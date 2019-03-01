53 Beautiful Easter Decorations for 2022
Christmas decorations may be the most over-the-top in the holiday decorating category, but Easter decorations definitely win the spot for cutest. With pretty pastel colors, vibrant spring flowers, beautiful Easter eggs, and the Easter Bunny as mascot, Easter decorations are undeniably adorable. Here, we share some of our favorite Easter decorating ideas, from fun DIY crafts for the kids to gorgeous tablescapes for your prettiest Easter dinner yet. If the weather fairs in your favor, we've included outdoor Easter decoration ideas that incorporate the vibrancy of our spring gardens. Hop to it—it's time to decorate for Easter!
Speckled Robin's Eggs
These pretty Easter eggs make adorable place cards, but you can also place them in vases or bowls around the house. Get the tutorial here.
Easter Egg Carton Planters
These cute Easter decorations can stand in as place cards and be given to guests as favors, too. Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
Colorful Easter Eggs with Classic Silver
Mix pastel Easter fun with timeless silver for a springy but classic feel. Get the tutorial here.
The Easter Candy Tree
Perfect for an Easter egg hunt or the kids' table on Easter day, little ones can pluck their own favor from this fun tree! Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
The Basket Wreath
Mod Podge Easter Eggs
These bright Easter eggs are a fun craft for you and the kids to do together. Place them in centerpieces and vessels around the house. Get the tutorial here.
Wheatgrass Place Cards
Mini wheatgrass pots are a springy way to welcome guests to the table and leave them with a favor to take home. Get all the details on this gorgeous table here.
Kid-Friendly Easter Setup
Give the kids a sweet setting with Easter snacks and a kraft paper tablecloth with crayons for doodling. Get the details on how to set up this party here.
Sheep Cupcakes
These fun treats are the cutest place cards or centerpiece additions that guests can take home. Watch the video tutorial here.
Easter Egg Initial Place Cards
Leave every guest a little treat with a pastel Easter egg with their first initial penned on it. See the details of this table here.
A Whimsical Purple and Teal Table
This beautiful Easter table pairs classic elements with a spunky color palette. Get all the details on this tablescape and its place settings here.
Garden Tablescape
Wow Easter guests with a table that brings spring inside. Get the tutorial here.
The Carrot Centerpiece
Fresh Wheatgrass and Flowers Centerpiece
Use your cake stands in an inventive way with this cheery spring centerpiece. Get the tutorial here.
The Can't-Be-Beat Blue and White Table
Add some modern flair to a classic blue and white table for Easter. Get all the details on this table and its individual place settings here.
The Succulent Wreath
Ombré Easter Egg Centerpiece
You can use any vase or container to showcase these pretty ombré eggs in whatever color palette you choose! Get the full tutorial here.
Nest of Sweets
These delicate little nests are easy to DIY, and you can use them as place cards or mini decorations for side tables and centerpieces. Get the tutorial here.
Gold Leaf Eggs
The Easter Basket Flower Pot
Regardless what the Easter Bunny brings, this "Easter basket" will be the star of the show. Get the instructions here.
Laid-back Easter Arrangement
Whether as a centerpiece or side-table arrangement, this scene isn't fussy. Simply arrange colorful potted flowers with bunny figurines and Easter candies strewn about. For extra spring flair, wrap your container in moss.
Naturally Dyed Easter Eggs
We love the cool colors a homemade dye made from berries makes. Get the written instructions here.
The Collected Arrangement
Did you ever think it would be so easy to have Pinterest-worthy Easter decor? Get the instructions here.
Yarn Easter Eggs
If you're not into messy dyed Easter eggs, these cute DIY eggs are perfect. Plus, they last year after year. Get the tutorial here.
The Cabbage Centerpiece
This fun spring floral arrangement is easier to put together than it looks, but your impressed guests don't have to know that. Get the instructions here.
Printable Easter Bingo
Give the kids a fun activity on Easter with this sweet printable Bingo game. Print here.
Pink Peony Table
If there's ever a holiday to go all-out with a pastel pink and orange table setting, Easter is it. Get all the details and instructions here.
The No-Arranging Iris Arrangement
This sweet spring arrangement would make an adorable centerpiece, table accent, or gift. Get the instructions here.
Paper Mache Easter Eggs
This is an easy craft for even those who aren't well-versed in DIY holiday decor. Plus, you can have fun with which patterns and colors you use. Get the instructions here.
The Rye Grass Easter Basket
You can put one of these fun baskets on every table if you want to. Fill them with Easter eggs stuffed with treats for kids to find. Get the instructions here.
Easter Egg Planters
These tiny planters are a fun project to make with the kids, and they can show them off as kids' table centerpieces on Easter. Get the tutorial here.
The Asparagus Arrangement
One of our favorite spring veggies gets all dressed up (and spared from the dinner plate) with this fun arrangement. You can cut asparagus stems different lengths to fit different vases for a varied-height centerpiece that will wow. Get the instructions here.
