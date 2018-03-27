Here's How To Set The Perfect Easter Table
Like any holiday, there's no better way to celebrate Easter than by gathering friends and family around your dining room table for a festive meal. While we all know the importance of serving delicious food and refreshing drinks to our guests, Southerners believe that it's equally important to have a beautifully set table to showcase the carefully crafted menu. If you're feeling stumped and in need of dining room ideas, you've come to the right place. From edible dyed eggs to adorable bunny plates to the perfect Easter ham, the Southern Living collection at Dillard's has you covered.
We know setting and decorating a table for a big event like Easter brunch can be overwhelming, so we've teamed up with Senior Stylist and tablescape artist extraordinaire, Buffy Hargett, to help inspire your springtime aesthetic. The perfect mix of traditional elements and fun, seasonal accessories makes this playful Easter tablescape a winner in any household. One of Buffy's tips? Stick to a theme. With all of your elements, returning to a central theme with your table – be it a neutral palette, fun napkins, or even pretty colored glasses – will make your Easter table feel cohesive.