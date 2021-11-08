These Vintage-Inspired Handmade Christmas Ornaments Are Destined to Become Family Heirlooms

I get most excited about decorating the Christmas tree when the holidays roll around. There is a special kind of magic in gently placing an ornament between the flickering lights and sparkly tinsel on the tree, finding the perfect spot for it to hang. And the ornament I remember most fondly from my childhood is a beautiful glass ballerina figurine, inspired by my stepmom's love of dance and gifted to her in her own childhood. One day, I hope my own child will look at that same ornament and love it just as much as I do.