Easter Bunny Photo Prop
The kids will love this fun prop when it comes time for the obligatory family photo. Get the written instructions here.
Paint Pen Eggs
This might be the easiest Easter craft of all time! All you need is eggs, a paint pen, and your creativity. Get the written instructions here.
The Flower Holder Wreath
DIY Easter Napkin Rings
Make these cute napkin rings to correspond with your Easter table settings and centerpiece. Get the step-by-step written instructions here.
Chick Easter Eggs
Lay out some newspaper and let the kids have a crafty afternoon with these cute chicks. Watch the tutorial video here.
Kid's Easter Centerpiece
A white-chocolate bunny is the star of this fun centerpiece for the kids' table. Get the details on this table here.
Marbled Nail Polish Easter Eggs
Master marbleizing without buying dye with this easy Easter egg tutorial. All you need is your favorite nail polish colors and a few store-bought items for the prettiest Easter eggs you ever did see! Get the written instructions here.
The Garden Party
Take Easter outside for some fresh spring air with a beautifully decorated table. Bright hues and a cabbage tureen are perfect for the day. Tie monogrammed napkins with personalized place cards. Get the details on this table here.
Fresh Fruit Arrangement
For your kitchen decor, pick an arrangement that's equal parts attractive and practical. This one is planted with fragrant ingredients ready to be clipped for cooking. Fill a ceramic container (add a hole in the bottom for drainage) with potting soil. Then plant parsley, thyme, Swiss chard, and violas. Nestle a few tangerines on top for extra vibrance. Form a "handle" out of fresh rosemary. Water regularly, and keep in a sunny spot on the counter.
Floral Tea Cups
Fluffy peonies are one of spring's greatest gifts to our tables. Instead of keeping them in the centerpiece, give each place setting a little peony love by placing one in a vintage teacup. You can even top each peony with a handwritten place card.
Floral Fabric Easter Eggs
Sara Albers of Alice and Lois shared these adorable DIY Easter eggs with us. With five supplies and five steps, you can adorn every inch of your Easter table with these springy eggs in your favorite pattern. Get the instructions here.
Elegant Floating Flower Arrangement
There's no need to stress over an extravagant Easter centerpiece when this simple display is gorgeous on its own. This is hands-down the easiest floral arrangement you'll ever make. Get the instructions here.
Easter Egg Tree
The Easter egg tree is a popular tradition with European roots, and it's such a fun activity for the kids to get involved in. Learn about the Easter egg tree's history and how to make your own here.
Single-Flower Groupings
For this gorgeous but simple centerpiece, cinch the stems of tulips (or your spring flower of choice!) with a clear rubber band to keep them together. Alternate with ornamental kale to add green to the space. Get the details on this table here.
Praiseworthy Purple Blooms
Start with a ceramic flowerpot (with a complementary saucer to catch any drainage) to create this centerpiece. Fill it with potting soil, and plant a collar of violas around the rim. Place blooming hyacinth bulbs in the center, and add a few stately salvias for height. We fashioned a "handle" out of thin wooden branches. Fill the saucer with decorative sheet moss, and finish the look with faux eggs and birds' nests.
The Kid's Table
Don't leave the kids feeling nervous at the adults' table. Create a mini tablescape for the kids' table with durable plates and fun activities to keep them occupied.
Pretty Peonies
Tie a 3-inch florist foam cage that's been soaked in water to the center of a wooden stick. Use camellia greenery (the glossy green foliage) to cover the materials and give the wreath volume. Then tuck spiky sword fern behind Queen Anne's lace (the clusters of small ivory flowers) with hellebores sprouting from the greenery. A peony with a halo of variegated leaves acts as a focal point, but single blooms can be used to fill empty spaces. Tie a piece of ribbon to either side of the stick to serve as a hanger. These hardy flower and foliage selections will last a week. Swap out tired blooms to keep the swag fresh.
Tabletop Easter Resurrection Garden
Any extra terracotta pot that you have around your house is great for this DIY Resurrection Garden. Have the kids help with this project as a teaching moment of the meaning of Easter. Watch the step-be-step video here.
Vibrant Garden Party
Host a design-your-own-centerpiece Easter party. Ask guests to bring their own baskets for the arrangements and provide a variety of potted plants. Gardening shears and gloves make great inexpensive party favors. Read all the details on this Easter Gathering in the Garden here.
Bring Out the Cabbage Ware
There's no better time to revive your grandmother's cabbage ware set than for an Easter feast. Pair the iconic green plates with a centerpiece bursting of pink florals and egg cups with calligraphy-styled eggs as place holders. For menu inspiration, read all the details of this Elegant Easter Potluck here.
Weave in Wheatgrass
Ditch the faux filler grass, and plant the real thing in an Easter basket this year. Add a plastic liner to the container, and fill with potting soil. Around ten days to two weeks before Easter, sprinkle wheatgrass seeds (available at garden centers) on top of the soil. Set in a sunny spot and water well. Nestle naturally dyed eggs in the grass. A festive bow finishes the look.