What Is a Flocked Christmas Tree?
When it comes to holiday decorating, Southerners go big. We start planning months in advance, and we tend to leave our decorations up a little longer than everyone else. That's because we just hate to see the season end. If there's a way to extend the holiday spirit a little longer, we'll find it. While garlands, wreaths, and clusters of mistletoe can be found decking the halls, the tree is always the main attraction. There are plenty of ways to put up a tree, but one strategy has caught our eye lately, and that is flocking. A flocked tree adds a snowy ambiance even if a white Christmas isn't in the forecast for your area this year. For those deep South spots that rarely get snow—and only receive a dusting every decade or so—a flocked Christmas tree gives a nod to a classic seasonal sight in the form of an evergreen tree decked with tufts of snow.
What Are Flocked Trees?
Southern Living has previously described flocking as "a synthetic dust or powder that you can use to achieve the look of a Christmas tree with snow indoors." The flocking effect can be achieved by purchasing an already-flocked tree or by flocking a tree yourself. The DIY approach utilizes mists, paintbrushes, or self-adhesive powders to add the white and powdery snowy cast to branches and needles.
An expert flocking lends the look of freshly fallen snow, which is a beautiful Christmastime decoration. If you're ready to try a flocked Christmas tree, read our how-to on flocking your own Christmas tree and test it out for yourself this year. Then check out Christmas tree ideas for every style for some decorating inspiration to get you and yours in the mood for holiday decorating.
What's your go-to Christmas tree style? Do you go all-out with flocking or stick to lights and ornaments? When do you put the tree up every year?