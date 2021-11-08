These Vintage-Inspired Handmade Christmas Ornaments Are Destined to Become Family Heirlooms
I get most excited about decorating the Christmas tree when the holidays roll around. There is a special kind of magic in gently placing an ornament between the flickering lights and sparkly tinsel on the tree, finding the perfect spot for it to hang. And the ornament I remember most fondly from my childhood is a beautiful glass ballerina figurine, inspired by my stepmom's love of dance and gifted to her in her own childhood. One day, I hope my own child will look at that same ornament and love it just as much as I do.
That's exactly how Cody Foster & Co., a family-owned and operated business located in Valentine, a small town in the Sand Hills region of north-central Nebraska, wants you to feel about its handmade Christmas tree ornaments. Inspired by offbeat vintage pieces and unconventional antiques, founder Cody Foster started the company in 1993 after learning craft-making from his grandmother, Isa Foster. Still in high school at the time, Foster began making ornaments with the support of his mother, hoping to create "joyful additions to the home" (as the brand puts it) that would become family collectibles passed down from generation to generation.
With all products carefully handmade with materials like glass and metal, the brand has grown exponentially over the last 28 years and is now sold wholesale all over the U.S. and in several foreign countries. You can find Cody Foster & Co. in some of your favorite shops, one of them being a fan favorite, Nordstrom.
