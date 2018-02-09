Hop into Spring with These Easy Easter Appetizers
Even though the main dish is the star of the show at Easter dinner, every Southern hostess knows you've got to have appetizers to welcome your guests. That doesn't mean that you should spend even more time and effort in the kitchen than you already are, though. These easy Easter appetizers will look beautiful and taste incredible, but no one will know how easy they were to put together. With classic Easter appetizers like deviled eggs and ham biscuits, the whole crowd will be pleased. For the easiest Easter appetizer, go with recipes with short and sweet ingredient lists, like our bacon bow ties and pimiento cheese sausage balls. It wouldn't be a gathering without a good cheese or dip, and we've got plenty of recipes that will fit right in as Easter appetizers. While you're planning out your Easter menu, don't forget the appetizers! These are the easiest Easter appetizer recipes to get on the table. Your guests will love you even more for it.
Tomato Tea Sandwiches
Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches
This classic tomato sandwich only requires a few ingredients, but they'll disappear right before your eyes.
Picnic Egg Salad
Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad
Serve this Southern favorite on crunchy crostinis for easy individual pickup.
Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
We made your classic sausage balls recipe even better with the addition of another Southern go-to, pimiento cheese.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Instead of having everyone dip out of the same bowl, prepare these individual crackers ahead of time, so each guest gets all the flavor in each little bite.
How To Make Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Basic Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are definitely a Southern staple – so much so that no dish-covered gathering is complete without their presence on the table. Why else would beautiful serving plates designed to hold deviled eggs, and deviled eggs only, exist in such lovely designs?
Take a couple of delicious deviled eggs to a Southern soirée, and you're sure to have the most gobbled up dish before dinner is even served. Since these party treats are always such a fan favorite, why not master a deviled egg recipe of your own and declare deviled eggs your signature party dish? That way, not only will you have a simple go-to dish if you're ever in a pinch, but you'll also know for certain that the plate you bring will definitely leave clean.
But, if you've never made deviled eggs before, don't let their fancy façade scare you. They are actually super simple to make, and we're here to help you learn how. Watch as we demonstrate how easy it is to master this heavenly finger food, and you'll be prepared for any potluck party invitation that comes your way.
Though most crowds will devour this appetizer any which way it is served, our editors enjoy their deviled eggs with a touch of mustard, just a modest amount of mayonnaise, and a little sweet pickle taste. The filling for the basic version we demonstrate here is just that and quite simple; it's nothing more than egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, and relish. This simple formula sets the foundation for original additions, such as bacon, pimiento, or chives, to name a few. There are so many ways to spruce up this Southern staple. If you're looking for a devilish upgrade, be sure to try one of our classic deviled egg recipes. There are more than a few options for a flavorful twist.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws
Our Editor-in-Chief Sid Evans shared his grandmother's recipe for cheese straws, which will surely become a tradition for your family's holidays, too.
Mini Potato Skins
Recipe: Mini Potato Skins
Picky kids and choosy adults alike will adore this bite-sized appetizer that you can make with six ingredients you probably already have on hand.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
This simple appetizer is ready in just 15 minutes, but it doesn't slack on presentation or flavor.
Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers
This two-ingredient recipe couldn't be easier or more delicious. It'd be wise to make multiple batches.
Ham Biscuits
Recipe: Ham Biscuits
There's nothing quite like a flaky buttermilk biscuit with ham. These biscuits are made even more delicious with our Pecan Cheese Spread.
Cheese Dreams
Recipe: Cheese Dreams
Your guests will actually have dreams about these cheesy bites of goodness. This recipe will be your new party go-to.
Collard Dip
Recipe: Collard Dip
Classic collards get an appetizer makeover with this warm, cheesy dip.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
This Southern classic is a recipe to keep on hand for any spring luncheon or get-together.
Muffuletta Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Muffaletta Deviled Eggs
We're just as happy with these delicous deviled eggs as we are with candy-filled plastic eggs. Don't want to be subject to just one deviled egg recipe? Make our DIY Deviled Egg Bar for an interactive appetizer experience.
Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
Recipe: Hot Crab-and-Artichoke Dip
This creamy crab dip includes a Southern favorite, Old Bay seasoning. Crackers and colorful endive make great vehicles for this decadent dip.
Deviled Crab Dip
Recipe: Deviled Crab Dip
Calling all coastal cooks: You've got a new crab recipe to try.
Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Recipe: Artichoke and Spinach Dip
Has there ever been any artichoke and spinach dip left at the end of the gathering? No, the answer is no.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
This fresh take on classic finger sandwiches looks beautiful and tastes even better.
Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Recipe: Smoky Black-Eyed Pea Hummus
Southerners can justify adding black-eyed peas to many dishes, and this hummus is proof that they'll always taste just right.
West Indies Crab Salad
Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad
This crab dish from Mobile, Alabama, is a light and beautiful way to start your meal. You can serve it in lettuce cups or with saltine crackers as more of a dip.
Chicks in a Blanket
Recipe: Chicks in a Blanket
Chicken-apple sausages are a welcome and flavorful change from usual pigs in a blanket and a homemade everything bagel seasoning topping makes them over-the-top delicious.
Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers
These homemade crackers are the most thoughtful addition to a cheese and charcuterie board.
Caramelized Onion Dip
Recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip
The key to the most flavorful dip is cooking the onions over medium heat until they're translucent and then reducing the heat until they're nice and brown. From there, all you need to do is mix the rest of the ingredients and grab a bag of classic potato chips.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches with Bacon Mayonnaise
Transform your favorite BLT into an adorable appetizer with these mini stacked sandwiches. You can prepare the sandwiches an hour ahead of time and chill them in the refrigerator.
Deviled Crab Melts
Recipe: Deviled Crab Melts
These crostinis with melty cheese, fresh tomatoes, and lightly spiced crab are the most elegant way to kick off your holiday meal.
Bacon Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Bacon Deviled Eggs
We dreamed up a fun grazing-board presentation for this new deviled egg recipe. Include cheese straws, pickled okra, hummus, or whatever dips and crudites you prefer.
Baked Brie with Pecans
Recipe: Baked Brie with Pecans
Baked brie is a go-to appetizer for Southern hostesses, but we dressed it up for a holiday gathering with a flavorful spiced honey-pecan mixture on top.
Easy Egg Salad
Recipe: Easy Egg Salad
You can make this egg salad up to three days before Easter to save you time that morning. We love to make tea sandwiches with different kinds of bread to add a nice visual element to your presentation.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
With five store-bought ingredients, this is the easiest appetizer to make. Crunchy phyllo dough and pecans, creamy brie, and red pepper jelly for a little kick make this a well-balanced bite.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
An appetizer spread wouldn't be complete without a cheesy dip, and this one can be prepped a day in advance before baking. You'll love the tangy-spicy combination of flavors.
Creamy Avocado Dip
Recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip
Once you try this tasty dip with your Easter appetizer spread, you'll want to put this avocado dip on every sandwich or wrap you make, too.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
You won't believe how much flavor is stuffed into these little mushroom bites.