28 Easy Spring Decorating Ideas We're DIYing this Weekend
As soon as there's a hint of warmer weather, you can bet we're gearing up for spring. The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, and it's time to bring a little color and greenery inside. Don't have enough time to devote yourself to a major DIY spring or Easter decor project? Not to worry. Whether you're looking to grab the glue gun or get some inspiration from your garden, there are plenty of ways to give a nod to the season. These easy spring DIY decorating ideas are super simple and can last for years to come, so you don't have to refashion something every year. From stunning Easter crafts, to beautiful dyed eggs, and amazing garden containers—there's something for every space on this list.
Easter Egg Planters
These tiny planters are easier than you think. Use tiny ferns, bitty succulents, or fill with water and drop in a pretty flower bud.
Yarn Easter Eggs
Dyed eggs are beautiful, but they certainly don't keep for more than a day or two when unrefrigerated. These yarn-wrapped eggs are the perfect alternative. The best part is, you can store them after the holiday is over and they'll be good as new next year.
Decoupage Easter Eggs
If you're not the best crafter, this might be the DIY project for you. Simply cut strips of paper and adhere to a paper mache egg with a layer of Modge Podge—no glue gun required.
Rye Grass Easter Basket
Imagine their surprise when they wake up on Easter morning to these Easter baskets stuffed with sweet treats.
Floral Carrot Wreath
With the help of floral foam and a cage, plus your favorite orange blooms, you'll have a fresh spring arrangement even the Easter Bunny will gush over.
Easter Carton Planters
These little planters will make beautiful place card holders on your Easter lunch table.
Ombre Egg Centerpiece
If you can dye eggs, you can make this centerpiece. After you dye the eggs, place them in a clear glass vessel for the easiest Easter centerpiece.
Iris Easter Basket
You don't have to be a pro at flower arranging to make this stunning arrangement. Instead of cut flowers, we used potted iris plants.
Burlap Carrot Easter Wreath
This is the best way to brighten your entryway this season. Start with a pre-made wreath frame from the craft store and tie burlap strips to cover the entire surface area. Then, wrap some orange felt around foam cones, tying off the tops with green ribbon. Affix the carrots to the burlap wreath.
Paint Pen Eggs
No need to fuss with messy dye this year. Grab a few paint pens and get to decorating.
Basket Flower Pot
This centerpiece looks a little tricky, but with our step-by-step instructions you'll be able to master it in no time.
Carrot Centerpiece
This stunning centerpiece features one of spring's favorite veggies. Just make sure the Easter bunny doesn't get to it first.
Modge Podge Easter Eggs
We love the neon colors of these eggs. They'll make an impact wherever they're displayed.
Easter Candy Tree
Why should the Christmas tree have all the fun? This is a clever way to display all those pastel-colored Easter sweets.
Floral Door Basket
The secret to this floral basket is stuffing it with empty plastic bottles before covering with sheet moss.
Floral Tea Cups
No instructions needed here. This decorating idea is as simple as placing a single large-budded flower in a teacup at each place setting, or scattered around your table for a beautiful spring display.
Pots Bursting with Blooms
Adorn your entryway with copious blooms in containers to welcome spring. Cluster three containers together in varying sizes to create this look.
Floating Flower Arrangement
Though it appears delicate and ephemeral, it couldn't be easier. All you need is your favorite spring blooms and a bowl of water.
Rule of Odds
For a balanced design no matter the occasion, follow the rule of odds and be sure to play with different vase heights. Floral designer and former Southern Living stylist Buffy Hargett Miller counsels using white tulips and purple hyacinths with a makeshift garland of tree clippings and allium blooms scattered around.
Tulip Water Arrangement
Dive deep with a unique spin the on traditional flower arrangement. After carting home a bunch of your favorite tulips from the grocery store, trim the stems and arrange them in vases with votives, if desired. Be sure not to overcrowd the blooms.
Blooming Asparagus Arrangment
Who knew asparagus could make such an elegant arrangement? Throw in some kale along with your other flowers, and you'll have a stunning spring display.
Speckled Eggs
Add a happy dash of blue to your spring table with adorable eggs. Don't worry, it's easier than it looks. The speckling is the product of a little paint splattered with a toothbrush.
Colorful Eggs Meet Classic Silver
Pull out your favorite silver pieces to hold your newly dyed creations. When choosing colors, match the eggs with spring flowers for an extra-special touch.
The Ombré Arrangement
Few things are more cheerful than a sea of pink. For this arrangement, you'll need a dampened block of florist foam and a vessel for your flowers. We used light pink roses, ranunculus, and deep pink peonies. Fill in any remaining gaps with greenery.
Crazy for Cabbage
Make a statement with some cabbage this spring. After hollowing it out, you'll place a mason jar inside to hold the flowers. Here, we chose tulips, hyacinth, and spray roses.
Sweet Tweet Treat
Kids and adults with be equally delighted to find this tasty decoration on their Easter plate. Start with a ball of Spanish moss, shaping it into a nest by opening it with your thumbs. Hold it together by wrapping a single strand of florist wire around the outer edge. Gather some twigs, place on a plate, top with the nest, and fill with sweet pastel Jordan almonds. A silk butterfly adds the delicate finishing touch.
Say Chocolate
Don't say cheese, say chocolate with this fun Easter Bunny photo prop.
Hippity-Hopping Kid's Centerpiece
Easy but playful, this centerpiece is an ideal addition to a kids' table, entryway, and anywhere else you want a little spring cheer. Simply fill a glass bowl with dried peas and top with a chocolate bunny and flowers.