Teri Hatcher and James Denton Reunite on Screen for Hallmark's A Kiss Before Christmas

This holiday movie will be the first time these two Desperate Housewives stars have shared the screen since their hit show ended in 2012.

A few weeks ago, we were able to reveal part of Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas and Miracles of Christmas schedules. The cable network leaders in all things holly-jolly gave us a partial calendar with plenty of exciting goodies like that we'll be getting a sequel to last year's hit, The Christmas House, and that real life sisters Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams will team up for two holiday movies this year. They promised us more would be revealed in the coming weeks.

Well, today one more holiday morsel has been revealed. We're heading back to Wisteria Lane! Well, not really. But we are getting an on-screen reunion between Desperate Housewives co-stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton in A Kiss Before Christmas. It will be the first time the two have shared the screen since their iconic show ended in 2012. In fact, it's the first reunion for any of the castmates of the hit series.

In a press release, Hallmark describes A Kiss Before Christmas as:

"Real estate development executive Ethan Holt (Denton) is a married father with two teens. On Christmas Eve Ethan is disappointed to learn he's losing out on a promotion and laments that his "nice guy" way of doing business has held him back in his career. Thanks to some Christmas magic, Ethan's casual wish that his life had taken a different course becomes reality. He wakes up the next morning and is shocked to find everything is different – he isn't married to Joyce (Hatcher), he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company. Joyce is the key to Ethan being able to reclaim his original life and the family he loves – he must convince her that their happily-ever-after is waiting for them...and he only has until Christmas Day."

Denton also serves as executive producer for this movie, and he said in the same press release, "From the very beginning I wanted the first Hallmark Christmas movie I produced to be unique. I had no idea that we'd be lucky enough to get Teri. We've always wanted to work together again, and we found the perfect vehicle for what I think is the first Desperate Housewives reunion. And since we're on Hallmark, I don't have to worry about getting shot at the end."

Hatcher is also thrilled to be a part of this project, and stated, "The chemistry and friendship we had on Desperate Housewives is alive and well, all these years later. And the loving, warm spirit of the holidays is the perfect backdrop for reuniting. It's amazing to be back together. It's just like old times. You won't want to miss it."