An Easy Guide on How To Boil Eggs for Easter
As far as holidays go, Easter has the cutest crafts. (Pastels! Bunnies! Carrots! Eggs!) While there's no shortage of clever DIY decor ideas, dyeing Easter eggs is always the project we look forward to the most. Let us help you ensure this Easter is as egg-cellent as can be by sharing our essential tips for the best Easter eggs ever, including the ever-important tips for how to quickly and easily boil eggs for Easter crafts.
First: Refrigerate the Eggs
You must refrigerate them before and after boiling since eggs are perishable. This step is essential if you're boiling two or more batches of eggs—one for dyeing and one for deviling, the former for decorating and the latter for eating. You'll want to ensure that all the eggs have been properly refrigerated and prepared. (For more info on how long eggs last in the refrigerator, check out the rest of our egg safety tips.)
Second: Boil the Eggs
Boiling eggs is the essential first step in many Easter egg-decorating tutorials. You'll need a saucepan, water, and eggs to boil eggs. Place the eggs in the saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a rolling boil over medium heat, and then remove the saucepan from the stove. Let the eggs sit for 10 to 15 minutes, then submerge them in cool water to halt the cooking process.
Third: Decorate the Eggs
Once your eggs have been hard-boiled and cooled, they're ready to decorate. Here are some of our favorite DIY ideas and tutorials to try during your next Easter egg season. Check out how to dye eggs using Kool-Aid and DIY a marbled effect using fresh or frozen blueberries.
Paint Pen Easter Eggs
Don't feel like making a mess with food coloring or dyes this Easter? Choose a simpler way to decorate eggs that still has a creative flair. Shop your local craft store for paint pens and draw directly onto your hard-boiled eggs. You can be as creative as you like or go for an abstract marking pattern that still makes a beautiful impression.
Watercolor Easter Eggs
Easter is about spending time with family, so instead of the traditional egg dye, spend the day painting delicate watercolors. If you want your egg to stand out from the crowd, try sketching your idea lightly in pencil first to help guide your paint strokes.
Perfect Golden Eggs
Add a little glimmer to your Easter table with these golden eggs. It only takes six simple steps, and you can have a unique arrangement of gold-foil eggs.
Natural Dye with Beets and Onions
Vegetables provide some of nature's most beautiful colors, so why not use them to add some coloring to our Easter decor? Beets and yellow onions combine with water and vinegar, boiling to become a natural food coloring. These orange and pink shades are perfect for Easter. The longer you leave an egg sitting in the dye, the more vibrant the color will be.
Chick Easter Eggs
This egg decoration can be fun for the whole family. Prepare by arranging everything you need to build your chick, like feathers, googly eyes, and pre-cut triangles for the nose. Then, paint or dye your Easter chicks in different colors and have fun placing faces on each.