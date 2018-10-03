Season's greetings for everyone on your Christmas list.

What To Write in a Christmas Card

What to Write in a Christmas Card

When writing, a general rule of thumb is to keep your message appropriate to the recipient and the occasion. Christmas card notes should be short and sweet, but inscriptions should also be warm and seasonal. Of course, write accordingly if the recipient is your "Aunt Joan," who requires paragraphs of life updates. Strike a balance between concise and festive, and you'll have appropriate Christmas card sentiments for everyone on your list.

Begin (and end) each inscription with a seasonal greeting such as "Merry Christmas." Follow it with a personal message appropriate to your relationship with the recipient, and close with a final festive address, plus your signature. Most of the sentiments collected below work for general seasonal greetings too. You could also add "Happy Holidays," "Season's Greetings," or "Happy Hanukkah" to the message, depending on the holiday you're celebrating and who is the recipient of your correspondence. Happy writing!

What to Write in a Christmas Card for a Boyfriend or Girlfriend

This card should be appropriately festive and affectionate. It's ideal for keeping the message short and sweet.

All I Want for Christmas Quote "All I Want for Christmas Is You" This Christmas You're the Best Gift This Christmas, you're the best gift I could ever receive. I Hope This Christmas Brings Happiness and Joy I hope this Christmas brings you happiness and joy. Christmas is all about love, and I'm lucky to spend it with you. Christmas is all about love, and I'm lucky to spend it with you. You make my heart sing. You make my heart sing. You light up my life all year long. You light up my life all year long. Merry Christmas to the one I love. Merry Christmas to the one I love. My favorite part of Christmas is spending it with you. My favorite part of Christmas is spending it with you. You're brighter than all the Christmas lights. You're brighter than all the Christmas lights. I asked Santa for you, and wow, did he deliver. I asked Santa for you, and wow, did he deliver.

What to Write in a Christmas Card for Family

Writing warm greetings for family members makes you want to display, treasure, and keep Christmas cards for years to come.

Family is the best Christmas gift of all. Family is the best Christmas gift of all. Family is a reason to be thankful this season. Family is a reason to be thankful this season. Wishing good health and happiness for you this holiday season Wishing good health and happiness for you this holiday season Dashing through the snow to wish you a Merry Christmas Dashing through the snow to wish you a Merry Christmas. Thank you for all the Christmas memories. Thank you for all the Christmas memories. "I'll Be Home for Christmas" "I'll Be Home for Christmas" Sending my love to you this Christmas and all year long Sending my love to you this Christmas and all year long. "I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year." —Charles Dickens "I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the year." —Charles Dickens

What to Write in a Christmas Card to a Friend

When writing to a friend, feel free to inscribe your card with warm wishes and personal sentiments, even jokes that are appropriate to the occasion. This card should reflect the friendship you share with the recipient.

The holidays are the perfect time you tell you how much I treasure our friendship. The holidays are the perfect time you tell you how much I treasure our friendship. You're a gift all year long. You're a gift all year long. Thank you for the gift of your friendship. Thank you for the gift of your friendship. I hope Santa brings everything you want this year. You deserve it! I hope Santa brings everything you want this year. You deserve it! You narrowly avoided the naughty list this year, friend. That calls for celebration! You narrowly avoided the naughty list this year, friend. That calls for celebration! I'm sending all the magic of Christmas your way this holiday season. I'm sending all the magic of Christmas your way this holiday season. You bring joy to my world, and I cherish our friendship. You bring joy to my world, and I cherish our friendship. I'm looking forward to rockin' around the Christmas tree with you this year. I'm looking forward to rockin' around the Christmas tree with you this year.

What to Write in a Business Christmas Card

When writing a Christmas card for a business acquaintance, a co-worker, or a client, it's essential to ensure that your sentiments are elegant, professional, and sincere.

Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas Wishing you and yours a Merry Christmas. Warmest wishes this holiday season Warmest wishes this holiday season. It's a pleasure to work with you all year long, and it's my joy to wish you a Merry Christmas. It's a pleasure to work with you all year long, and it's my joy to wish you a Merry Christmas. I hope the holidays bring you peace, goodwill, and happiness this year. I hope the holidays bring you peace, goodwill, and happiness this year. The Christmas season is a good time to remind you how much I appreciate your business and continued support. The Christmas season is a good time to remind you how much I appreciate your business and continued support. I hope your holidays are filled with joy and laughter. I hope your holidays are filled with joy and laughter. Sending season's greetings and glad tidings to you and yours Sending season's greetings and glad tidings to you and yours. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

What to Write in a Teacher's Christmas Card

Christmas cards for teachers should also contain messages that are more professional than they are casual, and they should be heartfelt too. It's appropriate to share how much the teacher, their attention, and their dedication mean to you and your child.

A great teacher is the best gift a child can receive. A great teacher is the best gift a child can receive. If teachers were Christmas gifts, we'd pick you! If teachers were Christmas gifts, we'd pick you! You're a gift to all those whose lives you touch. You're a gift to all those whose lives you touch. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and the happiest of New Years Wishing you a joyous holiday season and the happiest of New Years. This year, I hope you and yours unwrap a wonderful holiday season. This year, I hope you and yours unwrap a wonderful holiday season. Wishing you joy, happiness, and peace this Christmas Wishing you joy, happiness, and peace this Christmas. "What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps... means a little bit more!" ―Dr. Seuss "What if Christmas, he thought, doesn't come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps... means a little bit more!" ―Dr. Seuss

What to Write on a Christmas Photo Card

Adding a personal inscription to photo cards is nice, but the greeting and signature are non-negotiables. Here are a few ideas for greetings to add to your photo card designs this year.

"We Wish You a Merry Christmas" "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" Merry and Bright Merry and Bright Peace on Earth Peace on Earth Have a holly, jolly Christmas! Have a holly, jolly Christmas! Deck the Halls "Deck the Halls" "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas" "It's Beginning to Look a lot Like Christmas" "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" "Christmastime Is Here Again" "Christmastime Is Here Again" Jingle all the way! Jingle all the way! "Joy to the World" "Joy to the World" " ‘Twas the night before Christmas…" " 'Twas the night before Christmas…" "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!" —Clement Clarke Moore "Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!" —Clement Clarke Moore

Additional Christmas Card Inscription Ideas