14 Types of Christmas Trees to Know Before Heading to the Farm (or Lot)

Picking a Christmas tree isn't all sugar plums and candy canes. Some—siblings, more often than not—play a tree tug-of-war of sorts every season. To be perfectly plump or symmetrically shaped: that is the question. Other times, the bickering is more broad, like choosing between the different types of Christmas trees altogether. While some think festive comes by way of fir, others say spruce is the most spirited of the season. Balsam fir smells spicy and divine, while Scotch pine makes for a rustic, bushy scene. Below, learn more about 12 types of Christmas trees that'll make your home merry and bright in different—and all very dashing—ways. No matter which you pick, a freshly-cut Christmas tree just can't be topped.

Fraser Fir

Within the fleet of Christmas tree types, this is definitely the Rudolph: most popular, most dependable, and (arguably) most loved. Keep the tree watered early on to avoid premature needle shedding. You'll have a hard time getting your tree to regain moisture once it starts to dry up, so keep it hydrated from the get-go. This is one of the trees that'll fill your home with the scent of the season, to be sure.

Balsam Fir

Sound familiar? There's a reason why so many of our Christmas candles are named after the Balsam fir. It captures the quintessential Christmas scent that we know and love. It's both dense and proportionately conical with dark green, flat needles, making it a pretty picture once decorated.

Grand Fir

This member of the fir family stands out thanks to bicolor needles that are deep green on the top and white-striped underneath. It still has that traditional texture but boasts a little something extra in its hue. The needles are softer, not as prickly as most Christmas tree types, making them a favorite of many.

Douglas Fir

We love the fluffiness of the deep green needles on this tree, yet we can't help but always wonder if they'll hold the heaviest of our ornaments. Douglas fir has a crisp winter scent that many love and the full, bushy statement-making tree does well for those decorating with more minimalist decor.

Noble Fir

You'll immediately get why this Christmas tree type is called "noble." Its lush, deep green branches curve ever-so-slightly upward, like the haughtiest of royal noses. In this case, it makes them perfect for loading on all of your holiday decorations.

Norway Spruce

Merry, bright green, and dense, the Norway spruce is a British favorite dating back to Victorian times. It grows naturally in the country (and can also be found in American households during the holidays) but drops its dense, spiky needles just a little too easily, in our opinion.

White Spruce

If you're into bluish-green branches (that look almost tinged with frost), the white spruce is a festive option. The branches are short and sturdy, ready to take on your heavy ornaments and twinkling strings of lights.

Scotch Pine

Looking for a rustic vibe? This dark green, bushy tree really ups the ante on the country charm with its dashing bundles of branches that practically beg for some touches of burlap. Not to mention, it's also known for having better needle retention, which means less constant clean-up required.

Virginia Pine

These needles are perfect for swags and garland. Short, twisted, and dense, the bright yellow-green needles make a statement but don't necessarily have the traditional texture of other types, like the Fraser fir. It does, however, boast a crazy-perfect conical shape. Any perfectionists out there?

White Pine

Soft green color, long needles, and subtle fragrance is the name of the game when you choose this yuletide-worthy tree. Play up the texture of its long, thin needles with Christmas lights for a bold holiday look.

Leyland Cypress

Its feathery branches mean the Leyland Cypress is more suited for twinkling lights only. Make this tree part of your outdoor decor; the pyramid shape is aesthetically pleasing for those driving past on neighborhood tours. Why not show off a little?

Blue Ice Arizona Cypress

Known for its deep, bluish-green color and citrus scent, the Blue Ice Arizona Cypress is an unconventional choice. The branches resemble dense succulents, creating a perfectly charming holiday look. Less is more when decorating this tree; go with large bulb lights and dried citrus ornaments for a vintage feel this Christmas.

Eastern Red Cedar

This old-fashioned favorite has a classic conical shape and a nostalgic aroma. Fun fact: The Eastern Red Cedar is actually a member of the juniper family. Like all junipers, the branches are not very stiff, so it may be challenging to hang heavy ornaments.

Carolina Sapphire

With a stunning blue-green color and that perfect Christmas tree scent, the Carolina Sapphire, a type of cypress. And if you're looking for a fast-growing tree to fill a spot in your yard, considering buying a live one—it's fast-growing and reaches 20 to 30 feet.