homemade crackers are the most thoughtful addition to a cheese and charcuterie board.

Caramelized Onion Dip

Credit: Getty Images / 7886565

Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

The key to the most flavorful dip is cooking the onions over medium heat until they're translucent and then reducing the heat until they're nice and brown. From there, all you need to do is mix the rest of the ingredients and grab a bag of classic potato chips.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise

Transform your favorite BLT into an adorable appetizer with these mini stacked sandwiches. You can prepare the sandwiches an hour ahead of time and chill them in the refrigerator.

Deviled Crab Melts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts

These crostinis with melty cheese, fresh tomatoes, and lightly spiced crab are the most elegant way to kick off your holiday meal.

Bacon Deviled Eggs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Bacon Deviled Eggs

We dreamed up a fun grazing-board presentation for this new deviled egg recipe. Include cheese straws, pickled okra, hummus, or whatever dips and crudites you prefer.

Baked Brie with Pecans

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Brie with Pecans

Baked brie is a go-to appetizer for Southern hostesses, but we dressed it up for a holiday gathering with a flavorful spiced honey-pecan mixture on top.

Easy Egg Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Easy Egg Salad

You can make this egg salad up to three days before Easter to save you time that morning. We love to make tea sandwiches with different kinds of bread to add a nice visual element to your presentation.

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

With five store-bought ingredients, this is the easiest appetizer to make. Crunchy phyllo dough and pecans, creamy brie, and red pepper jelly for a little kick make this a well-balanced bite.

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

An appetizer spread wouldn't be complete without a cheesy dip, and this one can be prepped a day in advance before baking. You'll love the tangy-spicy combination of flavors.

Creamy Avocado Dip

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Once you try this tasty dip with your Easter appetizer spread, you'll want to put this avocado dip on every sandwich or wrap you make, too.

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

You won't believe how much flavor is stuffed into these little mushroom bites.

By Mary Shannon Wells